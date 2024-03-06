SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 02/29/2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00555-4, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hester, Daman Devon
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00556-2, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Smith, Terry L
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00557-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Harris, Andre Zenor
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00558-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Barber, Elisa Lace Monique
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00559-7, 02/29/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dulaney-Marshall, Anthony Edward
New civil cases
24-2-00724-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Anderson, Jeanette Lanell
Respondent: Harris, Walter Earl
24-2-00725-9, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pierson, Susan Kay
Respondent: Ruiz, Gilbert
24-2-00726-7, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Konoske, Jennifer Rae
Respondent: Kelner Jr., Daniel Gregary
24-2-00727-5, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Stetsyuk, Snezhana
Respondent: White, Danille
24-2-00728-3, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Huffman, Emily Elizabeth
Respondent: Reinach, Benjamin Brant
24-2-00729-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Morris, Jennifer
Respondent: Morris, Joseph Lee
24-2-00730-5, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rojas, Tamara Nicole
Respondent: Jackson Jr, Timothy Odis
24-2-06264-1, 02/28/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Gbmr Electric
Plaintiff: Brandt, Gary
Plaintiff: All Mighty General Construction LLC
Plaintiff: Castanda, Pedro
Defendant: Standing On Top LLC
Defendant: Still Standing LLC
Defendant: Satterwhite, Edward
Defendant: Daniels, Michael
Attorney: Lebron, Deola
24-2-06265-9, 02/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Chon, Eric
Defendant: George, Jesse
24-2-06281-1, 02/28/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Cp General Partner Private Individual Banker
Plaintiff: Cp Private Bank Trust & Estate
Plaintiff: Kings Holding Trust
Plaintiff: King Fiduciary
Defendant: State of Washington
Defendant: Pierce County Superior Court
Defendant: Pierce County Prosecutors Office
Defendant: Tacoma Police Department
Defendant: Benton County Superior Court
Defendant: Benton County Prosecutors Office
Defendant: Washington State Dept of Corrections
Defendant: Washington State Dept of Licensing
Defendant: Quincy, John
24-2-06289-6, 02/29/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil
Plaintiff: Moon, Robert
Plaintiff: Moon, Katrina
Defendant: Finley, Darroll
Defendant: Finley, Barbara
24-2-06290-0, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals
Defendant: Detwiler, Douglas
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-06291-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC
Defendant: Bustos, Jonathan
Defendant: Pouesi, Maliea
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06292-6, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Ruyan-Vargas, Jose
Defendant: Anderson, Zoe
Defendant: Anderson, John Doe
Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael
24-2-06293-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Coney, Destinee
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06294-2, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC
Defendant: Jacobs, Samuel
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06295-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Monique, Ernestine
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06296-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Minor, Paislie
Defendant: Johnson-Demerson, Sah-Ji
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06297-7, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Vo, Loan Thi
Defendant: Land, Curtis
Defendant: American Family Insurance Company
Attorney: Unger, Lewis Ronald
24-2-06298-5, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Clifton, Jim
Defendant: Tryon, John
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan
24-2-06299-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Hedrington, Rodrico
Defendant: Rasmussen, James
Defendant: Rasmussen, Jane Doe
Defendant: Plaehn, Jeffrey
Defendant: Plaehn, Jane Doe
Attorney: Pierson, Anna
24-2-06300-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Brandon, Kelly-Marie
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06301-9, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory
Defendant: Gesa Credit Union
Defendant: Gotchacar Inc DBA Blue Ribbon Recovery
Defendant: James Kiddy
Defendant: Kerry Kiddy
Defendant: And All Other Persons Or Parties Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Li
Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G
24-2-06302-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: 40th St E Tnc LLC
Defendant: Zechmann, Toni
Defendant: Zechmann, Manon
Defendant: Kitchin, Tanner
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06303-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America
Defendant: Ontiveros, Jenae Marie
Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-06304-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hc 12712 LLC
Defendant: Songer, Iris
Defendant: Fuller, Timothy
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-06305-1, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Lebrun, Eric J.
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher
24-2-06306-0, 02/29/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Lund, Christopher
Minor: Rasmussen, Aryieanna, Guardian Ad Litem, Kyler, Dan
Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda
24-2-06307-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Warner Park LLC
Defendant: Jordan, Lataya
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06308-6, 02/29/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Alderwood Townhomes Condominium Owners Association
Defendant: Ellenberger, Dustin
Defendant: Ellenberger, Jane Or John Doe
Defendant: Citywide Home Loans, LLC
Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer
24-2-06309-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Brown, Kamaleah
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06310-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation
Defendant: Langevin, William
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06313-2, 02/29/2024, Consumer Protection Act
Plaintiff: Blackstone, Crystal M.
Plaintiff: Blackstone, Garrikk E.
Defendant: In-N-Out Auto Sales LLC
Defendant: Fletcher, Randall
Defendant: Fletcher, Jane Doe
Defendant: Reliable Credit Association Inc.
Defendant: Western Surety Company
Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene
24-2-06314-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Benoit, Royce
Defendant: Garrett, Leo
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06315-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Boyd, Allizha
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06316-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Millar, Dayja
Defendant: Snodgrass, Nicholas
Defendant: Snodgrass, Gary
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06317-5, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Williker, Andre Steven
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Grasher, Phillip Anthony
24-2-06318-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Okoroafor, Uzonna
Defendant: Okoroafor, Chukwuka Chisom
Defendant: Okoroafor, Tyeshia
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06319-1, 02/29/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Service Steel Aerospace Co.
Defendant: Tog Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Defendant: Eric Colby
Defendant: Jane Doe Colby
Attorney: Soles, David
24-2-06320-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Edwards, Ulalume
Defendant: Hight, George
Attorney: Jackman, Chris
24-2-06321-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Randy J. Sprague
Defendant: Shaun P. Burton And Dean M. Burton
Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery
24-2-06322-1, 03/01/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Lemoine, Timothy Andrew
Respondent: State of Washington
New domestic cases
24-3-00671-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Marler, Austin Douglas
Respondent: Marler, Breanna Shea
24-3-00672-8, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Yang, Shuo
Respondent: Fixler, Adam Ray
24-3-00673-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: Christopher, Heather Renee
Respondent: Christopher, Robert Lee Sr
Minor: Christopher, Robert Lee Jr
Minor: Christopher, Anjulina Cathleen-Burnee
24-3-00674-4, 02/29/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Sloan, Daniel Michael
Respondent: Jean, Kahmelia
Minor: Sloan, Donatello Jeremiah
24-3-00675-2, 02/29/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Wallace, Kevin Allen
Respondent: Silbernagel, Brianna
Minor: Wallace, Jaxin Frank
24-3-00677-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Olsen, Peter L.
Respondent: Olsen, Alicia A.
Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline
24-3-00680-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Catlett, Noelle’ Renee
Respondent: Catlett, Randell Lee
Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley
24-3-00681-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Carr, Amy Suja Barrett
Respondent: Carr, Gregory Michael
Attorney: Bolan, Nicole
24-3-00682-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Leinbach, James Maxwell
Respondent: Lawton, Katherine Marie
Attorney: Olson, Elizabeth Ashley
24-3-00683-3, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Dennis Quick
Respondent: Maria Quick
Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick
24-3-00684-1, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-, County (3)
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae
Minor: Kiely, Elijah James
Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton
24-3-00686-8, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae
Minor: Mckenna, Mikayla Rose
Minor: Mckenna, Madison Reign
Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton
24-3-00687-6, 03/01/2024, Relative Child Visitation
Petitioner: Susan Spence
Respondent: Brandon James Taylor
Respondent: Meagan G. Spence
Minor: Aryella Raine Spence
Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles
New probate cases
24-4-00540-7, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Dorrell, Jodina
Deceased: Dorrell, Jason
24-4-00541-5, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Koreis, Kimberly S
Deceased: Dickenson, Kathleen A
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00542-3, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Douglas, Marjhawon
Deceased: Butler, Rhoda
Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen
24-4-00543-1, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Christenson, Susan F
Deceased: Thompson, Michael P
24-4-00544-0, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Biwer, Stephanie Ann
Deceased: Mason, Alan Lee
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00545-8, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lee, Alice
Deceased: Lee, Walter
Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather
24-4-00546-6, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Fasano, Steven F
Deceased: Herbert, Sally F
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00547-4, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bernd, Steven L
Deceased: Bernd, Ronald E
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00549-1, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lopez, Juan M
Deceased: Hunt, Sarah Anne
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/01/2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00560-1, 03/01/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Nancarrow, Leroy Paul
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00561-9, 03/01/2024, Attempted Robbery In The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Nguyen, Hai Thanh
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00562-7, 03/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Farvour, Julian Michael
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00563-5, 03/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Askren, Daniel Scott
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00564-3, 03/01/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hall, Junaid Ramsey
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00565-1, 03/01/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ward, Michael Thomas
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
New civil cases
24-2-00731-3, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Huskisson III Lee Franklin
Respondent: Huskisson, Marjorie Rose
24-2-00732-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Veitch, Ashli Michelle
Respondent: Veitch, Brad Eugene
24-2-00733-0, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cockle, Jordan Matthew
Respondent: Cockle, Alexander Dale
24-2-00734-8, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Anderson, Carl Andrew
Respondent: Anderson, Taylor James
24-2-00735-6, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Anderson, Carl Andrew
Respondent: Jonas, Zachary
24-2-00736-4, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bennett, Regina Celeste
Respondent: Marchesini, John Carl
24-2-00737-2, 03/01/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Ruiz-Chavez, Arlett
Respondent: Ruiz Cornelio, Hugo
24-2-00738-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jones, Kendra Fay
Respondent: Haynes, Terance Alexander
24-2-00739-9, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mattiazzi, Alisa Manette
Respondent: Moran-Bullock, Andre Barack
24-2-00740-2, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moran-Bullock, Sierra Mary
Respondent: Moran-Bullock, Andre Barack
24-2-00741-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bowie, Carli Estelle
Respondent: Pitts, Shantrelle
24-2-00742-9, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bowie, Carli Estelle
Respondent: Cobbs, Jamie
24-2-06279-9, 03/01/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Cox, Darrin M
Defendant: Precision Patio Covers LLC
Defendant: Ohio Casualty Insurance Co
24-2-06284-5, 03/01/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Keybank National Association
Defendant: Arcomm Inc
Defendant: Reames, Alan
Attorney: Leigh, Bourgette Davis
Attorney: Parker, a Joel
24-2-06311-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous
Petitioner: Alger, Kelsey
Minor: Alger, Nimiane
24-2-06312-4, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous
Petitioner: Alger, Kelsey
Minor: Alger, Aermon
24-2-06323-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Defendant: Mitchell, Robert a Jr
Defendant: Mitchell, Alicia M
Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom
24-2-06324-8, 03/01/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Ponderosa Estates Home Owner’s Association
Defendant: Hadera, Genet A
Attorney: Eklund, Lee Gregory
24-2-06325-6, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Mcgregor, Machalle
Defendant: Canonica, Kaitlyn
Attorney: Chinn, Andrew Philip
Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer
24-2-06326-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Singh, Baljinder
Defendant: Perkins, John
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-06327-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Roberts, Marty
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06328-1, 03/01/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Keybank National Association
Defendant: Valhalla Brewing And Beverage LLC
Defendant: Lee, Daniel G
Defendant: Strong, Lisa M
Attorney: Leigh, Bourgette Davis
Attorney: Parker, a Joel
24-2-06329-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Williams, Kerri
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06330-2, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Schindler, Michelle
Defendant: Hoffman, Shannon
Attorney: Chinn, Andrew Philip
Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer
24-2-06331-1, 03/01/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Harborstone Credit Union
Defendant: Braudway, Jennifer L
Defendant: Braudway, Donald L Jr
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-06332-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Chambers Creek-433 LLC
Defendant: Gamble, Christopher Maurice
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06333-7, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp
Defendant: Jewell, Melissa
Defendant: Owens, Rilee
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06334-5, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC
Defendant: Matau, Tiara T
Defendant: Matau, Lorine
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06335-3, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC
Defendant: Frazier, Audra
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06336-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential LLC
Defendant: Greco, Mackenzie
Defendant: Mckinney, Jeremy
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06337-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential LLC
Defendant: Craft, Patricia K
Defendant: Craft, Thomas H
Defendant: Bryant, Mariah A
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06338-8, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC
Defendant: Debrum, Kalvin
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06339-6, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC
Defendant: Ramirez, Sonyamarie C
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06340-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Generette, Michael
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-06341-8, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Aster Townhomes LLC
Defendant: Dewy, Jack
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06342-6, 03/01/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Hessou, Sezan Prudence
Defendant: Bannister, Kyle
24-2-06343-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC
Defendant: Alexander, Paris S
Defendant: Martinez, Hailey A
Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06344-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Suburban Realty
Defendant: Kurtz, Gerald
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-06345-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Jackson, Alesia
Defendant: Jackson, Bryce Christian
Defendant: Jackson, Richard Bernard
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06346-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Lee, Caitlyn
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06347-7, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
Minor: Ahquin,Lasandra, Guardian Ad Litem, Bulzomi, Stephen
Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda
24-2-06348-5, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Daheim, Adam
Minor: Guajardo, Maddison S, Guardian Ad Litem, Thompson-Winiger, Suzanne
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-06349-3, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Minor: Eckerson, Marquel, Guardian Ad Litem, Faubion, Thomas
Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda
24-2-06350-7, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC
Defendant: Palo, Faaulufalega
Defendant: Teo, Muaau
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06351-5, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Braunschweig, Ryan
Defendant: Law, Dewane
Defendant: Lillehaug, Krystal
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-06352-3, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Kw Fife LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc
Defendant: Maliefulu, Shane
Defendant: Maeataanoa, Karaneta
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial
24-2-06353-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pacific Pointe Tnc LLC
Defendant: Dredd, Ronald
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06354-0, 03/01/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Atc Family Transport, Inc.
Defendant: Sigma Logistics Group LLC
Defendant: Teodor Podaru
Defendant: Carrier411 Services, Inc.
Attorney: Whitehead, F James
24-2-06355-8, 03/01/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Tammara Tall, As Personal Representative of The Estate of William Haro
Defendant: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, D/B/A St Clare Hospital
Defendant: Thomas Williams, Do
Defendant: John Verrilli, Md
Defendant: Hayden Cale, Md
Attorney: Nichols, James Peter
24-2-06356-6, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gfs Chateau LLC
Defendant: Hollis, Nadia
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06357-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Waterfall Apartments Inc
Defendant: Gamez, Katalyna
Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet
24-2-06358-2, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Sherbon, Austin
Minor: Graves, Emma
Attorney: Hardie, Charles John
24-2-06359-1, 03/01/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Moorelands Corporation
Defendant: Schweitzer, Nancy
Defendant: Schweitzer, Matthew
Attorney: Conway, Kathleen Dianne
24-2-06360-4, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Alonso, Anthony
Plaintiff: Alonso, Estrella
Defendant: Dizon, Irene
Defendant: Dizon, John Doe
Attorney: Koontz, E Mark
24-2-06361-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Muwanga, Mukeeze
Defendant: Mays, Warren Christopher
Defendant: Fragoso, Precious Memory
24-2-06362-1, 03/04/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Berry, Christopher
Defendant: Gambill Jr., Bruce E.
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
New domestic cases
24-3-00676-1, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hodges, Garret David
Respondent: Hodges, Genevieve Ruth
24-3-00678-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Smith, Bruce Leon Jr
Respondent: Smith, Jael Christian
24-3-00679-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hooks, Marla Earlene
Respondent: Hooks, James Jessey
24-3-00685-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Joshua, Michael Harris II
Respondent: Joshua, Jill Allison
24-3-00688-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Hammonds, Jacob
Respondent: Hammonds, Kaisa
Attorney: Melvin, James Robert
24-3-00689-2, 03/01/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Dobiash, Adria
Respondent: Hites, Royal William Austin
Minor: Hites, Dakota Paige
Minor: Hites, Ammon William Austin
Attorney: Cooperman, Jane Kathryn
24-3-00690-6, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Alvarez, Amia
Respondent: Martin, Taevon
Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann
24-3-00691-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Samuel, Deante T
Respondent: Parra Rodriguez, Nerea
24-3-00692-2, 03/01/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Bravo Diaz, Miriam
Respondent: Cadaram, Noah Steven
Minor: Cadaram, Jayden Alexander
Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea
24-3-00693-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Stockemer, Barbara Ann
Respondent: Stockemer, Ronald Lynn
24-3-00694-9, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Asaeli, Adrienne Nicole
Respondent: Torres-Sol, Joel Alejandro
24-3-00695-7, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Cripps, Danielle Marie
Respondent: Cripps, Austin Mason
24-3-00696-5, 03/01/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: Collins-Prince, Kimerly
Respondent: Prince, William Jr.
Minor: Prince, Christian
Minor: Prince, Natalie
Attorney: Murry, a Brian
24-3-00697-3, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Shefcik, Serena Marie
Respondent: Shefcik, John Joseph Iv
24-3-00698-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Medford, Ryan
Respondent: Medford, Elizabeth
Attorney: Wing, Ann Jennifer
24-3-00699-0, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Jones, Helien E
Respondent: Woods, Michael A
24-3-00700-7, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Gonzalez, David
Respondent: Fredricks-Wagner, Alysha M
24-3-00701-5, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Scott, Angela Lee
Respondent: Scott, James Harrison III
24-3-00705-8, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Bumstead, Guy
Respondent: Bumstead, Trecy
Attorney: Schroader, Edward Dennis
24-3-00706-6, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Duquette, Martine Penelope
Respondent: Kelly, Scott Andrew
Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-3-00707-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Eric Arroyo
Respondent: Brandi Arroyo
Attorney: Bighorse, Jean Amber
24-3-00708-2, 03/01/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: White, Vincent
Respondent: Conner, Faith
Minor: White, Makai
Minor: White, Dayvon
24-3-00712-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Boykin, Lauren Rose Marie
Respondent: Taito, Agaese Manaia
Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie
New probate cases
24-4-00526-1, 02/28/2024, Will Only
Testator: Henry, Doreen J
24-4-00531-8, 02/28/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Multicare Tacoma General Hospital
Respondent: Orsborn, Cecilia, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Webley, Gregory
Attorney: Taylor, Campbell Ross
24-4-00532-6, 02/28/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Gramento, Linda E
Respondent: Gramento, Brian Robert, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Hancock, Nicole
24-4-00536-9, 02/28/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Meighan, Samantha Regina
Parent: Hunter, Kimberly Latreece
Parent: Doe, John
Minor: Hunter, Naiyeli Corlynn
24-4-00538-5, 02/29/2024, Will Only
Testator: Finlayson, Ellsworth D
24-4-00539-3, 02/29/2024, Will Only
Testator: Davis, William Michael
24-4-00550-4, 03/01/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: 400 29th Northeast Opperations LLC
Respondent: Howard, Joseph
Attorney: Cunningham, Mcnealy Bridget
24-4-00551-2, 03/01/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Tumelson, Cynthia M
Deceased: Harding, Gregory Wayne
Respondent: Harding, Mackayla
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00552-1, 03/01/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Webb, Gregory
Deceased: Webb, Anne E
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00553-9, 03/01/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Pebenito, Anecito
Deceased: Morin, Richard Keith
Deceased: Morin, Alice Santa Ana
Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00554-7, 03/01/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Culshaw, Cynthia Robyn
Deceased: Richards, Margaret Gail
Attorney: Bean, Cross Bryana
24-4-00556-3, 03/01/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mcabee, Laura
Deceased: Brandon, David Alan
Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria
24-4-00558-0, 03/01/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Newell, Daniel L
Petitioner: Newell, Dale R
Deceased: Newell, Warren L
Deceased: Newell, Joyce E L
Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon