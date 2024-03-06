New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 02/29/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00555-4, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hester, Daman Devon

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00556-2, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Smith, Terry L

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00557-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Harris, Andre Zenor

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00558-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Barber, Elisa Lace Monique

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00559-7, 02/29/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dulaney-Marshall, Anthony Edward

New civil cases

24-2-00724-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Anderson, Jeanette Lanell

Respondent: Harris, Walter Earl

24-2-00725-9, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pierson, Susan Kay

Respondent: Ruiz, Gilbert

24-2-00726-7, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Konoske, Jennifer Rae

Respondent: Kelner Jr., Daniel Gregary

24-2-00727-5, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Stetsyuk, Snezhana

Respondent: White, Danille

24-2-00728-3, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Huffman, Emily Elizabeth

Respondent: Reinach, Benjamin Brant

24-2-00729-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Morris, Jennifer

Respondent: Morris, Joseph Lee

24-2-00730-5, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rojas, Tamara Nicole

Respondent: Jackson Jr, Timothy Odis

24-2-06264-1, 02/28/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Gbmr Electric

Plaintiff: Brandt, Gary

Plaintiff: All Mighty General Construction LLC

Plaintiff: Castanda, Pedro

Defendant: Standing On Top LLC

Defendant: Still Standing LLC

Defendant: Satterwhite, Edward

Defendant: Daniels, Michael

Attorney: Lebron, Deola

24-2-06265-9, 02/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Chon, Eric

Defendant: George, Jesse

24-2-06281-1, 02/28/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Cp General Partner Private Individual Banker

Plaintiff: Cp Private Bank Trust & Estate

Plaintiff: Kings Holding Trust

Plaintiff: King Fiduciary

Defendant: State of Washington

Defendant: Pierce County Superior Court

Defendant: Pierce County Prosecutors Office

Defendant: Tacoma Police Department

Defendant: Benton County Superior Court

Defendant: Benton County Prosecutors Office

Defendant: Washington State Dept of Corrections

Defendant: Washington State Dept of Licensing

Defendant: Quincy, John

24-2-06289-6, 02/29/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil

Plaintiff: Moon, Robert

Plaintiff: Moon, Katrina

Defendant: Finley, Darroll

Defendant: Finley, Barbara

24-2-06290-0, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals

Defendant: Detwiler, Douglas

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06291-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC

Defendant: Bustos, Jonathan

Defendant: Pouesi, Maliea

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06292-6, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Ruyan-Vargas, Jose

Defendant: Anderson, Zoe

Defendant: Anderson, John Doe

Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael

24-2-06293-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Coney, Destinee

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06294-2, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC

Defendant: Jacobs, Samuel

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06295-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Monique, Ernestine

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06296-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Minor, Paislie

Defendant: Johnson-Demerson, Sah-Ji

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06297-7, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Vo, Loan Thi

Defendant: Land, Curtis

Defendant: American Family Insurance Company

Attorney: Unger, Lewis Ronald

24-2-06298-5, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Clifton, Jim

Defendant: Tryon, John

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan

24-2-06299-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Hedrington, Rodrico

Defendant: Rasmussen, James

Defendant: Rasmussen, Jane Doe

Defendant: Plaehn, Jeffrey

Defendant: Plaehn, Jane Doe

Attorney: Pierson, Anna

24-2-06300-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Brandon, Kelly-Marie

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06301-9, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory

Defendant: Gesa Credit Union

Defendant: Gotchacar Inc DBA Blue Ribbon Recovery

Defendant: James Kiddy

Defendant: Kerry Kiddy

Defendant: And All Other Persons Or Parties Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Li

Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G

24-2-06302-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: 40th St E Tnc LLC

Defendant: Zechmann, Toni

Defendant: Zechmann, Manon

Defendant: Kitchin, Tanner

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06303-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America

Defendant: Ontiveros, Jenae Marie

Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas

24-2-06304-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hc 12712 LLC

Defendant: Songer, Iris

Defendant: Fuller, Timothy

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-06305-1, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Lebrun, Eric J.

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher

24-2-06306-0, 02/29/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Lund, Christopher

Minor: Rasmussen, Aryieanna, Guardian Ad Litem, Kyler, Dan

Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda

24-2-06307-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Warner Park LLC

Defendant: Jordan, Lataya

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06308-6, 02/29/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Alderwood Townhomes Condominium Owners Association

Defendant: Ellenberger, Dustin

Defendant: Ellenberger, Jane Or John Doe

Defendant: Citywide Home Loans, LLC

Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer

24-2-06309-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Brown, Kamaleah

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06310-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit Corporation

Defendant: Langevin, William

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06313-2, 02/29/2024, Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff: Blackstone, Crystal M.

Plaintiff: Blackstone, Garrikk E.

Defendant: In-N-Out Auto Sales LLC

Defendant: Fletcher, Randall

Defendant: Fletcher, Jane Doe

Defendant: Reliable Credit Association Inc.

Defendant: Western Surety Company

Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-06314-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Benoit, Royce

Defendant: Garrett, Leo

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06315-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Boyd, Allizha

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06316-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Millar, Dayja

Defendant: Snodgrass, Nicholas

Defendant: Snodgrass, Gary

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06317-5, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Williker, Andre Steven

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Grasher, Phillip Anthony

24-2-06318-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Okoroafor, Uzonna

Defendant: Okoroafor, Chukwuka Chisom

Defendant: Okoroafor, Tyeshia

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06319-1, 02/29/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Service Steel Aerospace Co.

Defendant: Tog Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Defendant: Eric Colby

Defendant: Jane Doe Colby

Attorney: Soles, David

24-2-06320-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Edwards, Ulalume

Defendant: Hight, George

Attorney: Jackman, Chris

24-2-06321-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Randy J. Sprague

Defendant: Shaun P. Burton And Dean M. Burton

Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery

24-2-06322-1, 03/01/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Lemoine, Timothy Andrew

Respondent: State of Washington

New domestic cases

24-3-00671-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Marler, Austin Douglas

Respondent: Marler, Breanna Shea

24-3-00672-8, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Yang, Shuo

Respondent: Fixler, Adam Ray

24-3-00673-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: Christopher, Heather Renee

Respondent: Christopher, Robert Lee Sr

Minor: Christopher, Robert Lee Jr

Minor: Christopher, Anjulina Cathleen-Burnee

24-3-00674-4, 02/29/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Sloan, Daniel Michael

Respondent: Jean, Kahmelia

Minor: Sloan, Donatello Jeremiah

24-3-00675-2, 02/29/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Wallace, Kevin Allen

Respondent: Silbernagel, Brianna

Minor: Wallace, Jaxin Frank

24-3-00677-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Olsen, Peter L.

Respondent: Olsen, Alicia A.

Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-3-00680-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Catlett, Noelle’ Renee

Respondent: Catlett, Randell Lee

Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00681-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Carr, Amy Suja Barrett

Respondent: Carr, Gregory Michael

Attorney: Bolan, Nicole

24-3-00682-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Leinbach, James Maxwell

Respondent: Lawton, Katherine Marie

Attorney: Olson, Elizabeth Ashley

24-3-00683-3, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Dennis Quick

Respondent: Maria Quick

Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick

24-3-00684-1, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-, County (3)

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae

Minor: Kiely, Elijah James

Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton

24-3-00686-8, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae

Minor: Mckenna, Mikayla Rose

Minor: Mckenna, Madison Reign

Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton

24-3-00687-6, 03/01/2024, Relative Child Visitation

Petitioner: Susan Spence

Respondent: Brandon James Taylor

Respondent: Meagan G. Spence

Minor: Aryella Raine Spence

Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles

New probate cases

24-4-00540-7, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Dorrell, Jodina

Deceased: Dorrell, Jason

24-4-00541-5, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Koreis, Kimberly S

Deceased: Dickenson, Kathleen A

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00542-3, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Douglas, Marjhawon

Deceased: Butler, Rhoda

Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen

24-4-00543-1, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Christenson, Susan F

Deceased: Thompson, Michael P

24-4-00544-0, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Biwer, Stephanie Ann

Deceased: Mason, Alan Lee

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00545-8, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lee, Alice

Deceased: Lee, Walter

Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather

24-4-00546-6, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Fasano, Steven F

Deceased: Herbert, Sally F

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00547-4, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bernd, Steven L

Deceased: Bernd, Ronald E

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00549-1, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lopez, Juan M

Deceased: Hunt, Sarah Anne

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/01/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00560-1, 03/01/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Nancarrow, Leroy Paul

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00561-9, 03/01/2024, Attempted Robbery In The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Nguyen, Hai Thanh

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00562-7, 03/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Farvour, Julian Michael

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00563-5, 03/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Askren, Daniel Scott

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00564-3, 03/01/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hall, Junaid Ramsey

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00565-1, 03/01/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ward, Michael Thomas

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

New civil cases

24-2-00731-3, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Huskisson III Lee Franklin

Respondent: Huskisson, Marjorie Rose

24-2-00732-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Veitch, Ashli Michelle

Respondent: Veitch, Brad Eugene

24-2-00733-0, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cockle, Jordan Matthew

Respondent: Cockle, Alexander Dale

24-2-00734-8, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Anderson, Carl Andrew

Respondent: Anderson, Taylor James

24-2-00735-6, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Anderson, Carl Andrew

Respondent: Jonas, Zachary

24-2-00736-4, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bennett, Regina Celeste

Respondent: Marchesini, John Carl

24-2-00737-2, 03/01/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Ruiz-Chavez, Arlett

Respondent: Ruiz Cornelio, Hugo

24-2-00738-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jones, Kendra Fay

Respondent: Haynes, Terance Alexander

24-2-00739-9, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mattiazzi, Alisa Manette

Respondent: Moran-Bullock, Andre Barack

24-2-00740-2, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moran-Bullock, Sierra Mary

Respondent: Moran-Bullock, Andre Barack

24-2-00741-1, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bowie, Carli Estelle

Respondent: Pitts, Shantrelle

24-2-00742-9, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bowie, Carli Estelle

Respondent: Cobbs, Jamie

24-2-06279-9, 03/01/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Cox, Darrin M

Defendant: Precision Patio Covers LLC

Defendant: Ohio Casualty Insurance Co

24-2-06284-5, 03/01/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Keybank National Association

Defendant: Arcomm Inc

Defendant: Reames, Alan

Attorney: Leigh, Bourgette Davis

Attorney: Parker, a Joel

24-2-06311-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous

Petitioner: Alger, Kelsey

Minor: Alger, Nimiane

24-2-06312-4, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous

Petitioner: Alger, Kelsey

Minor: Alger, Aermon

24-2-06323-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Defendant: Mitchell, Robert a Jr

Defendant: Mitchell, Alicia M

Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom

24-2-06324-8, 03/01/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Ponderosa Estates Home Owner’s Association

Defendant: Hadera, Genet A

Attorney: Eklund, Lee Gregory

24-2-06325-6, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Mcgregor, Machalle

Defendant: Canonica, Kaitlyn

Attorney: Chinn, Andrew Philip

Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-06326-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Singh, Baljinder

Defendant: Perkins, John

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06327-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Roberts, Marty

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06328-1, 03/01/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Keybank National Association

Defendant: Valhalla Brewing And Beverage LLC

Defendant: Lee, Daniel G

Defendant: Strong, Lisa M

Attorney: Leigh, Bourgette Davis

Attorney: Parker, a Joel

24-2-06329-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Williams, Kerri

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06330-2, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Schindler, Michelle

Defendant: Hoffman, Shannon

Attorney: Chinn, Andrew Philip

Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-06331-1, 03/01/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Harborstone Credit Union

Defendant: Braudway, Jennifer L

Defendant: Braudway, Donald L Jr

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-06332-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Chambers Creek-433 LLC

Defendant: Gamble, Christopher Maurice

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06333-7, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp

Defendant: Jewell, Melissa

Defendant: Owens, Rilee

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06334-5, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC

Defendant: Matau, Tiara T

Defendant: Matau, Lorine

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06335-3, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC

Defendant: Frazier, Audra

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06336-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential LLC

Defendant: Greco, Mackenzie

Defendant: Mckinney, Jeremy

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06337-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential LLC

Defendant: Craft, Patricia K

Defendant: Craft, Thomas H

Defendant: Bryant, Mariah A

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06338-8, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC

Defendant: Debrum, Kalvin

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06339-6, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC

Defendant: Ramirez, Sonyamarie C

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06340-0, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Generette, Michael

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06341-8, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Aster Townhomes LLC

Defendant: Dewy, Jack

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06342-6, 03/01/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Hessou, Sezan Prudence

Defendant: Bannister, Kyle

24-2-06343-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC

Defendant: Alexander, Paris S

Defendant: Martinez, Hailey A

Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06344-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Suburban Realty

Defendant: Kurtz, Gerald

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06345-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Jackson, Alesia

Defendant: Jackson, Bryce Christian

Defendant: Jackson, Richard Bernard

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06346-9, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Lee, Caitlyn

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06347-7, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Minor: Ahquin,Lasandra, Guardian Ad Litem, Bulzomi, Stephen

Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda

24-2-06348-5, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Daheim, Adam

Minor: Guajardo, Maddison S, Guardian Ad Litem, Thompson-Winiger, Suzanne

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-06349-3, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Minor: Eckerson, Marquel, Guardian Ad Litem, Faubion, Thomas

Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda

24-2-06350-7, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC

Defendant: Palo, Faaulufalega

Defendant: Teo, Muaau

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06351-5, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Braunschweig, Ryan

Defendant: Law, Dewane

Defendant: Lillehaug, Krystal

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06352-3, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Kw Fife LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc

Defendant: Maliefulu, Shane

Defendant: Maeataanoa, Karaneta

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-06353-1, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pacific Pointe Tnc LLC

Defendant: Dredd, Ronald

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06354-0, 03/01/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Atc Family Transport, Inc.

Defendant: Sigma Logistics Group LLC

Defendant: Teodor Podaru

Defendant: Carrier411 Services, Inc.

Attorney: Whitehead, F James

24-2-06355-8, 03/01/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Tammara Tall, As Personal Representative of The Estate of William Haro

Defendant: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, D/B/A St Clare Hospital

Defendant: Thomas Williams, Do

Defendant: John Verrilli, Md

Defendant: Hayden Cale, Md

Attorney: Nichols, James Peter

24-2-06356-6, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gfs Chateau LLC

Defendant: Hollis, Nadia

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06357-4, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Waterfall Apartments Inc

Defendant: Gamez, Katalyna

Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet

24-2-06358-2, 03/01/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Sherbon, Austin

Minor: Graves, Emma

Attorney: Hardie, Charles John

24-2-06359-1, 03/01/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Moorelands Corporation

Defendant: Schweitzer, Nancy

Defendant: Schweitzer, Matthew

Attorney: Conway, Kathleen Dianne

24-2-06360-4, 03/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Alonso, Anthony

Plaintiff: Alonso, Estrella

Defendant: Dizon, Irene

Defendant: Dizon, John Doe

Attorney: Koontz, E Mark

24-2-06361-2, 03/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Muwanga, Mukeeze

Defendant: Mays, Warren Christopher

Defendant: Fragoso, Precious Memory

24-2-06362-1, 03/04/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Berry, Christopher

Defendant: Gambill Jr., Bruce E.

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

New domestic cases

24-3-00676-1, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hodges, Garret David

Respondent: Hodges, Genevieve Ruth

24-3-00678-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Smith, Bruce Leon Jr

Respondent: Smith, Jael Christian

24-3-00679-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hooks, Marla Earlene

Respondent: Hooks, James Jessey

24-3-00685-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Joshua, Michael Harris II

Respondent: Joshua, Jill Allison

24-3-00688-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Hammonds, Jacob

Respondent: Hammonds, Kaisa

Attorney: Melvin, James Robert

24-3-00689-2, 03/01/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Dobiash, Adria

Respondent: Hites, Royal William Austin

Minor: Hites, Dakota Paige

Minor: Hites, Ammon William Austin

Attorney: Cooperman, Jane Kathryn

24-3-00690-6, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Alvarez, Amia

Respondent: Martin, Taevon

Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann

24-3-00691-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Samuel, Deante T

Respondent: Parra Rodriguez, Nerea

24-3-00692-2, 03/01/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Bravo Diaz, Miriam

Respondent: Cadaram, Noah Steven

Minor: Cadaram, Jayden Alexander

Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea

24-3-00693-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Stockemer, Barbara Ann

Respondent: Stockemer, Ronald Lynn

24-3-00694-9, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Asaeli, Adrienne Nicole

Respondent: Torres-Sol, Joel Alejandro

24-3-00695-7, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Cripps, Danielle Marie

Respondent: Cripps, Austin Mason

24-3-00696-5, 03/01/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: Collins-Prince, Kimerly

Respondent: Prince, William Jr.

Minor: Prince, Christian

Minor: Prince, Natalie

Attorney: Murry, a Brian

24-3-00697-3, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Shefcik, Serena Marie

Respondent: Shefcik, John Joseph Iv

24-3-00698-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Medford, Ryan

Respondent: Medford, Elizabeth

Attorney: Wing, Ann Jennifer

24-3-00699-0, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Jones, Helien E

Respondent: Woods, Michael A

24-3-00700-7, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Gonzalez, David

Respondent: Fredricks-Wagner, Alysha M

24-3-00701-5, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Scott, Angela Lee

Respondent: Scott, James Harrison III

24-3-00705-8, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Bumstead, Guy

Respondent: Bumstead, Trecy

Attorney: Schroader, Edward Dennis

24-3-00706-6, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Duquette, Martine Penelope

Respondent: Kelly, Scott Andrew

Attorney: Helland, Robert

24-3-00707-4, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Eric Arroyo

Respondent: Brandi Arroyo

Attorney: Bighorse, Jean Amber

24-3-00708-2, 03/01/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: White, Vincent

Respondent: Conner, Faith

Minor: White, Makai

Minor: White, Dayvon

24-3-00712-1, 03/01/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Boykin, Lauren Rose Marie

Respondent: Taito, Agaese Manaia

Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie

New probate cases

24-4-00526-1, 02/28/2024, Will Only

Testator: Henry, Doreen J

24-4-00531-8, 02/28/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Multicare Tacoma General Hospital

Respondent: Orsborn, Cecilia, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Webley, Gregory

Attorney: Taylor, Campbell Ross

24-4-00532-6, 02/28/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Gramento, Linda E

Respondent: Gramento, Brian Robert, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Hancock, Nicole

24-4-00536-9, 02/28/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Meighan, Samantha Regina

Parent: Hunter, Kimberly Latreece

Parent: Doe, John

Minor: Hunter, Naiyeli Corlynn

24-4-00538-5, 02/29/2024, Will Only

Testator: Finlayson, Ellsworth D

24-4-00539-3, 02/29/2024, Will Only

Testator: Davis, William Michael

24-4-00550-4, 03/01/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: 400 29th Northeast Opperations LLC

Respondent: Howard, Joseph

Attorney: Cunningham, Mcnealy Bridget

24-4-00551-2, 03/01/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Tumelson, Cynthia M

Deceased: Harding, Gregory Wayne

Respondent: Harding, Mackayla

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00552-1, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Webb, Gregory

Deceased: Webb, Anne E

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00553-9, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Pebenito, Anecito

Deceased: Morin, Richard Keith

Deceased: Morin, Alice Santa Ana

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00551-2, 03/01/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Tumelson, Cynthia M

Deceased: Harding, Gregory Wayne

Respondent: Harding, Mackayla

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00552-1, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Webb, Gregory

Deceased: Webb, Anne E

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00553-9, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Pebenito, Anecito

Deceased: Morin, Richard Keith

Deceased: Morin, Alice Santa Ana

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00554-7, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Culshaw, Cynthia Robyn

Deceased: Richards, Margaret Gail

Attorney: Bean, Cross Bryana

24-4-00556-3, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mcabee, Laura

Deceased: Brandon, David Alan

Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria

24-4-00558-0, 03/01/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Newell, Daniel L

Petitioner: Newell, Dale R

Deceased: Newell, Warren L

Deceased: Newell, Joyce E L

Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon