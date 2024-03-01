New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00535-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Venegas, Christian Genaro Alvarado

24-1-00536-8, 02/27/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gill, Richard James, Codefendant: Grigsby, Lucy Ann, 24-1-00537-6

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00537-6, 02/27/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Grigsby, Lucy Ann, Codefendant: Gill, Richard James, 24-1-00536-8

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00512-1, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Fola, Silepa Carmynn Rio

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00513-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Discharge of a Laser in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gonzalez, Delgado Gonzalo

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00514-7, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Brown, Donnell David

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00515-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Carter, Isaiah Carlos

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00516-3, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kong, Kevin Somnang

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00517-1, 02/26/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mobley, Quinton Albert

Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler

24-1-00518-0, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Winston Jr, Alexander Wilbert Nathaniel

24-1-00519-8, 02/26/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lewien, Miles Lawrence

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00520-1, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hooks, Alexia Jazsmin

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00521-0, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Roberts, Britton Lynn

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00522-8, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gordon, Jr, Kenneth Dale

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00523-6, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Murphy, Xavier Duane

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00524-4, 02/26/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Henry, Malaika Malasia

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00525-2, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Trujillo, Aliyah Lynn

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00526-1, 02/26/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Worley, Mark Charles

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00527-9, 02/26/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bartley, Blair Marie

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00528-7, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Williams-Rodriguez, De’andre Denzel

24-1-00529-5, 02/26/2024, Indecent Exposure

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Brown, Donnell David

Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley

24-1-00530-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Graham, Tyler David

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00531-7, 02/26/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Starks, Koree Mikal

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00532-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kim, Son Yung

Prosecutor: Plunkett, Sean B.

24-1-00533-3, 02/26/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Best, Clayton Darnell, Codefendant: Parks, Bonnie Elizabeth, 24-1-00534-1

24-1-00534-1, 02/26/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Parks, Bonnie Elizabeth, Codefendant: Best, Clayton Darnell, 24-1-00533-3

New civil cases

24-2-00695-3, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Robinson, Justice Nicole

Respondent: King-Martinez, Carlito Javier

24-2-00696-1, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Man, Dally Cindy

Respondent: Quiocho, Dusten Joseph

24-2-00697-0, 02/27/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Andres, Bridget Kathleen

Respondent: Worley, Jimmy Jack

24-2-00698-8, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Horton, Ean

Respondent: Moss, Delaney

24-2-00699-6, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Adams, Thomas Joseph

Respondent: Erickson Pollena

24-2-00700-3, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Guidry, Natasha Deshay

Respondent: Bailey Jr, Craig Martin

24-2-00701-1, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ladner, Travis M

Respondent: Otero, Vanessa

24-2-00702-0, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Arneberg, Dee A

Respondent: Arneberg, Shailyn M

24-2-00703-8, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Simons-Shaikoski, Hailey Lynne

Respondent: Bradley, Markeyse Gerrard

24-2-00704-6, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mullins, Jeffrey T

Respondent: Davidson, David Thomas Mosley

24-2-00705-4, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mendoza Davalos, Susana

Respondent: Soto Alanis, Juan Jose

24-2-00706-2, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Corso, Ayako Masako

Respondent: Chapman, Sol Ivypool

24-2-00707-1, 02/27/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Taylor, Andrew

Respondent: Holman, Ashley

24-2-00708-9, 02/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pate, Samantha Lynn

Respondent: Pate, Cody Austin

24-2-06152-1, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous

Petitioner: Tran, Hai Thanh

24-2-06157-1, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Baldwin, Andrew

Defendant: Marley, Todd

24-2-06201-2, 02/26/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Souza, Donella Lauren

Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-06229-2, 02/27/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Johnson, Gayle Riley

Defendant: Bledsoe, Lloyd I. And Helen M.

Defendant: Bledsoe Heirs

Defendant: Any Person Or Persons Claiming An Interest

Attorney: Hoefel, L. Richard

24-2-06232-2, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Mcfield, Jerome

Defendant: Lopez, Ashley E

Defendant: Lopez, John Doe

Attorney: Helland, Robert

24-2-06233-1, 02/27/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Hammer. Mark

Minor: Guillen, Scarlett

Minor: Guillen, Steven

Minor: Torres, Jhovanny, Guardian Ad Litem, Bulzomi, Stephen

Attorney: Keller, Jayme

24-2-06234-9, 02/27/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union

Defendant: Ortiz, Ernest

Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner of Ernest Ortiz

Attorney: Swartley, Michael David

24-2-06235-7, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Solis, Esmelin

Defendant: Oerline, Joseph And Oerline, Jane Doe

Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael

24-2-06236-5, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Craig Clark

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06237-3, 02/27/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Griffin-Scott, Franchesca

Plaintiff: Haskins, Aprile Lynn

Plaintiff: Allen, Destinee

Defendant: Refreshing Springs Church of Deliverance

Attorney: Beauregard, Charles Lincoln

24-2-06238-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Gist, Jeffery

Defendant: Lopez, Jordan

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06239-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 23 On Pacific Tnc LLC

Defendant: Doyle, Christopher

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06240-3, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Heather Hobson

Defendant: Richard Farrens

Attorney: Cazares, D Christopher

24-2-06241-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Crown Pointe Apartments, Limited Partnership

Defendant: Williams, Natasha

Defendant: Gardner, Jawan

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06242-0, 02/27/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Paul, Katherina

Plaintiff: Paul, Alexander

Plaintiff: Minor, O.p.,

Plaintiff: Minor, T.p.,

Defendant: Gastroenterology PLLC, Washington

Defendant: Management LLC, The Gi Alliance

Defendant: Lee Md, Michael

Attorney: Duthie, Holman Jessica

24-2-06243-8, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Richard Halvorson

Defendant: 7-Eleven Inc.

Attorney: Denlinger, Walter Brian

24-2-06244-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC

Defendant: Latham, Deborah

Defendant: Latham, Darius

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06245-4, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Waterfall Apartments Inc

Defendant: Sergi, Caleb

Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet

24-2-06246-2, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Salazar, Russell

Defendant: George, Pollly

Defendant: Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Located At 19412 19th Avenu

24-2-06247-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Orchard View, Limited Partnership

Defendant: Salzberg, Oren

Defendant: Laurence, Walter

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06248-9, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: City of Tacoma

Defendant: Tran, Dung Trung

Attorney: Victor, Steve

24-2-06249-7, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: City of Tacoma

Defendant: White, Daniel W.

Attorney: Victor, Steve

24-2-06250-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Secretary of Housing And Urban Development, Their Successors And Assig

Defendant: Cherri F Mcqueen

Defendant: Unknown Occupants of The Premises

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-06251-9, 02/27/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: Puget Paving And Construction, Inc.

Defendant: Pnwasphaltservices LLC

Defendant: The North River Insurance Co. Bond No. 46cf810856

Attorney: Steinacker, Terry Kevin

24-2-06252-7, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Montiel, Gerald

Defendant: Parks, Bonnie

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06253-5, 02/27/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Mitogo, Deogracia S

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06254-3, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Teruko Oldham Family Trust, Judson C. Gray Attorney Trustee

Defendant: Spann, William

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06255-1, 02/27/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Pnc Bank, National Association

Defendant: Clymens, Jaymi

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06256-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Willow Hill LLC

Defendant: Asbun, Scarlett A

Defendant: Browning, Christopher L

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06257-8, 02/27/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Northern Skies Federal Credit Union

Defendant: Macsalka, Edward J.

Defendant: Macsalka, Yvette L.

Attorney: Marston, J Christopher

24-2-06258-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Ah4r Management-Wa

Defendant: Dean, Alyssa

Defendant: Et Al

Attorney: Dickerson, Makratzakis Athena

24-2-06259-4, 02/27/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Sandy’s Concrete, Inc.

Defendant: Kane, Rick Syril And Sarah

Attorney: Hoefel, L. Richard

24-2-06260-8, 02/28/2024, Other Malpractice

Plaintiff: Bayo, Ianya

Defendant: Miller, Anjenee

Defendant: Bella Nai, LLC

Attorney: Doran, Daniel Bryan

24-2-00663-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Keller, Kenda Lee

Respondent: Twist, Jordon Laurence

24-2-00664-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hendrickx, Ryan Joseph

Respondent: Hendrickx, Mariann

24-2-00665-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Williams Jr, Darrel Timothy

Respondent: Ancheta Oya, Cecilia Josephine Marie

24-2-00666-0, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Banks, Trisha Lynn

Respondent: Ford, Daniel Christopher

24-2-00667-8, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dressel, Donald Albert

Respondent: Romero, Christine Dennis

24-2-00668-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cory, Bailey Ann

Respondent: Martinez, Jeffery Rafael

24-2-00669-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dressel, Donald Albert

Respondent: Romero Suchara, Corey Shawn

24-2-00670-8, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hone, Jaime Lin

Respondent: Hone, Ryon Lee

24-2-00671-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Conn, Alexxandria

Respondent: Booth, Deseree

24-2-00672-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Harris, Connor James

Respondent: Harris, Angela Lyn

24-2-00673-2, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tucksen, John Bryan

Respondent: Tucksen, Christine

24-2-00674-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Weaver, Pricilla M

Respondent: Weaver, David S

24-2-00675-9, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Gambill, Georgia

Respondent: Mask, James Keaton

24-2-00676-7, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Wojdyla, Nicholas Ryan

Respondent: Oneil, Kris

Minor: Null, Null

24-2-00677-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Whittington, Gale Edward

Respondent: Micenko, Elizabeth Karen

24-2-00678-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Melton, Michelle Lee

Respondent: Esquivel, Tyrell

24-2-00679-1, 02/26/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Sinor, Betty Jo, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Munson, Brenda Joy

Respondent: Jones, Warren Johnathan

24-2-00680-5, 02/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Maylor, Amber Lynn

Respondent: Scates, Alan Bryce

Minor: Mcaninch, Chyann Renee

Minor: Iverson, Zackary Gunner

Minor: Bruce, Waylon Cash

24-2-00681-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Holley, Gregory

Respondent: Bonds, Lavisha

24-2-00682-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Matlock, Jamara

Respondent: Matlock, Ivin Jamal

24-2-00683-0, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Matlock, Jaliyha Victoria

Respondent: Poe, Dontaevyous

24-2-00684-8, 02/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection

Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney

Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena

Minor: Chaney, Cameron L

24-2-00685-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ripka, Stephanie Mamerto

Respondent: Ripka III, Michael Stefan

24-2-00686-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney

Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena

24-2-00687-2, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney Simone

Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena

24-2-00688-1, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Richmond, Susan D

Respondent: Richmond, Lance I

24-2-00689-9, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Moss, Haywood Troy

Respondent: Horton, Delaney Sue

24-2-00690-2, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Gonzalez Bravo, Sonia

Respondent: Hernandez, Doroteo T

24-2-00691-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna

Respondent: Hendrickx, Ryan

24-2-00692-9, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cournoyer-Rung, Megan Irene

Respondent: Kirsh, Clayton D

24-2-00693-7, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Chaney, Theresa

Respondent: Salazar, Jason Gary

24-2-00694-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Stoker, Mengting

Respondent: Stoker, Rex Harold

24-2-06197-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Lewis, Adrian

Defendant: Golden, Sean

Defendant: Golden, Jane Doe

Defendant: Pierce County Security Inc.

Attorney: Hansen, Michael Stephen

24-2-06198-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC

Defendant: Holper, Andres

Defendant: Cooper, Tarieonya

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06199-7, 02/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Transportation Alliance Bank Inc DBA Tab Bank Inc

Defendant: T & T Cargo Inc

Defendant: Petrov, Kiril

Defendant: Petrova, Bethany D

Attorney: Swartley, Michael David

24-2-06200-4, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Bensching, Shannon

Defendant: Nilsen, Barry

Defendant: Nilsen, Karen

Attorney: Raffa, Joseph James

24-2-06202-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 2017-1 Ih Borrower Lp

Defendant: Lipscomb, Abigail

Defendant: Lipscomb, Robert

Defendant: Urquizu, Danny

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06203-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Williams, Anthony

Defendant: Huey, Joan

Defendant: Hedspeth, Clarissa

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06204-7, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority

Defendant: Hadley, Jennifer

Defendant: Williams, Louis

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06205-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Riddhi Investments LLC

Defendant: Fancher, Michael

Defendant: Lacross, Victoria

Defendant: Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Located At 12039 Pacific Hi

24-2-06206-3, 02/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: American Express National Bank

Defendant: Sturm, Hans Aka Sturm, Hans C

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06207-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Mesa, Susana

Defendant: Mesa, Eric

Defendant: Reyes, Obed

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06208-0, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Tagaloa, Tuualii

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06209-8, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Puget Sound Ave Tnc LLC

Defendant: Juarez, Jason

Defendant: Perez, Jennifer

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06210-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Williams, Raheem

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06211-0, 02/26/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Robert L. Payne

Defendant: The Estate of Karen Guilfoyle Nee Payne, And All Heirs At Law Thereto

Attorney: Creed, W Joseph

24-2-06212-8, 02/26/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2

Plaintiff: Chan, Louis

Defendant: Summit Capital Partners, LLC

Defendant: Magnolia 28th, LLC

Defendant: Jim Thorpe

Attorney: Krattli, Robert Darren

24-2-06213-6, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Mcdonough, Tiffany

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06214-4, 02/26/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Poblano Carpet Cleaning & Restoration Service Inc.

Defendant: Channa Copeland Et Al

Attorney: Millstein, Edward Seth

24-2-06215-2, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Pen, Narrey

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06216-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Renee Simms

Defendant: Kevin Randall Schmidt

Defendant: Jane Doe Schmidt

Attorney: Martin, Phillip Thaddeus

24-2-06217-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 23 On Pacific Tnc LLC

Defendant: Rivera, Ingrid

Defendant: Abrego, Garber

Defendant: Comes, Juan

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06218-7, 02/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Fora Financial Asset Securitization 2021 LLC

Defendant: Kingdom Developers LLC

Defendant: Denney, Lonnie

Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-06219-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hidden Glen Mhc LLC D/B/A Hidden Glen Estates

Defendant: Cobb, Travis

Defendant: Foote, Richard

Defendant: John Doe Occupants

Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-06220-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 2017-2 Ih Borrower Lp

Defendant: Armstrong, Antoine

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06221-7, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Taitague, Raelene

Defendant: Higgins, Alex

Attorney: Ladenburg, William John

24-2-06222-5, 02/26/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Keybank National Association

Defendant: Lim, Kosol D/B/A Pacific Carpet Cleaners

Attorney: Yumo, S Noel

24-2-06223-3, 02/26/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Mccormick, James

Minor: Johnston, Deacon

Attorney: Christensen, Richard John

24-2-06224-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Alamo, Justin Paul

Plaintiff: Alamo, Vanessa

Defendant: Carver, Roger

Defendant: Carver, Jane/John Doe

Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy

24-2-06225-0, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Marcelo Perez

Defendant: Mark Reed, Jane Doe Reed, And Their Marital Community

Attorney: Styles, Spencer Jeremiah

24-2-06226-8, 02/26/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Doe 1, Pcva

Plaintiff: Doe 2, Pcva

Defendant: Church For All Nations

Attorney: Pfau, Thomas Michael

24-2-06227-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Ah4r Management-Wa

Defendant: Valentino, Jennifer

Defendant: Valentino, Mark

Defendant: Et Al

Attorney: Dickerson, Makratzakis Athena

24-2-06228-4, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Horsager, John

Defendant: Billingsley, Clay

Defendant: Folino, Angelina

Defendant: All Other Occupants of 14723 96th St. E, Puyallup, Wa, 98372

Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles

New domestic cases

24-3-00637-0, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Callen, Crystal M

Respondent: Orr, Terrell M

24-3-00639-6, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kirkland, Trinity Elizabeth

Respondent: Henderson, Jody D Jr

24-3-00640-0, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Marquez, Kendi

Respondent: Lara Zepeda, Francisco

24-3-00641-8, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bains, Veronica Bronwyn Marie

Respondent: Steiner, Andrew Francis Massahiro

Attorney: Quartararo, Jane Margaret

24-3-00642-6, 02/27/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Ary, Jordan D T

Respondent: Le, Cindy

Minor: Ary, Jaceon Jordan

Minor: Ary, Jade Amaiya

Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton

24-3-00643-4, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hunter, Chace Da

Respondent: Hunter, Jacob Warren

Attorney: Hay, Robert Andrew

24-3-00644-2, 02/27/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Johnson, Jaysean Deondre

Respondent: Carter, Jaelynn Nakia

Minor: Carter-Johnson, Janaeva Anita

24-3-00645-1, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Gilliam, Charles Storm

Respondent: Gilliam, Denise L

24-3-00646-9, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Boncz, Anthony Wayne

Respondent: Boncz, Amber Lynn

24-3-00647-7, 02/27/2024, Annulment-Invalidity

Petitioner: Givens, Tina Jean

Respondent: Mcgrew, Roderick Jerome

24-3-00648-5, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Smith, Devin Anne

Respondent: Tarasenko, Andrey Bryan

24-3-00649-3, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Jensen, Joseph Kyle

Respondent: Jensen, Sarah Elisa

Attorney: Pavithran, Shana

24-3-00650-7, 02/27/2024, Defacto Parentage

Petitioner: Bennett, Scott

Petitioner: Bennett, Nicole

Respondent: Henry, Jordie

Minor: Hollingshead, Shylee

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00651-5, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Thomas, James Isaiah

Respondent: Thomas, Ebony Chelsea

Attorney: Dedeaux, Malena Shanece

24-3-00652-3, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Lockman, Chancy Marie

Respondent: Lockman, Christopher Aaron

Attorney: Helland, Robert

24-3-00615-9, 02/23/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Medina Licea, Mario Zohet

Respondent: Rios Campos, Patricia Joselin

Minor: Medina Rios, Nathan Benzohet

24-3-00616-7, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Reyes, Jacob Andre

Respondent: Reyes, Christina D

24-3-00617-5, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Paxton, Brittany N

Respondent: Paxton, Kenneth D Jr

24-3-00623-0, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Trejo, Nayeli Antonio

Respondent: Haman, Andrew Trent

24-3-00624-8, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Butler, Beth A

Respondent: Butler, Sean D

24-3-00625-6, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hawes, Janelle Marie

Respondent: Hawes, Joel Ray

24-3-00626-4, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Dickey, Samuel Christopher

Respondent: Hood, Tammra Lynn

Minor: Hood, Blaire Bonnie-Lynn

24-3-00627-2, 02/26/2024, Modification Support Only

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Booker, Terrell Scott

Respondent: Flowers, Tauja D

Minor: Booker, Neelah Fayerose

Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00628-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Brown, Robert Wayne

Respondent: Brown, Emily Kristin

Attorney: Helland, K Andrew

24-3-00629-9, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Reid, Nathanial Justin

Respondent: Reid, Suzanne Marie

24-3-00630-2, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mahinda, Rose

Respondent: Njoroge, Jessie

24-3-00631-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Peterson Quiggle, Alexandria

Respondent: Quiggle, Christopher James

24-3-00632-9, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Moyes, Cheyenne Renee

Respondent: Moyes, Chase Daniel

24-3-00633-7, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Robinson, Alison Nicole

Respondent: Dickson, Jace Ryder

Minor: Dickson, Jack William

24-3-00634-5, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Bennett, Lizabeth Anne

Respondent: Bennett, Neil Adrian

Attorney: Heath, Marguerite Jessica

24-3-00635-3, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Higginbotham, Anthony Ray

Respondent: Higginbotham, Jennifer Joy Marie

24-3-00636-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Olson, Brenda Lyn

Respondent: Olson, Daniel Norman

24-3-00638-8, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Deleon, Joseph Alexander

Respondent: Gutierrez, Savanna Rae

Minor: Deleon, Alexander James

Minor: Deleon, Adalynn Dani

New probate cases

24-4-00492-3, 02/23/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Samper, Diane Catherine

Parent: Lene, Amberlyn Kialani

Parent: Lene, Maau

Minor: Lene, Teani Kailai Alana

Minor: Lene, Kobi Kainelu

Minor: Lene, Kaiis Kaimana

Minor: Lene, Keaku Kainoa

Minor: Lene, Taeya Aiyana

24-4-00494-0, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Birch Creek Post Acute

Respondent: Dahl, Gary Russell

Attorney: Cunningham, Mcnealy Bridget

24-4-00495-8, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Rushton, Bruce

Respondent: Rushton, Carol

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00496-6, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Palmer, Brenda Lee

Deceased: Palmer, James Vincent

24-4-00497-4, 02/26/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Moss, Melissa

Petitioner: Moss, Ronald

Parent: Moss, Aubrey

Parent: Wilson, Benjamin

Minor: Wilson, Winslow

24-4-00499-1, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Williams, Pamela Jean

Deceased: Williams, Michael James

Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura

24-4-00500-8, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mculley, Timothy

Deceased: Mcculley, Illa Madge

24-4-00501-6, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Tongue, Michael Von

Deceased: Tongue, Christian Gunner

24-4-00502-4, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Morris, Lee Allen

Deceased: Morris, Fontella

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00505-9, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Denoble, Marhen

Deceased: Pearson, Bobert W

24-4-00506-7, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sauve Jr, David A

Deceased: Sumner, Phillip

Deceased: Sumner, La Myra M

Attorney: Willett, Ralph Paul

24-4-00507-5, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Connors, Jesse Raymond

Deceased: Renwick, Helen June

24-4-00508-3, 02/26/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Gantenbein, Cecil James, Deceased, Wagner, Maryann, Attorney, Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00511-3, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bloom, Constance W

Deceased: White, John L

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00512-1, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Ausbun, Jodi

Deceased: Henry, Joetta

Attorney: Robinson, A. Terry

24-4-00513-0, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hannah, Danielle

Deceased: Grigsby, Donine

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay,

24-4-00514-8, 02/26/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Law, Tara

Deceased: Bevier, Kimberly

24-4-00498-2, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health/St Joseph Hospital

Respondent: Williams, Veviene Dacosta, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Elizabeth

Attorney: Garzon, M Michelle

Attorney: Mattoon, Anne Kayleigh

24-4-00503-2, 02/26/2024, Will Only

Testator: Winslow, Cynthia Ellen

24-4-00504-1, 02/26/2024, Will Only

Testator: Culp, Alberta Lee

24-4-00509-1, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Martin, Carlie D

Respondent: Martin, Gage A, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Jeffrey

24-4-00510-5, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Able Guardianship Services LLC

Respondent: Scherger, Jason, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Jameson, Deborah

24-4-00515-6, 02/27/2024, Will Only

Testator: Myers, Spencer Charles

24-4-00516-4, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Detray, W Thomas

Petitioner: Detray, D Frank E

Deceased: Detray, Arnold

Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole

24-4-00517-2, 02/27/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Barnes, Constance J

Deceased: Walker Jr, Roy Lee

Attorney: Helland, Robert

24-4-00518-1, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Culbertson, Gregory Wayne

Deceased: Culbertson, Marilyn Diane

Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore

24-4-00519-9, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mattoni, Regina

Deceased: Svoboda, Joseph

Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00520-2, 02/27/2024, Emergency Minor Guardianship

Petitioner: Baker, Nichole

Parent: Box, Jessica

Parent: Teel, Ryan, Minor, Teel, Hunter

24-4-00522-9, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lordahl, Janet C

Deceased: Lordahl, Robert A

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00523-7, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Waclawski, John

Deceased: Waclawski, Ellen Marie

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse,

24-4-00524-5, 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Randall, Theresa Ann

Deceased: Randall, Viviane Maxine

24-4-00525-3 , 02/27/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Gillespie Jr, Michael L

Deceased: Gillespie Sr, Michael L

Attorney: Morganthaler, Michael David