Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00535-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Venegas, Christian Genaro Alvarado
24-1-00536-8, 02/27/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gill, Richard James, Codefendant: Grigsby, Lucy Ann, 24-1-00537-6
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00537-6, 02/27/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Grigsby, Lucy Ann, Codefendant: Gill, Richard James, 24-1-00536-8
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00512-1, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Fola, Silepa Carmynn Rio
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00513-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Discharge of a Laser in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gonzalez, Delgado Gonzalo
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00514-7, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Brown, Donnell David
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00515-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Carter, Isaiah Carlos
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00516-3, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kong, Kevin Somnang
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00517-1, 02/26/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mobley, Quinton Albert
Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler
24-1-00518-0, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Winston Jr, Alexander Wilbert Nathaniel
24-1-00519-8, 02/26/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lewien, Miles Lawrence
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00520-1, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hooks, Alexia Jazsmin
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00521-0, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Roberts, Britton Lynn
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00522-8, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gordon, Jr, Kenneth Dale
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00523-6, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Murphy, Xavier Duane
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00524-4, 02/26/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Henry, Malaika Malasia
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00525-2, 02/26/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Trujillo, Aliyah Lynn
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00526-1, 02/26/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Worley, Mark Charles
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00527-9, 02/26/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bartley, Blair Marie
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00528-7, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Williams-Rodriguez, De’andre Denzel
24-1-00529-5, 02/26/2024, Indecent Exposure
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Brown, Donnell David
Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley
24-1-00530-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Graham, Tyler David
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00531-7, 02/26/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Starks, Koree Mikal
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00532-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kim, Son Yung
Prosecutor: Plunkett, Sean B.
24-1-00533-3, 02/26/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Best, Clayton Darnell, Codefendant: Parks, Bonnie Elizabeth, 24-1-00534-1
24-1-00534-1, 02/26/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Parks, Bonnie Elizabeth, Codefendant: Best, Clayton Darnell, 24-1-00533-3
New civil cases
24-2-00695-3, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Robinson, Justice Nicole
Respondent: King-Martinez, Carlito Javier
24-2-00696-1, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Man, Dally Cindy
Respondent: Quiocho, Dusten Joseph
24-2-00697-0, 02/27/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Andres, Bridget Kathleen
Respondent: Worley, Jimmy Jack
24-2-00698-8, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Horton, Ean
Respondent: Moss, Delaney
24-2-00699-6, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Adams, Thomas Joseph
Respondent: Erickson Pollena
24-2-00700-3, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Guidry, Natasha Deshay
Respondent: Bailey Jr, Craig Martin
24-2-00701-1, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ladner, Travis M
Respondent: Otero, Vanessa
24-2-00702-0, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Arneberg, Dee A
Respondent: Arneberg, Shailyn M
24-2-00703-8, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Simons-Shaikoski, Hailey Lynne
Respondent: Bradley, Markeyse Gerrard
24-2-00704-6, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mullins, Jeffrey T
Respondent: Davidson, David Thomas Mosley
24-2-00705-4, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mendoza Davalos, Susana
Respondent: Soto Alanis, Juan Jose
24-2-00706-2, 02/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Corso, Ayako Masako
Respondent: Chapman, Sol Ivypool
24-2-00707-1, 02/27/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Taylor, Andrew
Respondent: Holman, Ashley
24-2-00708-9, 02/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pate, Samantha Lynn
Respondent: Pate, Cody Austin
24-2-06152-1, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous
Petitioner: Tran, Hai Thanh
24-2-06157-1, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Baldwin, Andrew
Defendant: Marley, Todd
24-2-06201-2, 02/26/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Souza, Donella Lauren
Respondent: State of Washington
24-2-06229-2, 02/27/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Johnson, Gayle Riley
Defendant: Bledsoe, Lloyd I. And Helen M.
Defendant: Bledsoe Heirs
Defendant: Any Person Or Persons Claiming An Interest
Attorney: Hoefel, L. Richard
24-2-06232-2, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Mcfield, Jerome
Defendant: Lopez, Ashley E
Defendant: Lopez, John Doe
Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-2-06233-1, 02/27/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Hammer. Mark
Minor: Guillen, Scarlett
Minor: Guillen, Steven
Minor: Torres, Jhovanny, Guardian Ad Litem, Bulzomi, Stephen
Attorney: Keller, Jayme
24-2-06234-9, 02/27/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union
Defendant: Ortiz, Ernest
Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner of Ernest Ortiz
Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-06235-7, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Solis, Esmelin
Defendant: Oerline, Joseph And Oerline, Jane Doe
Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael
24-2-06236-5, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Craig Clark
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06237-3, 02/27/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Griffin-Scott, Franchesca
Plaintiff: Haskins, Aprile Lynn
Plaintiff: Allen, Destinee
Defendant: Refreshing Springs Church of Deliverance
Attorney: Beauregard, Charles Lincoln
24-2-06238-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Gist, Jeffery
Defendant: Lopez, Jordan
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06239-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 23 On Pacific Tnc LLC
Defendant: Doyle, Christopher
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06240-3, 02/27/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Heather Hobson
Defendant: Richard Farrens
Attorney: Cazares, D Christopher
24-2-06241-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Crown Pointe Apartments, Limited Partnership
Defendant: Williams, Natasha
Defendant: Gardner, Jawan
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06242-0, 02/27/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Paul, Katherina
Plaintiff: Paul, Alexander
Plaintiff: Minor, O.p.,
Plaintiff: Minor, T.p.,
Defendant: Gastroenterology PLLC, Washington
Defendant: Management LLC, The Gi Alliance
Defendant: Lee Md, Michael
Attorney: Duthie, Holman Jessica
24-2-06243-8, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Richard Halvorson
Defendant: 7-Eleven Inc.
Attorney: Denlinger, Walter Brian
24-2-06244-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC
Defendant: Latham, Deborah
Defendant: Latham, Darius
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06245-4, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Waterfall Apartments Inc
Defendant: Sergi, Caleb
Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet
24-2-06246-2, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Salazar, Russell
Defendant: George, Pollly
Defendant: Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Located At 19412 19th Avenu
24-2-06247-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Orchard View, Limited Partnership
Defendant: Salzberg, Oren
Defendant: Laurence, Walter
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06248-9, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: City of Tacoma
Defendant: Tran, Dung Trung
Attorney: Victor, Steve
24-2-06249-7, 02/27/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: City of Tacoma
Defendant: White, Daniel W.
Attorney: Victor, Steve
24-2-06250-1, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Secretary of Housing And Urban Development, Their Successors And Assig
Defendant: Cherri F Mcqueen
Defendant: Unknown Occupants of The Premises
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-06251-9, 02/27/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: Puget Paving And Construction, Inc.
Defendant: Pnwasphaltservices LLC
Defendant: The North River Insurance Co. Bond No. 46cf810856
Attorney: Steinacker, Terry Kevin
24-2-06252-7, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Montiel, Gerald
Defendant: Parks, Bonnie
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06253-5, 02/27/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Mitogo, Deogracia S
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06254-3, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Teruko Oldham Family Trust, Judson C. Gray Attorney Trustee
Defendant: Spann, William
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06255-1, 02/27/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Pnc Bank, National Association
Defendant: Clymens, Jaymi
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06256-0, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Willow Hill LLC
Defendant: Asbun, Scarlett A
Defendant: Browning, Christopher L
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06257-8, 02/27/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Northern Skies Federal Credit Union
Defendant: Macsalka, Edward J.
Defendant: Macsalka, Yvette L.
Attorney: Marston, J Christopher
24-2-06258-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Ah4r Management-Wa
Defendant: Dean, Alyssa
Defendant: Et Al
Attorney: Dickerson, Makratzakis Athena
24-2-06259-4, 02/27/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Sandy’s Concrete, Inc.
Defendant: Kane, Rick Syril And Sarah
Attorney: Hoefel, L. Richard
24-2-06260-8, 02/28/2024, Other Malpractice
Plaintiff: Bayo, Ianya
Defendant: Miller, Anjenee
Defendant: Bella Nai, LLC
Attorney: Doran, Daniel Bryan
24-2-00663-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Keller, Kenda Lee
Respondent: Twist, Jordon Laurence
24-2-00664-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hendrickx, Ryan Joseph
Respondent: Hendrickx, Mariann
24-2-00665-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Williams Jr, Darrel Timothy
Respondent: Ancheta Oya, Cecilia Josephine Marie
24-2-00666-0, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Banks, Trisha Lynn
Respondent: Ford, Daniel Christopher
24-2-00667-8, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dressel, Donald Albert
Respondent: Romero, Christine Dennis
24-2-00668-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cory, Bailey Ann
Respondent: Martinez, Jeffery Rafael
24-2-00669-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dressel, Donald Albert
Respondent: Romero Suchara, Corey Shawn
24-2-00670-8, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hone, Jaime Lin
Respondent: Hone, Ryon Lee
24-2-00671-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Conn, Alexxandria
Respondent: Booth, Deseree
24-2-00672-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Harris, Connor James
Respondent: Harris, Angela Lyn
24-2-00673-2, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tucksen, John Bryan
Respondent: Tucksen, Christine
24-2-00674-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Weaver, Pricilla M
Respondent: Weaver, David S
24-2-00675-9, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Gambill, Georgia
Respondent: Mask, James Keaton
24-2-00676-7, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Wojdyla, Nicholas Ryan
Respondent: Oneil, Kris
Minor: Null, Null
24-2-00677-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Whittington, Gale Edward
Respondent: Micenko, Elizabeth Karen
24-2-00678-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Melton, Michelle Lee
Respondent: Esquivel, Tyrell
24-2-00679-1, 02/26/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Sinor, Betty Jo, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Munson, Brenda Joy
Respondent: Jones, Warren Johnathan
24-2-00680-5, 02/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Maylor, Amber Lynn
Respondent: Scates, Alan Bryce
Minor: Mcaninch, Chyann Renee
Minor: Iverson, Zackary Gunner
Minor: Bruce, Waylon Cash
24-2-00681-3, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Holley, Gregory
Respondent: Bonds, Lavisha
24-2-00682-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Matlock, Jamara
Respondent: Matlock, Ivin Jamal
24-2-00683-0, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Matlock, Jaliyha Victoria
Respondent: Poe, Dontaevyous
24-2-00684-8, 02/26/2024, Sexual Assault Protection
Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney
Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena
Minor: Chaney, Cameron L
24-2-00685-6, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ripka, Stephanie Mamerto
Respondent: Ripka III, Michael Stefan
24-2-00686-4, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney
Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena
24-2-00687-2, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Chaney, Courtney Simone
Respondent: Adams, Christina Arlena
24-2-00688-1, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Richmond, Susan D
Respondent: Richmond, Lance I
24-2-00689-9, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Moss, Haywood Troy
Respondent: Horton, Delaney Sue
24-2-00690-2, 02/26/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Gonzalez Bravo, Sonia
Respondent: Hernandez, Doroteo T
24-2-00691-1, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna
Respondent: Hendrickx, Ryan
24-2-00692-9, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cournoyer-Rung, Megan Irene
Respondent: Kirsh, Clayton D
24-2-00693-7, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Chaney, Theresa
Respondent: Salazar, Jason Gary
24-2-00694-5, 02/26/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Stoker, Mengting
Respondent: Stoker, Rex Harold
24-2-06197-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Lewis, Adrian
Defendant: Golden, Sean
Defendant: Golden, Jane Doe
Defendant: Pierce County Security Inc.
Attorney: Hansen, Michael Stephen
24-2-06198-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte LLC
Defendant: Holper, Andres
Defendant: Cooper, Tarieonya
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06199-7, 02/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Transportation Alliance Bank Inc DBA Tab Bank Inc
Defendant: T & T Cargo Inc
Defendant: Petrov, Kiril
Defendant: Petrova, Bethany D
Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-06200-4, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Bensching, Shannon
Defendant: Nilsen, Barry
Defendant: Nilsen, Karen
Attorney: Raffa, Joseph James
24-2-06202-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 2017-1 Ih Borrower Lp
Defendant: Lipscomb, Abigail
Defendant: Lipscomb, Robert
Defendant: Urquizu, Danny
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06203-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Williams, Anthony
Defendant: Huey, Joan
Defendant: Hedspeth, Clarissa
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06204-7, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority
Defendant: Hadley, Jennifer
Defendant: Williams, Louis
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06205-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Riddhi Investments LLC
Defendant: Fancher, Michael
Defendant: Lacross, Victoria
Defendant: Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Located At 12039 Pacific Hi
24-2-06206-3, 02/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: American Express National Bank
Defendant: Sturm, Hans Aka Sturm, Hans C
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06207-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Mesa, Susana
Defendant: Mesa, Eric
Defendant: Reyes, Obed
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06208-0, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Tagaloa, Tuualii
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06209-8, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Puget Sound Ave Tnc LLC
Defendant: Juarez, Jason
Defendant: Perez, Jennifer
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06210-1, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Williams, Raheem
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06211-0, 02/26/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Robert L. Payne
Defendant: The Estate of Karen Guilfoyle Nee Payne, And All Heirs At Law Thereto
Attorney: Creed, W Joseph
24-2-06212-8, 02/26/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2
Plaintiff: Chan, Louis
Defendant: Summit Capital Partners, LLC
Defendant: Magnolia 28th, LLC
Defendant: Jim Thorpe
Attorney: Krattli, Robert Darren
24-2-06213-6, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Mcdonough, Tiffany
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06214-4, 02/26/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Poblano Carpet Cleaning & Restoration Service Inc.
Defendant: Channa Copeland Et Al
Attorney: Millstein, Edward Seth
24-2-06215-2, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Pen, Narrey
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06216-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Renee Simms
Defendant: Kevin Randall Schmidt
Defendant: Jane Doe Schmidt
Attorney: Martin, Phillip Thaddeus
24-2-06217-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 23 On Pacific Tnc LLC
Defendant: Rivera, Ingrid
Defendant: Abrego, Garber
Defendant: Comes, Juan
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06218-7, 02/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Fora Financial Asset Securitization 2021 LLC
Defendant: Kingdom Developers LLC
Defendant: Denney, Lonnie
Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin
24-2-06219-5, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hidden Glen Mhc LLC D/B/A Hidden Glen Estates
Defendant: Cobb, Travis
Defendant: Foote, Richard
Defendant: John Doe Occupants
Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley
24-2-06220-9, 02/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 2017-2 Ih Borrower Lp
Defendant: Armstrong, Antoine
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06221-7, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Taitague, Raelene
Defendant: Higgins, Alex
Attorney: Ladenburg, William John
24-2-06222-5, 02/26/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Keybank National Association
Defendant: Lim, Kosol D/B/A Pacific Carpet Cleaners
Attorney: Yumo, S Noel
24-2-06223-3, 02/26/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Mccormick, James
Minor: Johnston, Deacon
Attorney: Christensen, Richard John
24-2-06224-1, 02/26/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Alamo, Justin Paul
Plaintiff: Alamo, Vanessa
Defendant: Carver, Roger
Defendant: Carver, Jane/John Doe
Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy
24-2-06225-0, 02/26/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Marcelo Perez
Defendant: Mark Reed, Jane Doe Reed, And Their Marital Community
Attorney: Styles, Spencer Jeremiah
24-2-06226-8, 02/26/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Doe 1, Pcva
Plaintiff: Doe 2, Pcva
Defendant: Church For All Nations
Attorney: Pfau, Thomas Michael
24-2-06227-6, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Ah4r Management-Wa
Defendant: Valentino, Jennifer
Defendant: Valentino, Mark
Defendant: Et Al
Attorney: Dickerson, Makratzakis Athena
24-2-06228-4, 02/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Horsager, John
Defendant: Billingsley, Clay
Defendant: Folino, Angelina
Defendant: All Other Occupants of 14723 96th St. E, Puyallup, Wa, 98372
Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles
New domestic cases
24-3-00637-0, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Callen, Crystal M
Respondent: Orr, Terrell M
24-3-00639-6, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kirkland, Trinity Elizabeth
Respondent: Henderson, Jody D Jr
24-3-00640-0, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Marquez, Kendi
Respondent: Lara Zepeda, Francisco
24-3-00641-8, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bains, Veronica Bronwyn Marie
Respondent: Steiner, Andrew Francis Massahiro
Attorney: Quartararo, Jane Margaret
24-3-00642-6, 02/27/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Ary, Jordan D T
Respondent: Le, Cindy
Minor: Ary, Jaceon Jordan
Minor: Ary, Jade Amaiya
Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton
24-3-00643-4, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hunter, Chace Da
Respondent: Hunter, Jacob Warren
Attorney: Hay, Robert Andrew
24-3-00644-2, 02/27/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Johnson, Jaysean Deondre
Respondent: Carter, Jaelynn Nakia
Minor: Carter-Johnson, Janaeva Anita
24-3-00645-1, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Gilliam, Charles Storm
Respondent: Gilliam, Denise L
24-3-00646-9, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Boncz, Anthony Wayne
Respondent: Boncz, Amber Lynn
24-3-00647-7, 02/27/2024, Annulment-Invalidity
Petitioner: Givens, Tina Jean
Respondent: Mcgrew, Roderick Jerome
24-3-00648-5, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Smith, Devin Anne
Respondent: Tarasenko, Andrey Bryan
24-3-00649-3, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Jensen, Joseph Kyle
Respondent: Jensen, Sarah Elisa
Attorney: Pavithran, Shana
24-3-00650-7, 02/27/2024, Defacto Parentage
Petitioner: Bennett, Scott
Petitioner: Bennett, Nicole
Respondent: Henry, Jordie
Minor: Hollingshead, Shylee
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00651-5, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Thomas, James Isaiah
Respondent: Thomas, Ebony Chelsea
Attorney: Dedeaux, Malena Shanece
24-3-00652-3, 02/27/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Lockman, Chancy Marie
Respondent: Lockman, Christopher Aaron
Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-3-00615-9, 02/23/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Medina Licea, Mario Zohet
Respondent: Rios Campos, Patricia Joselin
Minor: Medina Rios, Nathan Benzohet
24-3-00616-7, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Reyes, Jacob Andre
Respondent: Reyes, Christina D
24-3-00617-5, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Paxton, Brittany N
Respondent: Paxton, Kenneth D Jr
24-3-00623-0, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Trejo, Nayeli Antonio
Respondent: Haman, Andrew Trent
24-3-00624-8, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Butler, Beth A
Respondent: Butler, Sean D
24-3-00625-6, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hawes, Janelle Marie
Respondent: Hawes, Joel Ray
24-3-00626-4, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Dickey, Samuel Christopher
Respondent: Hood, Tammra Lynn
Minor: Hood, Blaire Bonnie-Lynn
24-3-00627-2, 02/26/2024, Modification Support Only
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Booker, Terrell Scott
Respondent: Flowers, Tauja D
Minor: Booker, Neelah Fayerose
Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
24-3-00628-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Brown, Robert Wayne
Respondent: Brown, Emily Kristin
Attorney: Helland, K Andrew
24-3-00629-9, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Reid, Nathanial Justin
Respondent: Reid, Suzanne Marie
24-3-00630-2, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mahinda, Rose
Respondent: Njoroge, Jessie
24-3-00631-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Peterson Quiggle, Alexandria
Respondent: Quiggle, Christopher James
24-3-00632-9, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Moyes, Cheyenne Renee
Respondent: Moyes, Chase Daniel
24-3-00633-7, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Robinson, Alison Nicole
Respondent: Dickson, Jace Ryder
Minor: Dickson, Jack William
24-3-00634-5, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Bennett, Lizabeth Anne
Respondent: Bennett, Neil Adrian
Attorney: Heath, Marguerite Jessica
24-3-00635-3, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Higginbotham, Anthony Ray
Respondent: Higginbotham, Jennifer Joy Marie
24-3-00636-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Olson, Brenda Lyn
Respondent: Olson, Daniel Norman
24-3-00638-8, 02/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Deleon, Joseph Alexander
Respondent: Gutierrez, Savanna Rae
Minor: Deleon, Alexander James
Minor: Deleon, Adalynn Dani
New probate cases
24-4-00492-3, 02/23/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Samper, Diane Catherine
Parent: Lene, Amberlyn Kialani
Parent: Lene, Maau
Minor: Lene, Teani Kailai Alana
Minor: Lene, Kobi Kainelu
Minor: Lene, Kaiis Kaimana
Minor: Lene, Keaku Kainoa
Minor: Lene, Taeya Aiyana
24-4-00494-0, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Birch Creek Post Acute
Respondent: Dahl, Gary Russell
Attorney: Cunningham, Mcnealy Bridget
24-4-00495-8, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Rushton, Bruce
Respondent: Rushton, Carol
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-4-00496-6, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Palmer, Brenda Lee
Deceased: Palmer, James Vincent
24-4-00497-4, 02/26/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Moss, Melissa
Petitioner: Moss, Ronald
Parent: Moss, Aubrey
Parent: Wilson, Benjamin
Minor: Wilson, Winslow
24-4-00499-1, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Williams, Pamela Jean
Deceased: Williams, Michael James
Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura
24-4-00500-8, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mculley, Timothy
Deceased: Mcculley, Illa Madge
24-4-00501-6, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Tongue, Michael Von
Deceased: Tongue, Christian Gunner
24-4-00502-4, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Morris, Lee Allen
Deceased: Morris, Fontella
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00505-9, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Denoble, Marhen
Deceased: Pearson, Bobert W
24-4-00506-7, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sauve Jr, David A
Deceased: Sumner, Phillip
Deceased: Sumner, La Myra M
Attorney: Willett, Ralph Paul
24-4-00507-5, 02/26/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Connors, Jesse Raymond
Deceased: Renwick, Helen June
24-4-00508-3, 02/26/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Gantenbein, Cecil James, Deceased, Wagner, Maryann, Attorney, Jones, Adrian James
24-4-00511-3, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bloom, Constance W
Deceased: White, John L
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00512-1, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Ausbun, Jodi
Deceased: Henry, Joetta
Attorney: Robinson, A. Terry
24-4-00513-0, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hannah, Danielle
Deceased: Grigsby, Donine
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay,
24-4-00514-8, 02/26/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Law, Tara
Deceased: Bevier, Kimberly
24-4-00498-2, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health/St Joseph Hospital
Respondent: Williams, Veviene Dacosta, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Elizabeth
Attorney: Garzon, M Michelle
Attorney: Mattoon, Anne Kayleigh
24-4-00503-2, 02/26/2024, Will Only
Testator: Winslow, Cynthia Ellen
24-4-00504-1, 02/26/2024, Will Only
Testator: Culp, Alberta Lee
24-4-00509-1, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Martin, Carlie D
Respondent: Martin, Gage A, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Jeffrey
24-4-00510-5, 02/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Able Guardianship Services LLC
Respondent: Scherger, Jason, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Jameson, Deborah
24-4-00515-6, 02/27/2024, Will Only
Testator: Myers, Spencer Charles
24-4-00516-4, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Detray, W Thomas
Petitioner: Detray, D Frank E
Deceased: Detray, Arnold
Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole
24-4-00517-2, 02/27/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Barnes, Constance J
Deceased: Walker Jr, Roy Lee
Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-4-00518-1, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Culbertson, Gregory Wayne
Deceased: Culbertson, Marilyn Diane
Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore
24-4-00519-9, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mattoni, Regina
Deceased: Svoboda, Joseph
Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00520-2, 02/27/2024, Emergency Minor Guardianship
Petitioner: Baker, Nichole
Parent: Box, Jessica
Parent: Teel, Ryan, Minor, Teel, Hunter
24-4-00522-9, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lordahl, Janet C
Deceased: Lordahl, Robert A
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00523-7, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Waclawski, John
Deceased: Waclawski, Ellen Marie
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse,
24-4-00524-5, 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Randall, Theresa Ann
Deceased: Randall, Viviane Maxine
24-4-00525-3 , 02/27/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Gillespie Jr, Michael L
Deceased: Gillespie Sr, Michael L
Attorney: Morganthaler, Michael David