SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00425-6, 02/14/2024, Theft in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: East, Dibiase Therese
Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven
24-1-00426-4, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Condon Soderberg, David Justice Lance
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00427-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bishop, Alaysha Lecshy
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00428-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lindell, Kenneth Dean
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
Prosecutor: Vandelaarschot, Adam
24-1-00429-9, 02/14/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Defau, Jacqueline L
24-1-00430-2, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Belmore, Cody Michael
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00431-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Blanco, Luis Enrique, Codefendant: Delgado, Francisco, 24-1-00432-9
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00432-9, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Delgado, Francisco, Codefendant: Blanco, Luis Enrique, 24-1-00431-1
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00433-7, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hall, Richard Allen
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00434-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Sandusky, Andrew James
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00435-3, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kanouse, Everett Frank
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00436-1, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bloodgood, Robert Leo
Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler
24-1-00437-0, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: John Cotto, Raymond Alexio
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00438-8, 02/14/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ogden, Nicholas Hunter
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00440-0, 02/14/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stewart, Jason Alexander
24-1-00441-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Swift, Christopher Shaun
24-1-00442-6, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Jackson, Jamar Rasheem
New Civil Cases
24-2-00545-1, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kanouse, Teresa Ann
Respondent: Kanouse, Everett Frank
24-2-00546-9, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Blinn, Tina Marie
Respondent: Frazier, Seonta Laquan
24-2-00547-7, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lerma-Hill, Gannon Santana
Respondent: Robinson, Christine
24-2-00548-5, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Colla, Isabella Alexandria
Respondent: Racine, Baylen Paul
24-2-00549-3, 02/14/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Clark Jr, Michael Anthony
Respondent: Boyle, Kayla Rose Satya Dawn Rose Satya Dawn, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Clark, Michelle Annette
24-2-00550-7, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Goedecke, Robert Dennes
Respondent: Russell, Frances
24-2-00551-5, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dallas, Tanya Nicole
Respondent: Schanaman, Courtney Diane
24-2-00552-3, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Ahola, Robert L
Respondent: Strachan, Bryant Kristopher
24-2-00553-1, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Thompson, Ashley
Respondent: James, Kayla
24-2-00554-0, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Lamar, David Bernard
Respondent: Johnson, Christine Marie
24-2-00555-8, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lopez, Diana
Respondent: Perez Robert Vincent
24-2-00556-6, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tatum, Tahira
Respondent: Mallard, Mwanzo
24-2-00557-4, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Kilian-Horace, Runiesa T
Respondent: Williams, Mariah Ann
Minor: Abernathy, Kyaire James
Minor: Abernathy, Lorraine
24-2-00558-2, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Drotz, Keeley
Respondent: Drotz, Dallas
24-2-00559-1, 02/15/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Johnson, Rosalie
Respondent: Lee, Alexis, Involved Party, Accardo, Christopher Allen, Involved Party, Beeman, Sandra L
24-2-00560-4, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Parker, Amanda Leigh
Respondent: Hallbach, Michael Anthony
24-2-05928-3, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Babatunde, Adefolakemi
Defendant: City of Tacoma
Defendant: Pierce County
Defendant: Tax & License Division
24-2-05969-1, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: City of Tacoma
Defendant: Shaw-Moore, Noelle J.
Attorney: Taylor, J Jennifer
24-2-05970-4, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous – Atty Appt
Petitioner: Duncan, Hollis
24-2-05971-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Reynolds, Kaytlynn
Defendant: Cortes, Christobal
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05972-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, 11 Residentail
Defendant: Vicente, Obdulia
Defendant: Chavarria, Marco
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05973-9, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Copper Valley Apartments, LLC
Defendant: Torgeson, Kimberly
Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn
24-2-05974-7, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Defendant: Moon, Travis L.
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-05975-5, 02/14/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
Defendant: Landry Warner
Attorney: Meyler, Michael Samuel
24-2-05976-3, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC
Defendant: Monroy, Pablo
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05977-1, 02/14/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Kutz, Paul
Defendant: Revera (Delaware) LLC
Attorney: Fraley, C Nelson
24-2-05978-0, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Herr, Stephanie
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05979-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals
Defendant: Cunningham, Kemmette Muhammad
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-05980-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Rise Properties (Copper) Limited Partnership By And Through Thrive Com
Defendant: Julie Dahms
Defendant: Christopher Dahms
Defendant: Ellie Dahms
Defendant: Jake Dahms
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Reed, Michael Christopher
24-2-05981-0, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Defendant: Bryant Jr., Charles T.
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-05982-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih2 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Jackson, Megan
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05983-6, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC
Defendant: Eagle, Reginald
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05985-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC
Defendant: Perkins, Kavon
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05986-1, 02/14/2024, Injunction
Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Defendant: Weinberger, Roxanne
Defendant: Weinberger, Kevin Lee
Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly
24-2-05987-9, 02/14/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Sias, Norman
Plaintiff: Sias, Sandra
Defendant: Johnson, Gage L.
Defendant: Ramos, Wilton M.
Defendant: Johnson, Jane Doe
Defendant: Ramos, Jane Doe
Attorney: Clark, Steven Michael
24-2-05988-7, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC
Defendant: Scott, Tatiana
Defendant: Watts, Gail
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05989-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Clpf C&O Lakewood LLC
Defendant: Harris, Nyia
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05990-9, 02/14/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Cooper, Dayna
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05991-7, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Broussard, Adrian
Defendant: General Insurance Company, Lm
Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam
24-2-05992-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability
Defendant: Dixon, Tanisha
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05993-3, 02/14/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Hink1101 LLC; Hink1101rb LLC; Hink1101crh LLC
Defendant: John Does And Jane Does, Heirs of The Estates of Michael Mchugh And Ma
Attorney: Kerruish, Scott David
24-2-05994-1, 02/14/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Hmc Management
Defendant: Katie E. Steffey
Defendant: Jacob B. Steffey
Defendant: Eastside Funding, LLC
Defendant: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Attorney: White, Trevor
24-2-05995-0, 02/14/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Dombek, Amanda
Defendant: Linwood Homes Ltd.
Defendant: Herlocker, Jeff
Attorney: Ichikawa, Alonso Rondon Diego
New domestic cases
24-3-00489-0, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Ellis, Alexander Scott
Respondent: Ellis, Allison Rose
24-3-00492-0, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mantle, Carrie H
Respondent: Mantle, Christopher J
Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann
24-3-00493-8, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bain, Wade Telly Randy
Respondent: Bain, Natascha None
24-3-00494-6, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Ivory-Henderson, Tyaundranique Eulayn
Respondent: Gore, Jermaine Laron Abdul Jr
24-3-00495-4, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Abdinoor, Halimo Ibrahim
Respondent: Gibson, James Martin
24-3-00496-2, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mcdowell, John Patrick
Respondent: Mcdowell, Jacqueline Shepard
24-3-00497-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Gnirk, Aaron
Respondent: Gnirk, Angel Rae
Attorney: Mayo, David
24-3-00498-9, 02/14/2024, Out-Of-State Child Custody
Petitioner: Lubchenco, Kendra Lynn
Respondent: Lubchenco, Nicholas Peter
Minor: Lubchenco, Ender Thomas
Minor: Lubchenco, Gideon Nicholas
24-3-00499-7, 02/14/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Mitchell, Honza Clifford Scott
Respondent: Redenbaugh, Cheryssa Danae
Minor: Redenbaugh, Aubree Ann
24-3-00500-4, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Barker, Megan Lynne
Respondent: Barker, William Scott
Attorney: Gurewitz, Louise Hannah
24-3-00501-2, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Dickson, Shane Michael
Respondent: Dickson, Sean
24-3-00502-1, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Garcia Martinez, Ana Laura
Respondent: Tavira, Alejandro Antonio
Minor: Garcia, Ricardo Andres Tavira
24-3-00504-7, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Ryan A. August-Phillips
Respondent: Jacob A. Shepherd
Minor: Cora Jo Shepherd
Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-00505-5, 02/14/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Hines, Liam, Sr
Respondent: Lynn, Jessica
Minor: Hines, Liam, Jr
24-3-00506-3, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Ryko Lugue
Respondent: Madeline Gordner
Minor: Ahnalee Luxe Gordner-Lugue
Attorney: Harris, Blake
24-3-00507-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Littleton, Wesley J.
Respondent: Littleton, Clover C.
Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-00509-8, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Powloski, Paul James
Respondent: Beutell, Kaprisha Angelina
Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth
New probate cases
24-4-00389-7, 02/13/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Warner, Gail
Deceased: Strother, Barbara G
24-4-00391-9, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Anderson, Sarah Marie
Parent: Tirey, Sheena
Parent: Hobson, Robert James
Minor: Hobson, Agideon James
24-4-00392-7, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Anderson, Sarah Marie
Parent: Tirey, Sheena
Parent: Doe, John
Minor: Kuhnhausen, Kainan Scott
24-4-00393-5, 02/13/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Kamau, Ruth
Respondent: O’hagen, Shawn, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Crawford, Heather
24-4-00394-3, 02/13/2024, Will Only
Testator: Highton, Lawrence F
24-4-00402-8, 02/14/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Johnson, Catherine B, Personal Representative, Schmidt II, Dennett D
Deceased: Schmidt, Dennett Daniel
Deceased: Schmidt, Carol Ann
24-4-00403-6, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Leonard, Forrest A
Deceased: Ashley, Joseph William
Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah
24-4-00407-9, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Gentele, Cara Rae
Respondent: Brown, Patricia Ann
Attorney: Webley, S. Gregory
24-4-00408-7, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Davis, April Mae
Petitioner: Davis, Rachel Ann Marie
Petitioner: Davis, Nicholas James
Petitioner: Davis, Darcy Marcyne
Petitioner: Davis, William Jeffrey Jr
Petitioner: Davis, Joseph William
Deceased: Davis, William Jeffrey
Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence
24-4-00409-5, 02/14/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Lloret, Elena Michelle
Petitioner: Cancela Patino, Ingrid Dennisse
Parent: Hammond, Melanie Rona
Parent: Tradewell, Brandon Thomas
Minor: Forster, Daniel James
24-4-00410-9, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sipin, Michelle Lee
Deceased: Wydra, Danny R
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00411-7, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Kleinman, Debra A
Deceased: Williams, Shirley A
Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael
24-4-00412-5, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hoang, Aaron Quan
Deceased: Hoang, Dien Quang
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00413-3, 02/14/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Bell, Zachary Jacob
Deceased: Morgan, Lisa Marie
Involved Party: Morgan, Michael
Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-4-00415-0, 02/14/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Pipes, Lisa
Deceased: Jeynes, Ruth E
Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey