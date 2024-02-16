New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases. Report for Feb. 14, 2024.

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00425-6, 02/14/2024, Theft in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: East, Dibiase Therese

Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00426-4, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Condon Soderberg, David Justice Lance

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00427-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bishop, Alaysha Lecshy

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00428-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lindell, Kenneth Dean

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

Prosecutor: Vandelaarschot, Adam

24-1-00429-9, 02/14/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Defau, Jacqueline L

24-1-00430-2, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Belmore, Cody Michael

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00431-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Blanco, Luis Enrique, Codefendant: Delgado, Francisco, 24-1-00432-9

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00432-9, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Delgado, Francisco, Codefendant: Blanco, Luis Enrique, 24-1-00431-1

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00433-7, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hall, Richard Allen

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00434-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Sandusky, Andrew James

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00435-3, 02/14/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kanouse, Everett Frank

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00436-1, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bloodgood, Robert Leo

Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler

24-1-00437-0, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: John Cotto, Raymond Alexio

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00438-8, 02/14/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ogden, Nicholas Hunter

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00440-0, 02/14/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stewart, Jason Alexander

24-1-00441-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Swift, Christopher Shaun

24-1-00442-6, 02/14/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Jackson, Jamar Rasheem

New Civil Cases

24-2-00545-1, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kanouse, Teresa Ann

Respondent: Kanouse, Everett Frank

24-2-00546-9, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Blinn, Tina Marie

Respondent: Frazier, Seonta Laquan

24-2-00547-7, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lerma-Hill, Gannon Santana

Respondent: Robinson, Christine

24-2-00548-5, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Colla, Isabella Alexandria

Respondent: Racine, Baylen Paul

24-2-00549-3, 02/14/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Clark Jr, Michael Anthony

Respondent: Boyle, Kayla Rose Satya Dawn Rose Satya Dawn, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Clark, Michelle Annette

24-2-00550-7, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Goedecke, Robert Dennes

Respondent: Russell, Frances

24-2-00551-5, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dallas, Tanya Nicole

Respondent: Schanaman, Courtney Diane

24-2-00552-3, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Ahola, Robert L

Respondent: Strachan, Bryant Kristopher

24-2-00553-1, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Thompson, Ashley

Respondent: James, Kayla

24-2-00554-0, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Lamar, David Bernard

Respondent: Johnson, Christine Marie

24-2-00555-8, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lopez, Diana

Respondent: Perez Robert Vincent

24-2-00556-6, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tatum, Tahira

Respondent: Mallard, Mwanzo

24-2-00557-4, 02/14/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Kilian-Horace, Runiesa T

Respondent: Williams, Mariah Ann

Minor: Abernathy, Kyaire James

Minor: Abernathy, Lorraine

24-2-00558-2, 02/14/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Drotz, Keeley

Respondent: Drotz, Dallas

24-2-00559-1, 02/15/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Johnson, Rosalie

Respondent: Lee, Alexis, Involved Party, Accardo, Christopher Allen, Involved Party, Beeman, Sandra L

24-2-00560-4, 02/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Parker, Amanda Leigh

Respondent: Hallbach, Michael Anthony

24-2-05928-3, 02/12/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Babatunde, Adefolakemi

Defendant: City of Tacoma

Defendant: Pierce County

Defendant: Tax & License Division

24-2-05969-1, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: City of Tacoma

Defendant: Shaw-Moore, Noelle J.

Attorney: Taylor, J Jennifer

24-2-05970-4, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous – Atty Appt

Petitioner: Duncan, Hollis

24-2-05971-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Reynolds, Kaytlynn

Defendant: Cortes, Christobal

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05972-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, 11 Residentail

Defendant: Vicente, Obdulia

Defendant: Chavarria, Marco

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05973-9, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Copper Valley Apartments, LLC

Defendant: Torgeson, Kimberly

Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn

24-2-05974-7, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.

Defendant: Moon, Travis L.

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-05975-5, 02/14/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

Defendant: Landry Warner

Attorney: Meyler, Michael Samuel

24-2-05976-3, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC

Defendant: Monroy, Pablo

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05977-1, 02/14/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Kutz, Paul

Defendant: Revera (Delaware) LLC

Attorney: Fraley, C Nelson

24-2-05978-0, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Herr, Stephanie

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05979-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals

Defendant: Cunningham, Kemmette Muhammad

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-05980-1, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Rise Properties (Copper) Limited Partnership By And Through Thrive Com

Defendant: Julie Dahms

Defendant: Christopher Dahms

Defendant: Ellie Dahms

Defendant: Jake Dahms

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Reed, Michael Christopher

24-2-05981-0, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.

Defendant: Bryant Jr., Charles T.

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-05982-8, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih2 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Jackson, Megan

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05983-6, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC

Defendant: Eagle, Reginald

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05985-2, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC

Defendant: Perkins, Kavon

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05986-1, 02/14/2024, Injunction

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Defendant: Weinberger, Roxanne

Defendant: Weinberger, Kevin Lee

Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-05987-9, 02/14/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Sias, Norman

Plaintiff: Sias, Sandra

Defendant: Johnson, Gage L.

Defendant: Ramos, Wilton M.

Defendant: Johnson, Jane Doe

Defendant: Ramos, Jane Doe

Attorney: Clark, Steven Michael

24-2-05988-7, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pointview Tower LLC

Defendant: Scott, Tatiana

Defendant: Watts, Gail

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05989-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Clpf C&O Lakewood LLC

Defendant: Harris, Nyia

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05990-9, 02/14/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Cooper, Dayna

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05991-7, 02/14/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Broussard, Adrian

Defendant: General Insurance Company, Lm

Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-05992-5, 02/14/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability

Defendant: Dixon, Tanisha

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05993-3, 02/14/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Hink1101 LLC; Hink1101rb LLC; Hink1101crh LLC

Defendant: John Does And Jane Does, Heirs of The Estates of Michael Mchugh And Ma

Attorney: Kerruish, Scott David

24-2-05994-1, 02/14/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Hmc Management

Defendant: Katie E. Steffey

Defendant: Jacob B. Steffey

Defendant: Eastside Funding, LLC

Defendant: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-05995-0, 02/14/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Dombek, Amanda

Defendant: Linwood Homes Ltd.

Defendant: Herlocker, Jeff

Attorney: Ichikawa, Alonso Rondon Diego

New domestic cases

24-3-00489-0, 02/13/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Ellis, Alexander Scott

Respondent: Ellis, Allison Rose

24-3-00492-0, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mantle, Carrie H

Respondent: Mantle, Christopher J

Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann

24-3-00493-8, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bain, Wade Telly Randy

Respondent: Bain, Natascha None

24-3-00494-6, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Ivory-Henderson, Tyaundranique Eulayn

Respondent: Gore, Jermaine Laron Abdul Jr

24-3-00495-4, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Abdinoor, Halimo Ibrahim

Respondent: Gibson, James Martin

24-3-00496-2, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mcdowell, John Patrick

Respondent: Mcdowell, Jacqueline Shepard

24-3-00497-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Gnirk, Aaron

Respondent: Gnirk, Angel Rae

Attorney: Mayo, David

24-3-00498-9, 02/14/2024, Out-Of-State Child Custody

Petitioner: Lubchenco, Kendra Lynn

Respondent: Lubchenco, Nicholas Peter

Minor: Lubchenco, Ender Thomas

Minor: Lubchenco, Gideon Nicholas

24-3-00499-7, 02/14/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Mitchell, Honza Clifford Scott

Respondent: Redenbaugh, Cheryssa Danae

Minor: Redenbaugh, Aubree Ann

24-3-00500-4, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Barker, Megan Lynne

Respondent: Barker, William Scott

Attorney: Gurewitz, Louise Hannah

24-3-00501-2, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Dickson, Shane Michael

Respondent: Dickson, Sean

24-3-00502-1, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Garcia Martinez, Ana Laura

Respondent: Tavira, Alejandro Antonio

Minor: Garcia, Ricardo Andres Tavira

24-3-00504-7, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Ryan A. August-Phillips

Respondent: Jacob A. Shepherd

Minor: Cora Jo Shepherd

Attorney: Cook, N Daniel

24-3-00505-5, 02/14/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Hines, Liam, Sr

Respondent: Lynn, Jessica

Minor: Hines, Liam, Jr

24-3-00506-3, 02/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Ryko Lugue

Respondent: Madeline Gordner

Minor: Ahnalee Luxe Gordner-Lugue

Attorney: Harris, Blake

24-3-00507-1, 02/14/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Littleton, Wesley J.

Respondent: Littleton, Clover C.

Attorney: Cook, N Daniel

24-3-00509-8, 02/14/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Powloski, Paul James

Respondent: Beutell, Kaprisha Angelina

Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

New probate cases

24-4-00389-7, 02/13/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Warner, Gail

Deceased: Strother, Barbara G

24-4-00391-9, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Anderson, Sarah Marie

Parent: Tirey, Sheena

Parent: Hobson, Robert James

Minor: Hobson, Agideon James

24-4-00392-7, 02/13/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Anderson, Sarah Marie

Parent: Tirey, Sheena

Parent: Doe, John

Minor: Kuhnhausen, Kainan Scott

24-4-00393-5, 02/13/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Kamau, Ruth

Respondent: O’hagen, Shawn, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Crawford, Heather

24-4-00394-3, 02/13/2024, Will Only

Testator: Highton, Lawrence F

24-4-00402-8, 02/14/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Johnson, Catherine B, Personal Representative, Schmidt II, Dennett D

Deceased: Schmidt, Dennett Daniel

Deceased: Schmidt, Carol Ann

24-4-00403-6, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Leonard, Forrest A

Deceased: Ashley, Joseph William

Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah

24-4-00407-9, 02/14/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Gentele, Cara Rae

Respondent: Brown, Patricia Ann

Attorney: Webley, S. Gregory

24-4-00408-7, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Davis, April Mae

Petitioner: Davis, Rachel Ann Marie

Petitioner: Davis, Nicholas James

Petitioner: Davis, Darcy Marcyne

Petitioner: Davis, William Jeffrey Jr

Petitioner: Davis, Joseph William

Deceased: Davis, William Jeffrey

Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence

24-4-00409-5, 02/14/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Lloret, Elena Michelle

Petitioner: Cancela Patino, Ingrid Dennisse

Parent: Hammond, Melanie Rona

Parent: Tradewell, Brandon Thomas

Minor: Forster, Daniel James

24-4-00410-9, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sipin, Michelle Lee

Deceased: Wydra, Danny R

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00411-7, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Kleinman, Debra A

Deceased: Williams, Shirley A

Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael

24-4-00412-5, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hoang, Aaron Quan

Deceased: Hoang, Dien Quang

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00413-3, 02/14/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Bell, Zachary Jacob

Deceased: Morgan, Lisa Marie

Involved Party: Morgan, Michael

Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan

24-4-00415-0, 02/14/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Pipes, Lisa

Deceased: Jeynes, Ruth E

Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey