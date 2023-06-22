Strut Health Reviews – Real Medications or Fake Products? Is StrutHealth.com Trustworthy?

Online clinics and pharmacies are ideal, especially if you have a busy schedule or do not require immediate medical attention. They offer practical and convenient solutions in the comfort of your home. This review is about Strut Health, one such clinic.

What is Strut Health?

Strut Health is an online pharmacy that offers health services for men and women who suffer from hair loss, sexual dysfunction, skin conditions, and more. The online pharmacy gives you convenient ways to get proper prescriptions.

Strut Health is a US-based company that offers online health services from hair loss prevention and sexual health to skincare and nails. The company provides legitimate, budget-friendly, and reliable products to customers.

The online pharmacy provides healthcare for both men and women at your doorstep. The founder of Strut, Dr. Simal Patel, works with real doctors from the US to provide customized treatment plants for each customer.

Strut Health gives unique compounded formulations and established generic solutions. One of the best features of the online pharmacy is the health assessment tool that allows you to answer questions about your health and lifestyle. After the assessment, you will receive a customized recommendation based on your responses. Some suggestions are diet, stress management, exercise, and better sleep.

You can get online recommendations with Strut Health, which allows you to speak to therapists, nutritionists, and nutritionists. The experts provide personal advice and support in the comfort of your home. Strut Health services help individuals save time and money as it minimizes taking time off work and many doctor’s visits.

Strut Health has a user-friendly platform for people of all ages and gender. It offers valuable resources to enable you to achieve long-lasting health improvements. Their services will help you identify potential health risks and create specific strategies to mitigate them before they become dangerous.

Besides providing the best health care services, Strut Health offers unlimited follow-ups and 2-day free and discreet shipping to your doorstep. The company is legit and adheres to the regulations the verification standards set by the pharmaceutical regulatory bodies.

How Strut Health Works?

Strut Health provides a comprehensive and holistic approach to health and wellness. The online pharmacy is ideal for both men and women, whether looking to improve your fitness, lose weight, manage chronic conditions, or improve overall health and wellness.

The company provides many resources and the necessary support to attain your goals. You will find a community of like-minded people to enable you to get help and a motivating environment. Strut Health focuses on giving preventative care by identifying potential health risks and creating methods to tackle the issues before they worsen.

Strut Health provides professional support by connecting you with experts, including fitness trainers, nutritionists, and mental health care professionals. The experts offer personalized advice depending on your needs and condition.

Strut has a wide range of tools that assist users in handling different aspects of their health, such as:

Nutrition guidance and tracking

Exercise and tracking

Mental health and stress management

Sleep tracking and optimization tools

You will find journals about medications, ingredients, telemedicine, and various health issues on the website.

What Strut Health Treats

The process of getting the right health solutions with Strut Health is seamless. They specialize in hair loss, sexual health, cold sores, skin care, nail formula, and men’s and women’s health testing. Here is what the online pharmacy treats:

Hair Loss

Strut Health provides personalized male pattern hair loss treatment that utilizes the power of compounding. They offer products that contain multiple active ingredients to enable you to get the best possible outcome. A compounded medication is helpful because it is mixed according to your doctor’s request for specific components, strength, and dosage. Here are the leading men’s hair loss products that Strut Health has:

Finasteride

Finasteride is a men’s hair loss formula that contains a mixture of pharmaceutical-graded ingredients that increase hair growth while reducing hair loss. According to the manufacturer, Finasteride is the most potent topical formula containing a 5-in-1 premium Rx formula. You can get the hair loss formula either in gel or solution option.

How Does Finasteride Work?

Finasteride has prescription and nonprescription ingredients that help prevent hair loss and promote regrowth. The formula is a 5-alpha reductase off-label medication used in its topical form to reduce the level of DHT in the scalp and help keep your existing hair.

In the formula, Minoxidil is a vasodilator that lessens shedding, thickens hair follicles, and enhances hair growth. Another ingredient is Tretinoin, which stimulates hair growth and helps exfoliate the scalp. The men’s hair loss formula also has Fluocinolone, a topical steroid that reduces inflammation.

How to use Finasteride

Apply Finasteride once daily at night on dry and clean hair. Wash your hands and any non-treatment area that might have been exposed to the formula to avoid unwanted hair growth. Allow your hair to dry, then wash it 4 hours after using the hair formula.

Getting positive results might take 2-4 months of consistent use. If you stop the medication, your hair growth will return to its previous state.

Finasteride hair loss formula is less likely to cause side effects. According to the website, the only common side effects are; dryness, itching, flaking, irritation, change in hair color, or increased sensitivity to sun exposure.

Finasteride medication is topical; therefore, you should not take it orally. The formula is for men only. Pregnant, lactating women and children should not take Finasteride. Seek your doctor’s advice if you experience unusual allergies after using the formula. Avoid using other hair loss products containing Finasteride, Minoxidil, or Tretinoin.

Finasteride Tablets

Finasteride Tablets contain the generic form of Propecia that reduces male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia).

How to use Finasteride Tablets

Consume Finasteride tablets at the same time each day. If you miss your dose by a few hours, take the missed dose immediately.

For best results, use Finasteride tablets for at least three months. However, some people may notice positive results sooner.

Finasteride is for men only. If a pregnant woman is exposed to Finasteride tablets, it can cause congenital disabilities.

How do Finasteride Tablets Work?

Studies have revealed that DHT is one of the causes of male hair loss. Finasteride blocks the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT (dihydrotestosterone), helping to regrow your hair and reduce loss.

Dutasteride Custom Hair Loss Formulas

Dutasteride Custom Hair Loss Formulas are available in topical and oral options. The formulas contain pharmaceutical-grade ingredients that lessen hair loss and improve growth.

Dutasteride topical formula has Dutasteride, Minoxidil, Tretinoin, Fluocinolone and Biotin

Strut compounded Dutasteride capsules have Dutasteride and Biotin

How to use Dutasteride Custom Hair Loss Formulas

Apply Dutasteride at night on clean and dry hair. Wash your hands and any non-treatment areas. Allow hair to dry and wash in the morning or 4 hours after application. For best results, use Dutasteride topical for at least three months.

Take Strut compounded Dutasteride capsules at the same time every day. You may take the tablet with or without food. For best results, use the pills for at least three months.

Oral Minoxidil Tablets

Oral Minoxidil is known as a treatment for blood pressure. However, clinical trials revealed that you could use Oral Minoxidil to make your hair thicker, lo0nger, and darker.

How do Oral Minoxidil Tablets Work?

Oral Minoxidil works by increasing the size of your hair follicles and prolonging the hair growth phase. The tablets work on your blood pressure by relaxing the muscle inside your blood vessels and increasing blood flow. Sufficient blood circulation to the scalp stimulates hair follicles, causing hair growth.

Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo

Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo treats dandruff and tinea versicolor and can reduce hair loss sometimes. Doctors prescribe Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo as an add-on to other topical or oral hair loss medications.

How Does Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo Work?

Fungus and yeast overgrowth on your scalp can cause irritation and dandruff. Ketoconazole is mainly an antifungal medication that reduces fungus and yeast. The Shampoo has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce scalp inflammation.

How to use Ketoconazole Shampoo

If you have dandruff, use Ketoconazole shampoo for 3-4 days up to 8 weeks. However, you may continue using the Shampoo to prevent dandruff recurrence. If you have scalp inflammation, apply Ketoconazole shampoo when your hair is wet in the shower. Put enough Shampoo to cover your hair and leave it for 5 minutes before rinsing.

Avoid eye or mouth contact since Ketoconazole shampoo can be irritating. You will notice positive effects after 2-3 weeks of shampoo use. Most people do not experience any side effects when using Ketoconazole shampoo.

Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost

Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost is ideal for both men and women. It contains premium ingredients that reduce hair loss and enhance hair density. The active ingredients are latanoprost, melatonin, caffeine, and biotin.

How Does Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost Work?

Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost is a unique treatment option that reduces androgenetic alopecia. The formula does not utilize hormones; therefore suitable for people who avoid DHT or testosterone-targeting medications. It contains unisex hair-improving ingredients that support hair health. You can use Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost with other hair loss formulas.

Latanoprost stimulates the hair growth phase and converts your short, thin, and fine hair into thicker hair. According to studies, the ingredient can increase hair density in 24 hours. Melatonin, on the other hand, promotes healthy sleep, while topical caffeine has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce hair follicle shrinkage.

How to use Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost

Apply Strut Hair Booster with Latanoprost once at night on dry and clean hair. Allow your hair to dry, then rinse in the morning or after 4 hours. You will notice significant results after six months of using the formula.

Finasteride Hair Loss Formula + StrutVite

Finasteride Hair Loss Formula + StrutVite combines prescription and nonprescription ingredients that prevent hair loss and promote regrowth. StrutVite contains nonprescription hair, skin, and nail supplements. The formula improves hair, skin, nail, and overall health.

How to use Finasteride Hair Loss Formula + StrutVite

Use the topical medication and oral capsules as directed. It takes 2-4 months to experience positive results.

Finasteride Hair Loss Formula + StrutVite Price: $79 for 30ml and 60 dietary capsules (30-day supply)

Strut Dermaroller for Hair

Strut Dermaroller for Hair is a microneedle hair roller that increases collagen production, blood flow, and hair follicle stimulation. It has a sturdy design for smooth rolling. Wet your hair and move the roller front to back, rerolling 2-3 times in the same direction.

Use Strut Dermaroller for Hair on the scalp at least once weekly for the first month and twice weekly for the second month. After that, you can use Dermaroller once a month.

Men’s Sexual Health

Sildenafil is an FDA-approved treatment for erectile dysfunction. The formula blocks the PDE5 enzyme and helps support blood flow and erection. Use Sildenafil one hour before engaging in sexual activities.

Tadafil reduces erectile dysfunction and improves blood flow and erection.

Sertraline is an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) to prevent premature ejaculation. It works by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which delays ejaculation.

Women’s Sexual Health

Strut O Cream

Strut O Cream combines medications that improve blood flow to the clitoral and vaginal areas. The cream supports female sexual satisfaction by enhancing lubrication, the intensity of orgasms, stimulation, and sensitivity. Strut O Cream has a prescription and nonprescription medication and contains Sildenafil, L-arginine, Pentoxifylline, and Ergoloid Mesylates.

Wash your hands, apply Strut O Cream directly on your clitoral and vaginal areas 30 minutes before sexual intercourse, and gently massage the area.

Skincare

Strut Rosacea Formula

Strut Rosacea Formula is a compounded formulation that targets Rosacea symptoms. It contains azelaic acid, oxymetazoline, metronidazole, and ivermectin. The active ingredients reduce redness and swelling, remove bacteria, lessen inflammation, and eliminate pimples.

Apply Strut Rosacea Formula on a clean face and gently massage the entire face. Use the cream once or twice daily.

Strut Anti-aging Formula

Strut Anti-aging Formula reduces the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines and helps brighten the skin. The formula improves water retention of your skin cells and elasticity. The active ingredients in Strut Anti-aging Formula include niacinamide, lactic acid, Tretinoin, and sodium hyaluronate.

Strut Brightly Formula

Strut Brightly formula is a cosmetic medication that reduces wrinkle formation, brightens the skin, soothes irritation, and improves moisture retention. The formula contains active ingredients, including ascorbic acid, sodium hyaluronate, panthenol, Vitamin E, and acetyl hexapeptide.

Strut Acne Formula

Strut Acne Formula helps clear acne, fight bacteria, improve elasticity and skin texture, and help hydrate your skin. Regular use of the acne formula improves healthy cell turnover and reduces irritation.

Strut Health Online Visits Cost

You must do an online medical consultation before paying for prescription medication. If, after evaluation, your doctor thinks you are not fit for treatment, they will not charge you anything. If, for any reason, you decide to transfer your prescription to a non-pharmacy, Strut Health will charge you a $40 consultation fee.

The Benefits of Strut Health

Strut Health offers personalized health assessments that enable experts to give you recommendations based on your health needs and goals.

You can track your fitness progress and nutrition.

You will get professional support from trained healthcare professionals, including fitness trainers, nutritionists, and mental health experts.

Strut Health provides access to wellness resources and tools, including articles, videos, journals, and more.

Strut Health allows users to connect with other users who share similar health and wellness goals.

Conclusion on Strut Health

Strut Health is an online pharmacy that offers a wide range of health services. The company provides personalized treatment for both men and women. They deal with hair loss, skin care, sexual health, and nail care.

The online pharmacy gives you access to health assessments by certified healthcare professionals who provide medication and advice for your health condition. The Strut Health formula helps avoid waiting rooms and unnecessary trips to physical pharmacies.

Strut Health provides affordable healthcare services in the comfort of your home. It gives you access to a community with similar health and wellness goals. The company is dedicated to delivering meaningful progress toward health and wellness without stigma.

You can get Strut Health products at affordable prices with free 2-day shipping. Additionally, they will deliver your package discreetly to your doorstep.

Visit the official Strut Health website and register today!

Also Read: Prorganiq Reviews – Legit Health Supplements Brand