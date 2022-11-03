Stronger Bones Now Reviewed (Bone Coach Kevin Ellis)

Stronger Bones Now is a package of eBooks designed to strengthen your bones using proven strategies.

The online guide is marketed to anyone concerned about osteoporosis, osteopenia, bone breaks, and losing their independence.

By following the lessons in Stronger Bones Now, you can purportedly avoid fractures, strengthen bones, and maintain mobility and longevity as you age.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Stronger Bones Now today in our review.

What is Stronger Bones Now?

Stronger Bones Now is an online bone health guide sold exclusively through StrongerBonesGuides.com.

Priced at a one-time fee of $27, Stronger Bones Now comes with a package of PDF guides, eBooks, and online tools to help you strengthen your bones for a better health and future.

Stronger Bones Now was published online by Kevin Ellis, who calls himself “Bone Coach” (a term he has trademarked). Kevin is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. He was also diagnosed with osteoporosis in his early 30s, yet he has become an “osteoporosis thriver” and remains active despite his condition.

Today, Kevin uses his personal experience with osteoporosis and his professional certification to help people with osteoporosis and osteopenia live their best lives.

Through Stronger Bones Now and other training guides, Kevin has helped people in 1,500+ cities worldwide strengthen their bones using proven strategies.

What’s Included with Stronger Bones Now?

Your Stronger Bones Now purchase includes all of the following digital guides and eBooks:

60-Page Stronger Bones Now eBook: 3 Simple Steps: Stronger Bones, Better Health, Active Future: This 60-page eBook features practical lessons you can implement today to strengthen your bones and prevent fractures. In the book, you’ll discover osteoporosis “thrivers” who use specific strategies to build strong bones and prevent fractures while leading active lives. You can discover how to avoid common pitfalls, develop the right plan for your bone strength, and prevent fractures and bone loss as you age.

Bonus #1: Bone Coach Eat Sheet: Craft Your Bone-Healthy Gut-Friendly Diet: Your gut health and diet play a crucial role in bone health – but they’re often overlooked. In this guide, you can discover how to create your own bone-healthy, gut-friendly diet to support your bones from the inside out. Specific foods are rich with nutrients to rebuild your bones. If you’re deficient in these nutrients, then your body may struggle to maintain bone health. You get a step-by-step guide to strengthening your bones by targeting your diet.

Bonus #2: Top Bone Damagers Guide: Rid Them From Your Life Today: Certain movements, exercises, and ingredients may be secretly worsening your bone health. In this guide, you can discover how to remove these contributors from your life, including exactly what to remove and how to do it. By implementing these lessons into your life, you can purportedly save years on the life of your bones.

Throughout these three digital guides, you can discover proven strategies you can implement immediately to improve bone strength in various ways.

How Does Stronger Bones Now Work?

The core of the Stronger Bones Now program is a three-step blueprint to strengthen your bones and support overall health.

Those three steps include:

Step 1) Identify: Uncover and eliminate stressors

Uncover and eliminate stressors Step 2) Nourish: Restore raw materials and nutrients

Restore raw materials and nutrients Step 3) Build: Body, mind and bone optimization

Across the 60-page Stronger Bones Now eBook, you can discover how to walk through each of these three steps. Kevin explains things like:

False beliefs and common myths about osteoporosis

Missing pieces in your osteoporosis treatment plan

Tips and strategies to provide you with clarity and direction on your path to stronger bones

Dietary changes and other simple shifts to improve bone strength and enhance osteoporosis outcomes

Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis breaks all of this information down in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand.

What Will You Learn in Stronger Bones Now?

Stronger Bones Now features dozens of strategies, lifestyle changes, dietary shifts, and other changes to make to improve the strength of your bones in various ways.

Here are some of the things you’ll learn in Stronger Bones Now:

The one thing a bone density scan misses – and why doctors are strangely unconcerned about it

The 3-step blueprint “osteoporosis thrivers” use to help build stronger bones, prevent fractures, and lead active lives with osteoporosis

Why most people don’t ever truly know whether their bones are strong like steel or brittle like chalk

A 5-step plan you can begin to implement today without even leaving your house

Why natural and unconventional approaches to osteoporosis and bone health often fail – even if you’re the most committed person to your health and wellness

The #1 mistake many people make when treating osteopenia and osteoporosis, and why this mistake can cause lengthy setbacks

The unexpected connection between water and low bone density

Essential tools used by osteoporosis thrivers to maximize mobility and overall health and wellness

The surprising reason why many people cannot improve bone density – and how to avoid being one of these people

4 internal disruptors that prevent healthy foods – like salads, smoothies, and supplements – from impacting bone health

Why fractures can happen but are not always guaranteed, including proven tips to prevent fractures

The critical pieces missing from 95% of stronger bone plans and why improving bone strength is impossible without these missing pieces

A definitive, step-by-step guide for strengthening your bones and thriving with osteoporosis

Bonus #1: Bone Coach Eat Sheet

In addition to the 60-page core eBook mentioned above, Stronger Bones Now comes with two free bonus eBooks, including the Bone Coach Eat Sheet.

The Bone Coach Eat Sheet features the best bone-building foods to add to your diet today – as well as some of the bone destroying foods to avoid.

Overall, the goal of the Bone Coach Eat Sheet is to explain how to give your bones the nutrients they need. To do that, the guide walks you through a three step process:

Step 1) Consume the right nutrients in the right amounts

Consume the right nutrients in the right amounts Step 2) Help your body absorb those nutrients and maximize bioavailability

Help your body absorb those nutrients and maximize bioavailability Step 3) Ensure those nutrients make it to the cellular level to impact bone quality

Over the 50-page eBook, you can learn how to improve your diet, digestion, and absorption ASAP. It’s not just about incorporating the right ingredients into your diet; it’s also about maximizing the absorption of these ingredients.

Some of the topics covered in the bonus eBook include:

50-page eBook featuring step-by-step instructions for improving bone strength via your diet

The #1 tool people with osteoporosis use to craft a bone-healthy, gut-friendly diet even if they have no idea where to start

How to avoid picking the wrong diet for your specific body and unique bone health needs

How to maximize nutrients even if you have digestive issues (like IBS) or absorption problems

How to follow a bone-healthy diet even when you have an autoimmune condition

6 critical pillars of any bone-healthy diet, including why your bone strengthening program could fail without each of these pillars

A comprehensive yet simple 1-page list of bone-healthy proteins, fats, fruits, starchy and non-starchy vegetables, beverages, and more (easy to print, easy to mark for meal planning, and easy to save to your phone for grocery shopping)

The top bone damaging foods to avoid, including ingredients, meals, and foods that are secretly worsening bone health

Bone Coach’s top 15 favorite bone building foods that worked for his osteoporosis (and for 90% of his clients); in fact, Bone Coach claims he eats three of these foods (number 3, 10, and 12) almost every day for bone health

A 4 week, step-by-step guide for crafting your own bone healthy diet based on your preferences, allergies, and dietary restrictions, including a process that’s too easy to fail

What most people don’t know about an alkaline diet, including why an alkaline diet may prevent you from making the right decisions at meal time

17 critical bone healthy “all stars” and the best food sources of each nutrient

Mouth watering bone healthy recipes

And more

Overall, Bone Coach Eat Sheet aims to be the internet’s most comprehensive food guide for people with osteoporosis. By following the lessons in the guide, you can improve gut health, solve digestive issues, and strengthen your bones by giving them the raw materials they need.

Bonus #2: Top Bone Damagers Guide: Rid Them From Your Life Today

Many people with osteoporosis are surprised at the number of common foods and movements that are secretly worsening their condition. These bone loss contributors can make your osteoporosis worse over time, leading to slow but gradual degermation of your bones.

This guide is typically available for $49, but it’s bundled with all purchases of Stronger Bones Now for free.

By following the guide, you can avoid the slow degeneration of your bones and add years of life to your bones by removing and addressing certain items.

This bonus guide includes:

A stronger bones accelerator kit

Proven strategies to add years to the life of your bones

Specific movements, foods, and therapies you may be doing to worsen your bone health every day

How to avoid the slow degradation of your bones by removing certain triggers from your life

Kevin distills all of this information in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand, breaking complex topics down into easy-to-digest tips, strategies, and remedies you can implement at home today.

Stronger Bones Now Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Stronger Bones Now is backed by strong reviews online, and Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis has amassed a following of believers who have experienced meaningful results from his work.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

One woman is four weeks in and feeling “empowered” by the program, claiming she is “thoroughly impressed” overall

Another reviewer described Stronger Bones Now as “outstanding,” claiming it equipped her with the knowledge to discuss her condition with her doctor

Many reviewers praise Stronger Bones Now for distilling complex information into a way that’s easy for anyone to understand; one reviewer described Stronger Bones Now as “digestible” because it’s easy to absorb the information daily to make meaningful changes

Most Stronger Bones Now customers have either osteoporosis and osteopenia, and reviewers report significant improvements to their health, mobility, and condition after following the lessons in Stronger Bones Now

Some customers have dealt with osteoporosis for years before discovering Stronger Bones Now, while others were only recently diagnosed

Stronger Bones Now Pricing

Stronger Bones Now is available for a one-time fee of $27. The ordinary retail price is $199, although Bone Coach has reduced the price to just $27 for 2022.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

Stronger Bones Now Bundle: $27

You receive immediate access to the Stronger Bones Now program after your purchase is complete. You can immediately download and access the guides.

Stronger Bones Now is available for a one-time fee. This is not a subscription, and there are no added fees or costs. You receive lifetime access to the guides after you buy them today, and you can access these guides on any device.

You can also add an additional bonus guide to your order for an extra $17:

Bonus eBook (+$17): Post-Diagnosis Missing Elements Audit: This eBook helps you uncover the root cause of your bone loss. You get a checklist of items to check on your recent lab tests that could indicate the reason for your bone loss. The 10-page guide is designed to be shareable with your doctor and can prevent you from losing more bone.

Bone Coach makes a donation to No Kid Hungry on your behalf for each purchase of Stronger Bones Now. Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis is the father of two kids, Autumn and August. His goal is to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry.

After buying Stronger Bones Now online, you may receive a notification on upgrading to live, personalized coaching from Kevin Ellis and his team of experts. Kevin provides personalized osteoporosis coaching through his Stronger Bones Solution Program. You must purchase the guides today to receive an invitation to the program.

Stronger Bones Now Refund Policy

Stronger Bones Now is backed by a 14-day moneyback guarantee.

If you are unsatisfied with the information in Stronger Bones Now, then you can request a complete refund within 14 days with no questions asked.

About Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis

Stronger Bones Now was developed by Kevin Ellis, better known as Bone Coach.

Kevin is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and self-described “osteoporosis thriver.” After being diagnosed with osteoporosis in his early 30s, Kevin made specific changes to improve his health and wellness and retain his mobility.

Today, Kevin’s work has helped people around the world enjoy proven relief from osteoporosis while boosting mobility and overall bone health.

You can contact Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis and the Stronger Bones Now customer service team via the following:

Email: customercare@bonecoach.com

Final Word

Stronger Bones Now is a bone strengthening program developed by Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis.

Kevin was diagnosed with osteoporosis in his early 30s. Over the years, Kevin has developed specific strategies to manage his condition and become an “osteoporosis thriver.”

In Stronger Bones Now, Kevin uses his personal experience with osteoporosis and his experience as a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach to recommend the best practices for strengthening bones. You can discover the foods to eat – and foods to eliminate – along with step-by-step guides to strengthening your bones and improving your future.

To learn more about Stronger Bones Now and how it works or to buy the program for a one-time fee of $27, visit the official website.