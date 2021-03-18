Street Initiative Package #33 NPDES-City of Tacoma

City of Tacoma

Notice

City of Tacoma, Nick Correll, 747 Market St Rm 400 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Streets Initiative Package #33, is located at E 56th St, from Portland Ave to End of Road (Swan Creek entrance) City of Tacoma Right of Way in Tacoma in Pierce county. This project involves 2.07 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbodies are Puyallup River, First Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-922384

March 18 & 25, 2021