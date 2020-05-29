State Waste Discharge-NOTICE

NOTICE

Pierce College District, 9401 Farwest Dr SW Lakewood, WA 98498, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, PC Cascade Building, is located at 9401 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood in Pierce County. This project involves 2.25 acres of soil disturbance for commercial construction activities. All discharge goes to a sediment pond. The entire project will be constructed without allowing any runoff to exit the site. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-899710

May 29, June 5, 2020