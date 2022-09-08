NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will hold a special meeting study session on September 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. for the sole purpose of holding a Public Hearing. The Public Hearing will be to receive comments on the proposed text amendments to Chapter 22 and the adopted Form-based code regarding 2119 Mildred Street. This meeting is open to the public. Information on this project is available on our website: www.cityoffircrest.net/mildred-development-project/

For questions, contact jwestman@cityoffircrest.net or 253-564-8901

IDX-962551

September 8, 2022