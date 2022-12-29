Small Claim#. 2A909983C

Service By Publication

In the district court of the state of Washington in the county of Pierce.

James Francis Kniest,

Petitioner

Vs.

Trevor Lewis Anderson, Respondent

The state of Washington to

Trevor Lewis Anderson

You are hearby summoned to appear on the 26th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for pre-trial in Pierce County District Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402, Courtroom 607, and respond to the petition. I, James Francis Kniest, the undersigned plaintiff, declare that the defendant named above owes me the sum of $1089 for theft, and automobile damages to my 1995 Honda Civic on 3/9/22, which became due 3/10/22. Details are in Tacoma Police report numbers:

2206801741, 2206802235.

You are further notified that if you fail to personally appear as directed, a Judgement may be entered against you for the amount claimed, plus Plaintiff’s costs of filing and service of the claim upon you.

/s/James Francis Kniest

IDX-969038

December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023