SkyQuad Drone Reviews: Is Sky Quad Drone Any Good?

Have you ever wondered or thought of how you could make nice videos and video documentaries like those stunning shots of dream vacations and big time sporting events like the one you see on Facebook and Instagram? What about those amazing birds eye videos you keep seeing on other people’s posts? Do you think that such videos can only be made by professional photographers with sophisticated and expensive drone technology?

What if I told you that to make such beautiful videos and video documentaries you do not need to be a professional photographer or even use any sophisticated and expensive drone equipment to get the result you so desire. Sounds surreal right? Yeah, but it’s all true and amazing, isn’t it? All this can actually be achieved with the SkyQuad Drone.

I know the question on your mind now is what this SkyQuad Drone is and how possible it is to achieve all these with it. Well, keep reading my Sky Quad Drone review to find out what other Sky Quad Drone Reviews online will not tell you. In this review you will find out what the SkyQuad Drone is, its major features, how it works, how to use, benefits of choosing SkyQuad Drone, why it has gone viral in the United States, Canada, and across the globe, and so much more i am ready to reveal here.

What Is Sky Quad Drone – SkyQuad Drone Reviews

SkyQuad Drone is a compact portable drone technology that has been built to enable you to take stunning HD photos and videos of your adventures. This cutting-edge drone is stable enough to fly anywhere including indoors through tight spaces like windows, doorways, entryways and walk-in closets as a result of its altitude holding feature. This compact and lightweight drone is capable of capturing HD quality video in one seamless and stable shot.

Sky Quad Drone has a sleek design and powerful engine that speaks for its agility in the air. It is a remote control drone that is easy to operate as it has one button for take-off, one to descend, and another to come to a quick stop to prevent colliding with obstacles. SkyQuad Drone can be piloted with the controller or from your mobile phone when connected with Wi-Fi. SkyQuad Drone also has the advanced height-setting density pressure sensor that has been purposefully designed to keep the drone in the air when you need the drone to lead its own way.

Official Sky Quad Drone Reviews affirmed that this compact drone has been rated the best in class for both its ease-of-use quality, spectacular video quality, and durability. It’s made with the toughest professional-grade materials available out there. Because it’s built with durable materials/components it can take a few hits/lump and still function perfectly. As such anyone can learn to fly this drone pretty fast and use it to transform their presence on social media overnight.

The SkyQuad Drone is perfect as it does the hard ‘work’ for you. It comes with numerous incredible features including that it is lightweight and foldable, therefore making it easy for you to carry it along to anywhere you are going as you can easily fold it and put it into your handbag or backpack. With SkyQuad Drone you can take crystal clear 360 degree HD videos with its wide-angle lens. It comes with a compact carry kit and it takes only a few seconds to connect the drone to the controller before it’s ready to fly.

Sky Quad Drone Reviews Consumer Reports state that with the drones advanced GPS functionality it can track the location of the controller and also return to you quickly when it’s low on battery or has weak signal, thereby reducing the risk of you losing your drone should it fly out of range or run out of battery. It also has a “Follow Me Feature,” which means that you don’t have to be glued to your controller or even ask someone else to film you. It enables you to take videos of yourself and make it look like a professional film crew did it for you.

What is Included in the Sky Quad Drone Package?

Your SkyQuad Drone package comes with the following:

1 SkyQuad Camera Drone

1 Transmitter/Controller

1 Rechargeable Drone Battery

1 Charging Cable

1 User Manual

Key Features – SkyQuad Drone Reviews

It Is Compact and Foldable: The SkyQuad Drone has foldable and flexible blades that make it light, small and compact. As such it doesn’t take up much space and does not also weigh much as its weight is just about a pound. This makes it perfect to be stored just about anywhere. To carry it anywhere, all you have to do is just fold in the motors and put it into your backpack or any small bag you are with, as it will fit into any carry-on bag without taking up much space. This feature enhances its convenience of use and portability.

High Quality Materials: Like it has been previously stated, SkyQuad Drone is made from very tough and strong materials which makes it highly durable. Its plastic casing means you can drop it without causing any severe impairing on its functionality. Also, because it is highly durable and tough you can take it outdoors or on a long and distant journey without having to worry about it getting smashed up in the bag.

Durable Battery Life: With its extended battery life you can get up to 60 minutes and more of flight time to record incredible footage. And a single low bar can last for 30 minutes while recording videos and snapshots, before the battery goes out completely. The battery charges fast and lasts longer.

3,000 Foot Range: With a range of over 3,000 feet which is over half a mile, you can take amazing and stunning photos from different angles you have never imagined was possible before. Thereby changing your perspective of the world with the videos you make. This feature enables you to see what it’s like from a bird’s eye view. So, if you desire to take shots and videos from a “bird’s eye view” then this SkyQuad Drone is highly recommended for you, and is a sure bet to achieve your desire.

Panorama: With its wide range, the SkyQuad Drone can be used to create amazing panoramic shots from unique vantage points. It enables panoramic shots because it has a wider flight range and wider lens which enables you to get 360 degree panoramic shots.

6 Axis Self-Stabilization: The SkyQuad Drone has an automatic self-stabilization technology that enables it to record smooth and crisp video footage and reduces blurry images on every flight. So it captures high-resolution images, records crystal clear videos without producing blurry images as a result of its automatic self-stabilization technology.

Captures Images from Any Angle: Based on the numerous reviews on the SkyQuad Drone, the drone has the capacity to capture images from any angle and take shots as high as a rooftop of a two-story building. Because it is very stable during flight it can take still photographs seamlessly.

Perfect for Travel: SkyQuad Drones are considered a personal electronic device just like phones, laptops and other cameras, therefore you can take it with you while traveling even if it’s just your first vacation.

HD Photos and Videos: SkyQuad Drone records videos in HD at 120 frames per second and snapshots up to 12 megapixels.

Gravity Sensor: The electronic image stabilization and the altitude holding feature allows beginners to film and fly the drone like professionals from the very first flight.

Slo-mo Mode: The slow-motion video is a game-changing drone feature that allows you to capture immersive footage of moving objects and unlocks an unlimited array of potential for your video. Imagine how cool your videos would look in slow-motion.

Easy to use and Maintain: The SkyQuad Drone is very simple to use as you just simply connect it to the controller and it is ready to fly. SkyQuad is easy to use, store and maintain since it is foldable and compact and does not consume so much space. It is also easy to control and navigate.

Other Features of the SkyQuad Drone:

It has strong signal quality.

It makes use of GPS for effective control.

It is noiseless while in use.

It is fast in operation, flying at the speed of up to 19 meters per second with a top transmission distance of 4km.

The SkyQuad Drone is made with high-quality plastic.

It can capture still images.

SkyQuad has a Follow-me feature that enhances convenience.

The images are very clear.

The drone charges very quickly.

It has a durable battery and the last bar can last for an average of 30 minutes.

Does SkyQuad Drone Really Work?

SkyQuad Drone is an excellent drone for photographers, professional or amateur. It is easy to use, has low high speed, and controls are easy to learn. That makes it great for a beginner; they can use it to learn flying and drone video making. Moreso, SkyQuad Drone is a quality drone that is very portable and easy to use. It works in a seamless and easy-to-understand manner, which makes it suitable for everyone to use. Customers who have used SkyQuad Drone confirmed it works with a controller which is connected through a signal that is strong and reliable.

As a user you don’t have to keep on controlling the SkyQuad Drone yourself with the controller or look for someone to control it for you when you want to take a personal picture or video. All you need to do is to switch the device to the follow-me feature which then enables the device to move to your direction and follow you around taking your personal pictures and videos.

Also, when the SkyQuad Drone detects a weak signal from the controller, it immediately flies back to the nearest point of the controller. It is able to achieve this feat because of the built-in GPS technology that recognizes or tracks the location of the controller. The device can also be set up to take either snapshots or videos. This means that you can activate the video camera to capture or record a video when using the SkyQuad Drone for an outdoor event.

Furthermore, SkyQuad Drone is built in such a way that it won’t fly out of range as it maintains precision and direction when being used. It also maintains a perfect direction, curve, landing, with a reduced risk of crashing. Like earlier stated, it has a feature that ensures it returns back to the take-off point or to the controller when it experiences fault or encounters low battery. However, the SkyQuad Drone does not need constant charging as the device when fully charged can last for hours before it requires a recharge, and a single charge can last up to 30 minutes when capturing videos and snap-shots.

Unlike every other drone out there, SkyQuad Drone is very silent in operation. You might not be able to detect when the drone is on unless you see it in motion. This makes it possible for it to be used both indoors and outdoors, as you do not need to worry about the noise the device will make while in use, as you would not want to have a headache or strain your eardrums or disturb your neighbors because you want to take a snapshot or video. The drone’s silent feature is achievable because it has a component part that reduces drastically the noise the device would have made ordinarily. SkyQuad Drone maintains the goal of seamlessly providing quality drone photography at a very low cost.

How to Use the SkyQuad Drone

Firstly, you have to hurry up to the SkyQuad Drone official website to get yours now. Once you get your SkyQuad Drone delivered to you, you can get ready to start enjoying your drone technology.

SkyQuad Drone makes use of a mobile app which has an Android and IOS version. Endeavor to download the app on your phone which you will use to control the drone.

Directions on how to set the drone comes with the product pack, so use the given directions to set up the drone and its components parts. After that, set up the drone controller. If you are not familiar with a drone controller or console, you can ask someone with the experience and knowledge to help you out.

However, the SkyQuad Drone control is simple and not complex and very easy to understand. Test-run the signal that connects the drone and controller if possible especially for very high altitude. Although the signal that connects the drone and controller is usually strong, it is advisable to still test run it. Feel free to adjust the drone and change its setting, speed, range, height and other settings like the follow-me setting. Fold SkyQuad Drone after use as it is foldable and compact.

Who Needs a Sky Quad Drone?

The Sky Quad Drone is made for everyone and anyone looking to start taking great and stunning pictures of themselves. Those who want to film themselves while doing extreme sports will find the SkyQuad Drone more than important for their cause. In addition to that, we recommend the SkyQuad Drone for people who either want to film their children’s sporting events and games or improve their social media appearance or presence.

The SkyQuad Drone enables you to keep a record of your fun and exciting moments shared with your family and friends. Hurry up now to the product’s official website to place your order if you desire to take unforgettable and stunning vacation videos and family photos or make cool videos of yourself. Make personal videos and photos of yourself without having an assistant to help you do that. If you want to be more creative this summer with your videos and snapshots, then SkyQuad Drone is for you.

Benefits – Sky Quad Drone Reviews

You can use the SkyQuad Drone for both indoors and outdoors events as it can fly through tight spaces like windows, doors, bathroom and closets.

You don’t have to bother about the noise as it has a component that reduces the noise drastically making it noiseless.

One can travel a long distance with it without having to worry about it getting smashed since it is made with tough and durable materials.

Its small, lightweight, foldable and compact feature makes it possible to carry it with you anywhere you are going.

The Sky Quad drone’s advanced GPS functionality makes it possible for it to track the location of the controller and return to you when it’s low on battery or encounters any fault. As such you wouldn’t need to worry about losing the drone during flight.

Also, you are assured of a high resolution in imagery, a crystal clear picture and image capturing from any angle at all.

As a movie or film director, you will understand the importance of an all round photography where shots are taken from the right angle and height, and this drone can give you that effect you desire.

Sky Quad Drone is very cheap and affordable.

You don’t have to be a pro to be able to use the drone and get amazing and stunning video shots and photos.

With its Follow-me feature, you don’t have to look for anyone to take your personal shots for you as it can do that following you anywhere you go.

The SkyQuad drone is fast and can be used to record sporting activities.

Pros – SkyQuad Drone Reviews

There are various reasons why people should go for this amazing drone, and they include:

The SkyQuad Drone can capture shots from any angle you desire.

It has amazing HD quality images.

This drone has the ability to capture moving objects due to its incredible speed.

It is highly possible to get amazing still photographs with this drone.

SkyQuad Drone has the altitude feature available.

The drone has a longer flight time due to its super durable battery.

It is very affordable and cheap.

The company has a friendly shipping fee available.

They also offer friendly customer service.

There is a 30-day money back guarantee where you get to return the product if it is faulty, not the right product or does offer all the said benefits and features.

Cons – Sky Quad Drone Reviews

The SkyQuad Drone is limited in stock.

SkyQuad Drone can only be purchased from the original site of the manufacturer.

Where To Buy SkyQuad Drone In The USA?

You can order and purchase the SkyQuad Drone from the original site of the manufacturer through the link in this SkyQuad Drone Review. Once you click the link you will be directed to the manufacturer site where you can see the various specs of the Sky Quad Drone and more information about the drone. Note that the manufacturer makes use of a safe payment system and ensures that your personal details remain safe, private and undisclosed. The checkout process is very easy and fast.

You can get the SkyQuad Drone for 50% OFF directly from the manufacturer’s website with this secure link.Whether you are familiar with online shopping or not they guarantee that you won’t have any problems when placing your order. Simply hurry now to the official website and claim your 50% discount. Immediately you order the product and make your payments for it, the drone you ordered and paid for will be shipped to you or to the place of pick up. And you are entitled for a refund if you are not totally satisfied with the product. Hurry up and grab yours now!

How Much Does Sky Quad Drone Cost?

As already mentioned, the SkyQuad Drone is very cheap, and this makes it very incredible and amazing especially due to the efficiency it provides and its quality. Nevertheless, this drone goes for the price of $99. Isn’t this just amazing?

Buy 1x SkyQuad Drone for $99 only

Buy 2 units of SkyQuad Drones at $197

Buy 3 units of SkyQuad Drone and Get 1 FREE for just $297

SkyQuad Drone Reviews Consumer Reports

Whether or not you will order for a product online can be largely influenced by the impressions of people about the said product. If a product has many bad reviews from customers, users and affiliates, it’s usually the red flag you need. But if a product has been highly regarded then it becomes a lot easier to click that link and order for it with a lot more confidence. Knowing how integral public opinion is, we have compiled some reviews of users on this product. The reviews have been pasted here without any form of modification or editing. It’s in the exact words of the reviewer.

This is what Steve R has to say about the SkyQuad Drone:

“I was looking for a drone to film my son’s bike races, but everything I found at the store was just way too big and expensive. One day my wife tagged me in a Facebook post about the SkyQuad Drone and I’m glad she did. This thing is great. It’s easy to fly and the video quality is second to none.”

Mario L., another user of the drone, has this to say about the SkyQuad Drone:

“We were home watching football one Saturday, and I was looking for something new and fun to do with the kids. That’s when I saw a video made by the SkyQuad Drone. I was mesmerized for 3 minutes by some of the most amazing colors and cinematic nature shots you’d ever seen. Two things that caught my attention were the crisp video quality and how easy it looked to fly. Turns out, they are, and really fun too! And the video quality is crisp and vivid just like the video I saw!”

Also, Scot P. loves the drone’s altitude holding feature and the learning curve:

“It’s exciting to turn it on for the first time.The whizz of the blades makes you a little nervous the first time you hear it, but the learning curve is really short and you get used to it pretty quick. The attitude holding feature helps create incredibly smooth aerial videos even for beginners.”

The above are just a few of the reviews on the SkyQuad Drone, you can get more on the site. The site is just filled with amazing reviews on the drone, Which tells you about the efficiency of the drone from the mouths of other users and customers.

SkyQuad Drone Reviews Conclusion: Should You Buy It?

The simple answer to whether you should get yourself one SkyQuad Drone is YES as the overall rating is 4.9/5, its ease of use is 99%, the specifications is 97% and value for money 99%. The device works quickly and perfectly. SkyQuad Drone’s well-thought-out and ultra-compact design allows you to carry it wherever you go since it can easily fit into your backpack or any small bag. Finally, the promotion price is amazing for a high-level tech like this. Buy one before the SkyQuad Drone runs out of stock as it is limited. The drone is as good as the big brands, but goes only for a fraction of the price. Buy now to get the best value!

