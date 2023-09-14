Sea Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Serving Youth on Foss Waterway

TACOMA, WA — For 100 years, the Sea Scouts has offered boating skills and leadership lessons to youth along Tacoma’s Foss Waterway. A public open house celebrating the centennial milestone is set for Saturday, September 16.

The event runs 1-4 p.m. at the Youth Marine Center, 820 East D Street, Tacoma. Guests can view the 100-year timeline wall (including photos not available elsewhere), mingle with Sea Scouts past and present, and tour the MV Doolin-Rogers training vessel.

A highlight for many visitors will be seeing memorabilia and artifacts from the 91-year-old Charles N. Curtis. Some items will be available for purchase. The longtime Sea Scouts training vessel is being retired, replaced by the Doolin-Rogers.

Saturday’s centennial celebration is open to the public. Hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments will be served. Sea Scouts will be on hand to share information about their programs, also featured in this video by KBTC.

Tacoma Sea Scouts is a core programming partner of the Youth Marine Foundation and serves men and women ages 14-21. Learn more at tacomaymf.org/ymf-programs.

