Saliva Detox Mouthwash & Oral Clear Gum: Products That Will Pass A Saliva Drug Test 2023

Learning how to pass a saliva drug test is crucial if you think you could face one for any reason.

In this complete guide on how to get through an oral swab drug test I will be talking about several detox products, but these are the two I’m fully recommending if you want to check them out:

I’ll tell you how an oral drug test works, and how to think about drug detection times in relation to your own drug use levels.

We will discuss ways you can pass a saliva test with home remedies, and how you can potentially manipulate the results of the test when it’s conducted.

Then, I’ll talk you through the best and worst detox products, and tell you how to use Oral Clear saliva-neutralizing gum discreetly to pass a drug screen in any situation, even if under direct observation.

How A Mouth Swab Test Works

The saliva test works exactly the same way as urine or any other type of drug screen, it’s just the method of the collection which is different due to it being saliva that is collected.

The sample is obtained using a swab that’s basically a large Q-Tip (cotton bud). When the test is conducted, the person will have been trained to focus on the gum line, around the bottom of the cheek between the teeth and the cheek wall, and under the tongue.

Basically, they will focus on the areas where fresh saliva congregates and where drug metabolites will hang around the longest.

After that, often the sample is sent off for processing by companies like LabCorp. But, sometimes, they will mix the sample with a liquid that is then tested against physical panel drug test to give a result in as little as 5 minutes on the spot.

However, it’s important to note that if one of those panels reacts positively, it has to then be sent off for a proper analysis to be legally binding.

Here’s Why Saliva Drug Testing Is So Dangerous

Saliva testing is dangerous because of the immediacy with which it can be done, and through which preliminary results can be obtained. As you probably know a urine drug test is quite easy to pass, you have time to prepare, and the test is usually not observed, so you can use fake urine or cleansing drinks to easily pass the test. But saliva testing is different.

It’s especially dangerous because anyone can administer the test with some training. It doesn’t have to be a drug testing company representative, and it doesn’t have to be done on any licensed premises.

So, on the job, someone could literally walk up to you and give you notice of an almost immediate drug test that is being carried out by a company employee. When stopped by the police, especially on the roadside in some countries, you could also be subjected to an on-the-spot test if they have a suspicion of drug use.

That’s why it’s so important to understand how you can affect oral drug testing, and how long after your last use of substances you can start to relax.

Can I Get Clean To Pass An Oral Drug Test Naturally?

It’s perfectly possible to get clean to pass a saliva drug test naturally, but you have to know how to take the right steps to do that, and roughly how long it will take you to be clean.

There’s no point in looking at exact drug detection times. For example, you will be told that cocaine only remains detectable in saliva for up to 48 hours. Weed stays in saliva for 1-2 days in most cases, up to 1 week for chronic users.

But the problem is that’s only typical for moderate users. You might not be typical in terms of the following:

Age

Health

Metabolism

Diet

Exercise

Frequency of dosing drugs

Higher doses of drugs

Slowing down the system with multiple drugs

Therefore, all we can really do to give you an idea of how long it will take you to be clean naturally is to give you some brackets:

If you are taking drugs only once per week then you’ll be clean in about two days to pass a swab test. The exceptions are if you are smoking marijuana or taking slow-release benzos once per week, in which case it could take a few days longer. If you are taking drugs two or three times per week, especially at higher doses, it could take you 2-4 days to test clean, and even longer with benzos and cannabis. If you are taking drugs more days of the week than not, on a regular basis, and at higher doses, it could well take you 4+ days to be clean. For regular cannabis smoking, or slow-release benzos use, maybe even longer than a week.

In terms of how to beat a mouth swab test naturally, you can accelerate the removal of toxins from saliva by doing the following:

Brush your teeth every few hours

Use mouthwash every few hours

Chew gum

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Cut out all the toxins where possible

Don’t drink alcohol

Exercise and sweat

Eat small and regular clean meals

Is It Possible To Manipulate The Test As It is Conducted?

Most of the time the person administering the test will collect the sample. This can be a physical moving of the swab around the lower mouth, or in some cases (notably Amazon), a long swab is placed into the bottom of the mouth and left there to collect saliva for up to 10 minutes.

However, there is a golden opportunity that some people get given, but most don’t realize the significance of it.

Usually, when it’s an employee who’s been trained, you may actually be given the swab to collect the sample yourself. You’ll be instructed to rub it around the gum line, behind the teeth, and under the tongue.

If this golden opportunity presents itself, keep your hand more over your mouth to disguise it, and try to collect the sample high up on the cheek, keeping the swab away from the gums and lower mouth as much as possible.

It may not work, but if you are coming towards the end of the time when you would test positive, the small number of drug metabolites in your saliva which will predominantly collect at the bottom of your mouth, may not be collected on the sample.

Using Specialist Detox Mouthwash Products To Beat A Mouth Swab Drug Test

The best way to beat a saliva test is to use a specialist saliva cleansing mouthwash product that removes drug toxins from your saliva, and also neutralizes toxins coming into the mouth for up to 30 minutes (with heavy use it could be as low as 15 minutes though).

Just to warn you off, these are detox mouthwashes you should avoid:

Magnum mouthwash

Stinger detox mouthwash

High voltage saliva detox

Narco Cleanse

None of those contain ingredients that will actually work. As an example, let me just talk about Stinger detox.

Once you get past the filler ingredients and look at the “proprietary blend” which claims to make Stinger detox effective, you will realize that it’s the exact same blend that’s also contained in the detox drink products they make.

Therefore, Stinger basically supplies exactly the same liquid in detox drinks, capsules, and as a mouthwash. As there is no way on earth that the same thing can achieve all that; you can see it’s literally a scam.

Best Saliva Cleansing Mouthwash For Drug A Test

Ultra Klean Ultra Wash is a decent saliva detox product that can work to neutralize your saliva. It was also cheap, costing just $301.

However, it isn’t that potent and won’t last that long. If you can’t get my #1 recommendation, then it’s the best second choice.

The best detox mouthwash for a drug test is definitely Toxin Rid Rescue Wash.

Made by the same company that makes the potent Toxin Rid detox pills (Test Clear), it’s a highly potent formula that costs $29.95.

Instructions for using are simple:

Pour half of the bottle into your mouth and swill the liquid around for about 30 seconds, ensuring you use your tongue to rub the liquid around the lower mouth and into your teeth and gum line, then spit it out. Repeat the process with the other half of the bottle for another 30 seconds. If you have time, you can increase the time with each half of the dose to 60 seconds to maximize its effects. Dispose of the bottle in case you are searched, and then you will clean the between 15 – 30 minutes to pass an oral swab test.

It’s a cheap and effective way of passing a saliva test.

On the downside though, you obviously need to be out of sight to achieve this. You can’t be drinking even a small bottle of detox liquid when somebody is in the room.

Plus, you have to spit it out because it’s a large volume of liquid that would make you feel sick to swallow, and you have a bottle to dispose of, no matter the fact that it’s a small 1 fluid ounce (30 mL) bottle.

But, if you know you are going to get preparation time, say you have drug testing at work and you get 15 minutes notice, or two hours notice, whatever, before your time to go and submit your sample, then it’s the perfect choice to go off into the restroom and use with ease.

Best Option For Passing A Mouth Swab Test

Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is a fantastic saliva cleansing product and it’s great for $30. But it does have limitations as I’ve explained.

The best way to beat a mouth swab drug test is to use Oral Clear gum. It’s not actually gum at all, it’s a small capsule of highly concentrated mouthwash that removes all of the issues a non-concentrated mouthwash has.

It’s not cheap, costing $90 for a single capsule. But you are paying for the high concentration and the fact that you can use it even with somebody standing in front of you (as long as you practice and are subtle).

Oral Clear Gum Review & Instructions

Let’s imagine a scenario where you have just had a job interview and at the end of that you are told you are going to have a swab test, and somebody is coming in to administer it. You are sitting there knowing you would fail.

Cup the gum capsule of Oral Clear in your hand, cough, and discreetly pop it in your mouth. Keeping your hand over your mouth, and coughing lightly while keeping your lips sealed, split the capsule in your mouth, and start to move the liquid around. Use your tongue to focus the liquid on the bottom of your mouth, and around the inside and outside of your gumline and teeth where drug metabolites usually congregate. Try and do this for 60 seconds, and then simply swallow the liquid and the used gum to leave absolutely no trace.

As you can see, it’s really easy and discreet. By the roadside, in an interview, sitting there in a room waiting to have a drug screen at work, you can do it with people in the room as long as they are not literally staring straight at you.

It’s the perfect crime. Even if they ask you what you have in your mouth, you can just say it’s gum, then make a swallowing motion, and say don’t worry I cleared my mouth now.

It’s untraceable, they cannot prove anything, and there’s no waste packaging either.

Where To Buy Toxin Rid Rescue Wash

Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is the best mouthwash to pass a drug test, and it can be bought directly from Toxin Rid.

You can go to Test Clear and buy it for just $29.95. Great value, and an insurance policy everyone should have, especially daily weed smokers.

Where To Buy Oral Clear Gum

If you want to learn how to pass a saliva test the best way, then beating a swab test is best done with Oral Clear gum capsule because of how discreet it is.

It’s definitely the best saliva detox product to pass a drug test, but it’s also expensive. In my opinion, though, it’s very much worth the investment to insulate yourself from getting caught. There is no oral clear gum alternative, it’s the only saliva detox gum on the market.

You can buy Oral Clear gum for $90 per capsule direct from the clear choice website at Test Negative.

Saliva Drug Test FAQ

Can You Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test With Peroxide?

Diluted hydrogen peroxide is often touted as a home remedy way of passing an oral test. Use it as a mouthwash, and it’s claimed it will remove drug toxins from the mouth. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no scientific evidence to back up this claim.

It works to some degree, but not a lot better than water. So, there’s no evidence it’s really worth experimenting with. Plus, repeated use of hydrogen peroxide in the mouth at over 3% concentration can cause tissue damage.

It’s much better to use a high-quality specialist detox mouthwash like Toxin Rid Rescue Wash, which costs just $29.95.

What Are The LabCorp Saliva Drug Test Detection Times? Even the LabCorp website is cagey on saliva drug test detection times, stating up to 48 hours for most types of drugs. It very much depends on the dose level, frequency of dosing, and your own body. Some people will process things faster than others. For me, if you are taking drugs more than twice per week, at moderate to high doses, then you should assume you could be detected for up to 3 days after your last dose. If you are using slow-release benzos, or are a daily cannabis smoker, it could even be a day or two longer than that, up to a week perhaps. How To Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test For Amazon? The only difference between an Amazon oral test and many others appears to be that they use a long dipstick that is placed under the tongue and kept there, like a thermometer. This means a good sample of oral fluids will always be collected, and there’s no way to evade it once the test is being done. Therefore, in advance of the test, you need to either use good quality saliva neutralizing mouthwash like Rescue Wash, or even better, get your hands on a capsule of highly concentrated Oral Clear saliva detox gum (actually a capsule of concentrated liquid), and neutralize the saliva in your mouth just prior to the test.

Can I Pass A Mouth Swab Drug Test In One Day?

Naturally, if you are a light user and you haven’t taken drugs for 24 hours, then you could pass drug screens after just one day. If you have taken illegal drugs more frequently, or at higher doses, then you might not. But you can accelerate the time the drug residues exit your saliva naturally by brushing your teeth frequently, using mouthwash, chewing gum, and drinking water. The best way to pass an oral drug test with just one day’s notice is to use Oral Clear detox gum, which instantly neutralizes your saliva for up to 30 minutes.

How Accurate Is Quest Diagnostics Mouth Swab Drug Test?

If you are wondering how accurate Quest diagnostics drug testing is (cut-off levels), then your chances of testing positive if quite high. All you need to know is that if you are more than a moderate user, you take drugs only once per week, and happened in the past couple of days, then you will be fine. If you take drugs more frequently and are less than 48 hours after your last dose, then you probably will get caught. Quest, LabCorp, and Concentra will all detect drug metabolites in saliva at even minute levels, so you need to have had at least 48-72 hours since your last dose (sometimes longer for higher levels of drugs in your body), or use a good quality detoxify saliva wash like Rescue Wash.

Where To Buy A Mouth Swab Drug Test?

Mouth swab tests can be bought from Amazon, eBay, or practically any other online retailer, especially online chemists. However, some of the really cheap ones have high cut-off levels. You could test negative using the home drug test kit, and then test positive using the far more sensitive professional tests with lower cut-off levels. Look for specialist retailers who also sell the products to avoid getting caught. TestClear sells high-quality oral drug test kits.

