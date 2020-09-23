REVISED NOTICE-VIRTUAL FORUM

REVISED

NOTICE

TACOMA CITY COUNCIL

VIRTUAL FORUM

Notice is hereby given that on the fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning September 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., or promptly after the adjournment of the City Council meeting should it extend past 6:00 p.m., “Virtual Forum” shall be held for community member comments. The purpose of the Virtual Forum is to give community members an additional opportunity to share their thoughts and views on matters over which the City Council has jurisdiction, helping them make policy decisions. No action shall be taken by the City Council during the Virtual Forum. The City Council Virtual Forum can be accessed telephonically and virtually by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863 and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Oral comments may be made during the City Council Virtual Forum. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button near the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Speaker’s comments shall be limited to up to 90 seconds per person, per Virtual Forum.

At the City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Amended Resolution No. 40652 was adopted, amending Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure of the Council of the City of Tacoma to increase opportunities for public feedback to the Tacoma City Council during the COVID-19 declaration of emergency and for the duration in which the Tacoma City Council holds virtual business meetings. Amended Resolution No. 40652 can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for September 15, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-909400

September 23, 2020