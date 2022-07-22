Resurge Reviewed – Urgent Customer Update!

Resurge is a weight loss formula and anti-aging supplement available online.

Taking the eight unique ingredients in Resurge daily can improve deep sleep, awaken your fat-burning potential, and boost your regenerative energy, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover if Resurge lives up to the hype.

What is Resurge?

Resurge is an energy supplement designed to help you sleep better. Resurge can support fat burning, anti-aging effects, regenerative hormone production, and more by sleeping better.

Sleep is crucial for health. Your body produces 90% of growth hormone as you sleep. You’ll feel the effects of not getting enough sleep or quality sleep.

Resurge aims to help anyone rejuvenate their HGH production by supporting a deep night of sleep. The formula uses eight nutrients to help you relax, stay asleep for the night, and maximize your body’s healing potential as you sleep.

Resurge Features & Benefits

According to the manufacturer of Resurge, the formula can offer all of the following features and benefits:

Just take it before bed, then let your body naturally rest and restore itself as you sleep

The only product in the world with eight excellent nutrients in the exact amounts shown to improve deep sleep

Awaken the fat-burning, healing, and regenerative potential lying dormant within you

100% all-natural, vegetarian, non-GMO, and completely safe with no side effects

Safe and no reported side effects

Support anti-aging effects, weight loss, and more

The manufacturer recommends taking four capsules nightly to enjoy the benefits above. Each four capsule serving of Resurge contains science-backed dosages of melatonin, ashwagandha, and other proven sleep aids and relaxation boosters.

How Does Resurge Work?

Resurge primarily works as a sleep aid. You take the eight active ingredients in Resurge daily, then boost your body’s natural ability to fall asleep.

Take four capsules of Resurge before bed; you can fall asleep more easily, stay asleep longer, and improve your overall sleep.

The eight active ingredients in Resurge include some of the world’s best-known and most science-backed sleep boosters – like melatonin, ashwagandha, and magnesium. Many of today’s most popular sleep aid supplements contain a similar trio of ingredients.

Resurge also contains amino acids, tryptophan, and other active ingredients to support a good night of sleep.

By taking four capsules of Resurge before you fall asleep, you can naturally optimize your deep sleep cycles, according to the manufacturer. Optimizing your deep sleep cycles can purportedly enjoy various other benefits of Resurge.

A Deep Sleep is Associated with Many Benefits

If you aren’t getting enough sleep, your body isn’t performing at its optimal level. The average person needs 6 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

A lack of sleep is associated with stress, weight gain, health problems, and other issues. Studies show people who struggle to fall asleep also tend to have high blood pressure, for example. Other studies show people age faster when they don’t get sufficient sleep.

Many of these issues are tied to the production of human growth hormone (HGH). Your body produces 90% of HGH at night while you’re asleep. It creates the most HGH when you’re in the deepest phases of sleep.

HGH is crucial for multiple aspects of health and wellness. Your body uses HGH to heal, function optimally, and support muscle growth. If you live an active lifestyle, you need rest to ensure your body is repairing itself.

For all of these reasons and more, Resurge claims supporting a deep sleep is just the tip of the iceberg: the formula can also indirectly help benefits like:

Natural anti-aging effects

Fat-burning

Healing and regenerative properties

Metabolism

And more!

Put; your body won’t function in optimal condition if you aren’t getting enough sleep. Resurge claims to improve your sleep, helping to support a range of health and wellness effects.

Resurge Ingredients

Resurge uses eight ingredients to support a deep night’s sleep. Although the makers of Resurge claim to use unique elements, many of them are found in other sleep aids sold online today: they’re familiar, well-studied ingredients linked to sleep in multiple studies.

Here are all eight ingredients in Resurge and how they work:

Magnesium

Magnesium is crucial for nerve function. It’s also essential for relaxation. Studies show that people who don’t get enough magnesium also sleep worse. If you aren’t getting your recommended daily intake of magnesium, then your body may struggle to enter the deepest phases of sleep. That’s why Resurge and many other popular sleep aids contain magnesium.

Zinc

Resurge contains zinc, another mineral crucial for optimal physical function. Although it’s not tied to sleep like magnesium, zinc may support relaxation, immunity, and hormone production overnight, helping you optimize your sleep to enjoy Resurge’s active effects.

L-Arginine

Resurge contains L-arginine, an amino acid linked to relaxation. Many people take L-arginine before workouts to relax blood vessels, helping blood flow. For similar reasons, you can find L-arginine in sleep aids like Resurge. By supporting blood flow, the L-arginine in Resurge could make it easier to relax. Some studies also suggest L-arginine helps sustain HGH production and other hormones.

L-Lysine

Resurge contains L-lysine, another amino acid linked to blood flow, hormone production, and relaxation. Like other amino acids, L-lysine forms the building blocks of protein in your body, which could help support muscle development and recovery after a workout.

L-Theanine

Found naturally in green tea, L-theanine may help nullify the adverse side effects of caffeine – like jitters and anxiety. Caffeine and L-theanine are one of the most popular nootropic stacks in the world today. Taking L-theanine on its own without caffeine could relax the body at a root level. Studies show L-theanine may have anxiolytic effects, which means it helps your body manage anxiety and stress.

5-HTP

Resurge contains Griffonia simplicifolia seed extract with 99% 5-HTP. 5-Hydroxytryptophan, or 5-HTP, is a natural ingredient linked to relaxation. Tryptophan is the all-natural ingredient in turkey and other foods, making it easy to fall asleep after Thanksgiving dinner. 5-HTP is a version of tryptophan linked to its relaxation properties. Resurge uses one of the most popular and mighty natural sources of tryptophan with Griffonia simplicifolia seed extract.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is prized for its ability to relax the body and has been used in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine for centuries. Studies show that ashwagandha can help support your body’s response to stress, making it easier to handle physical and cognitive stressors. Many people take ashwagandha daily for its relaxation effects. By taking it nightly in the form of Resurge, you can support your body’s ability to fall into a deep, restful sleep.

Melatonin

Each serving of Resurge contains 10mg of melatonin, considered a strong dose. Although melatonin may not work for everyone, many people take melatonin semi-regularly to help them fall asleep. Melatonin is linked to relaxation and sleepiness. Your body produces melatonin naturally based on your circadian rhythm: when your body detects it’s time to fall asleep (say, when it gets dark outside), it starts to produce melatonin. By taking exogenous melatonin in supplement form (say, with Resurge), you can increase the melatonin in your bloodstream, making it easier to fall asleep.

Resurge Benefits: What Does Science Say?

Resurge has not completed any clinical trials to verify it works. However, the same can be said for most supplements sold online today. Instead, the makers of Resurge cite individual studies on the ingredients within the formula. All ingredients in Resurge have completed clinical trials in professional settings and have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

You may notice the melatonin in Resurge more than any other ingredient. Each serving of Resurge contains 10mg of melatonin. Studies show melatonin works in doses as low as 0.5mg. A 10mg dose is considered substantial, although many other sleep aids use a similar amount. In this 2014 study, researchers reviewed melatonin, analyzing dozens of trials to verify its safety and efficacy. Researchers found melatonin could help restore circadian rhythm and enhance your body’s natural ability to fall asleep at doses ranging from 2mg to 5mg.

Resurge also contains ashwagandha, a well-known adaptogen linked to stress relief. Ashwagandha has supported various benefits in modern studies used in traditional medicine for centuries. In this 2011 review, for example, researchers found evidence ashwagandha had anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-arthritic effects. It helped support various benefits throughout the body. The study found ashwagandha worked in doses of 400mg to 600mg, although Resurge contains 150mg of ashwagandha per serving.

Resurge also contains L-theanine. Naturally present in green tea and certain other types of tea, L-theanine is linked to relaxation effects and anti-anxiety properties. In this study, researchers found L-theanine promoted mental health in people with stress and cognitive impairments. Researchers gave participants an L-theanine supplement or a placebo in a double-blind setting, then found L-theanine could positively impact stress-related symptoms. If stress makes it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, then the L-theanine in resurge could help.

It’s no secret that sleep is crucial for overall health. However, many people are unaware of how important it is to get a deep sleep. In this 1996 study, researchers found the body produces the majority of its growth hormones as you sleep. Researchers found most people secrete approximately 70% of growth hormone as they sleep. Researchers also found people who have poor quality sleep tend to secrete significantly less growth hormone over the next 24 to 48 hours.

It’s also true that sleep and stress are connected. In this 2018 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers found a connection between sleep duration and tension. People with high levels of perceived stress tended to get less sleep. This can also create a negative feedback loop: the less sleep you get, the more stressed you are, and, as you get more stressed, it becomes harder to enjoy a restful sleep.

The 5-HTP in Resurge could support sleep and relaxation. Although it has not been as extensively studied as other ingredients in Resurge, 5-HTP has been linked to various benefits in various studies. In this 1999 study, researchers found that 5-HTP could help with insomnia symptoms.

Resurge contains a blend of science-backed ingredients designed to support sleep and relaxation. By taking the formula daily, you may get a more restful sleep, support deep sleep, and reduce anxiety and stress, among other benefits.

Resurge Ingredients Label

The manufacturer of Resurge lists all ingredients and dosages on the packaging. We can see all of the ingredients in each four-capsule serving of Resurge, making it easy to compare the formula to other supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in Resurge:

1,200mg of L-arginine

1,200mg of L-lysine

200mg of L-theanine

150mg of ashwagandha with 2.5% withanolides

100mg of Griffonia simplicifolia seed extract with 99% 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP)

50mg of magnesium (12.5% DV)

15mg of zinc (100% DV)

10mg of melatonin

Other (inactive) ingredients include gelatin (to create the capsule) along with microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silica (as fillers, binders, and preservatives to keep the formula stable).

Resurge Pricing & Discounts

Resurge is priced at $49 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing and discounts work:

1 Bottle (30 Servings): $49 + $9.95 Shipping

$49 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Servings): $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Servings): $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle contains 120 capsules or 30 servings. The manufacturer recommends taking four pills nightly to support a good night of sleep.

A 60-day moneyback refund policy backs all purchases. If you’re unhappy with the effects of Resurge for any reason, you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Resurge Manufacturing Info

Resurge is made by Adonis Lifestyle, LLC, which also does business under Resurge. The company is based in Taylor, Michigan.

Resurge is made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the manufacturer and their customer service team by:

Email: support@resurge.com

support@resurge.com Mailing Address: 6000 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Adonis Lifestyle, LLC has a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company has been BBB-accredited since 2020 and has been in business since 2004.

Resurge Conclusion

Resurge is an energy supplement, anti-aging formula, and weight loss aid designed to support restful sleep.

By taking Resurge nightly, you can give your body melatonin, L-theanine, and other science-backed ingredients linked to sleep. A good night of sleep rejuvenates growth hormone production, which is crucial for health and wellness.

Visit the official website to learn more about Resurge and how it works, or buy it online today.

