Resolution No. 40635-CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 4, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Resolution No. 40635 A resolution setting Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the dead-end South 74th Street, lying between South Hosmer Street and Washington State right-of-way for Interstate 5. (Dean Paulson, LLC; File No. 124.1414)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-905329

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, 2020.