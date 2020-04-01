Re: Zuniga

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington

Chapter 61.24, et seq.

The Grantor is: Gabriel Zuniga

The current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is: KC Capital LLC

The current Trustee of the Deed of Trust is: Ordal Trustee Services, Inc.

The current mortgage servicer of the Deed of Trust is: WADOT Capital, Inc.

The reference number of the Deed of Trust is: 201810050604

The parcel number is: 031709-2034

1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 10th day of April 2020, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, in the City of Tacoma, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

Beginning at a point 414 feet South of the Northwest corner of the Northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian, in Pierce County, Washington.

Thence East 423 feet; Thence South 515 feet;

Thence West 423 feet;

Thence North to the point of beginning.

Except the Northerly 2.25 acres thereof;

Also except the right-of-way for Hong Road (8th Avenue South) (Harts Lake Loop Road) set forth instrument recorded under Auditor’s No. 429615

(commonly known as: 30615 8th Avenue South, Roy, WA 98580) which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5 October 2018, recorded on 5 October 2018, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 201810050604, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Gabriel Zuniga, as Grantor, to Reconveyance Professionals Inc. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WADOT Capital, Inc., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to KC Capital, LLC under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 201911220215.

2. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

3. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are the failure to pay 2019 real property taxes, failure to make monthly payments and the failure to pay off the note when due on 1 November 2019.

Principal balance due on 1 November 2019 $148,000.00

7 Payments of $1,467.67 each for May – November 2019 $10,273.69

12.1% default per diem interest of $49.744 for 4/2/19 11/1/19 $10,645.22

24% default per diem interest of $98.667 for 11/1/19 – 12/26/19 $5,426.69

6 late charges of $220.15 each for May – October 2019 $1,320.90

3% balloon payment late charge from 11/1/19 due date $4,440.00

Trust account balance ($48,000.00)

TOTAL: $132,106.50

4. The sum currently owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal of $148,000, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, from the 1st day of April 2019, applicable late charges and advances, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

5. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 10th day of April 2020. The default referred to in Paragraph 3 must be cured by the time of the auction sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the time of the auction sale the default as set forth in Paragraph 3, together with any subsequent payments, late charges and advances, is cured, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time up to the time of the auction sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

6. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee or Beneficiary to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Occupants of the property

30615 8th Ave. S.

Roy, WA 98580

abriel Zuniga

30615 8th Ave. S.

Roy, WA 98580

Gabriel Zuniga

4720 East K

Tacoma, WA 98404

by both first class and certified mail on the 25th day of November 2019; and on the 26th day of November 2019, the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph 1, or the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with the Notice of Default. The Trustee has in the Trustee’s possession proof of mailing and posting or personal service.

7. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

8. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all interest in the above described property.

9. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. All inquiries regarding this foreclosure action must be directed to Robert E. Ordal, at the address/telephone number set forth below.

10. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

ORDAL TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.,

TRUSTEE

By Linda J. Dueñas, Secretary

Suite 1750, 1000 Second Avenue

Seattle, Washington 98104

(206) 624 5823

March 11, April 1, 2020