5 simple steps gets custom, restaurant-quality cuisine to your door!

By Skyline Hospitality

We might not be dining out much right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy delicious, healthy, restaurant-quality meals (or better!) – from the comfort of your home.

Chef Murray Fields has been tempting diners’ tastebuds for years from some of the finest restaurants in the Western US, sharing a food philosophy rooted in organic, local and seasonal ingredients.

Last year, he launched Gourmet Meals to Go, preparing exceptional, custom meals for residential and corporate clients, from his state-of-the-art kitchen in Tukwila.

Today, as diners stay closer to home during the Covid-19 crisis, they’re confident knowing that Fields’ extensive resume includes serving as Health and Safety Chef for Bally’s in Las Vegas.

“Our policies far exceed the CDC and government recommendations for food preparation and our staff are taking extra steps to ensure a healthy environment for all,” he says.

Chef Fields’ message is simple: you may not be able to get out as much as you’d like, but healthy cuisine, hand-crafted from fresh, natural ingredients, is as close as your phone or computer.

“We’re providing healthy options for people who are at home. We’ll get through this, but we need to support each other – it’s the American way,” Fields says. When challenges arise, we stand up and put our differences aside and do what’s best for our families, friends and neighbors.”

Here’s how Gourmet to Go works:

A detailed questionnaire allows you to share your needs and preferences, which Chef Fields uses to prepare a custom weekly menu – 15 to 25 separate meal portions, depending on your package. “If you’re Jewish or diabetic or Keto, you’ll have menus reflecting those meal requirements; if you tell us you don’t like mushrooms, selections won’t include mushrooms.” The same goes for athletes needing healthy ways to boost protein while training.

Each week, you’ll receive an emailed list of 20+ meal options, including main courses, sides and even desserts, then you pick your favorite five. Feedback is welcome, allowing your menu choices to be further tweaked, “so every meal is exactly as if you were preparing it.”

Culinary staff create your week’s menu items – your first day’s meals will be ready to heat up, with the remaining meals flash-frozen to preserve quality and freshness. If needed, meals can also be created for simpler home preparation, using a microwave instead of an oven.

Pick up or have your week’s meals delivered.

Receipts are issued and meals may be covered by insurance, depending on your needs and policy. You can auto-pay from your credit or debit card, and stop at any time.

Additionally, Gourmet Meals to Go is offering a Quarantine/Prepper’s Package: 50 restaurant-quality frozen prepared meals delivered to your home for only $999. Call 206-556-1567 to order.

They’re also cooking to deliver within 10 miles of their Tukwila kitchen, or to pick up. Call to order or order online.

Gourmet Meals to Go also offers a corporate meal service, featuring made-to-order breakfast and lunch boxes, platters, breads, snacks, pastries and more, and through their sister company Skyline Hospitality, full event planning.

Look online for the full lineup of home or office-delivered meals, event catering and more at gourmetmealstogocatering.com!

SPONSORED