Re: WILSON, ELAINE & HAYWARD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No: 19-2803 Loan No: ******7398

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: ELAINE WILSON and HAYWARD WILSON Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association, not individually but solely as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1 Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: Selene Finance, LP Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 206-331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 Phone: (206) 525-1925 Reference Number of Deed of Trust 200611160125 Parcel Number(s): 6448000540

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN

WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/postpurchasecounselorsforeclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=searchandsearchstate=WAandfilterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 4/17/2020, at 10:00 AM at The 2nd floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave. South, Tacoma, Washington 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the farm of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 54 OF OAK MEADOWS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED JANUARY 2, 1981, UNDER

AUDITOR’S NO. 8101020113, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 54, OAK MEADOWS

Commonly known as: 15417 13TH AVENUE CT TACOMA, Washington 98445

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/8/2006, recorded 11/16/2006, under Auditor’s File No. 200611160125, records of Pierce County, Washington, from HAYWARD R. WILSON AND ELAINE R.

WILSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WORLD SAVINGS BANK, FSB, ITS SUCCESSORS AND/OR ASSIGNEES, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not individually but solely as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYMENT INFORMATION FROM 2/1/2019 THRU 12/05/2019 TOTAL $13,388.25 BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION 10/28/2019 Accrued Late Charges ADVANCE AMOUNT $523.06 DESCRIPTION 12/5/2019 Fees ADVANCE AMOUNT $1,596.04 ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES and COSTS

09/11/2019 Trustee’s Fees $1,530.00 09/17/2019 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 09/17/2019 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 09/17/2019 T.S.G. Fee $905.84 10/28/2019 Notice of Default Mailings $90.00

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 12/5/2019 $18,176.19

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $175,410.26, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 1/1/2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/17/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/6/2020, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/6/2020 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/6/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s)) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS ELAINE R. WILSON AKA ELAINE WILSON AKA ELAINE

R. BROWN 15417 13TH AVE CT E

TACOMA WA 98445 ELAINE R. WILSON AKA ELAINE WILSON AKA ELAINE

R. BROWN 15417 13TH AVE CT S

TACOMA, WA 98445 ELAINE R. WILSON AKA ELAINE WILSON AKA ELAINE

R. BROWN 15417 13TH AVE CT

TACOMA, WA 98445 ELAINE R. WILSON AKA ELAINE WILSON AKA ELAINE

R. BROWN 15417 13TH AVENUE CT E

TACOMA, WA 98445-2491 ELAINE R. WILSON AKA ELAINE WILSON AKA ELAINE

R. BROWN C/O HAYWARD R WILSON JR

2722 NATALIE LN

STEILACOOM, WA 98388 HAYWARD R. WILSON AKA HAYWARD WILSON 15417 13TH AVE CT E

TACOMA, WA 98445 HAYWARD R. WILSON AKA HAYWARD WILSON 15417 13TH AVE CT S

TACOMA, WA 98445 HAYWARD R. WILSON AKA HAYWARD WILSON 15417 13TH AVE CT

TACOMA, WA 98445 HAYWARD R. WILSON AKA HAYWARD WILSON 15417 13TH AVENUE CT E

TACOMA, WA 98445-2491 by both first class and certified mail on 10/29/2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 10/29/2019 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130.

Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 Phone: (206) 525-1925 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR

THAT PURPOSE. DATED: December 5, 2019 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Successor Trustee 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 Phone: (206) 525-1925 Fax: (949) 427-2732 By Michelle Ghidotti-Gonsalves, Esq. A-4713152 IDX893506 03/20/2020, 04/10/2020