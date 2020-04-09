Many museums offer virtual tours

Welcome to your digital National Nordic Museum

That’s right: while our doors may be temporarily closed, you can get great National Nordic Museum content online any time! Make sure to view our website, and follow us on social media for free digital Museum experiences.

Browse our collection of approximately 80,000 objects through our Online Collections Portal here: https://www.nordicmuseum.org/collections. You’ll find vintage photographs, historic documents, and text and images of our objects. You can search by keyword, or browse by category. History at your fingertips starts here: https://nordicmuseum.pastperfectonline.com/.

Over 400 of our oral history recordings are available for you to listen to online! This free archive is the hard work of our Nordic American Voices (NAV) oral history program volunteers and is an amazing first-person resource! Start listening here.

Do your kids need some fun activities while they’re stuck at home? Be sure to follow us on social media—we are sharing some of our favorite kids’ crafts and activities on Facebook and Instagram. We’re also sharing some fun things for adults to do, right from your own home! (Image courtesy National Nordic Museum)

– National Nordic Museum

Image Courtesy National Nordic Museum

Shanaman Sports Museum

The Shanaman Sports Museum is a volunteer-supported 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit corporation, and is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of the history of sports in Tacoma-Pierce County. Our mission is to recreate the history of sports in the community by chronicling the evolution of various sports through written and visual display and to educate the public about our sports heritage.

This is accomplished by displaying sports artifacts in the museum; by producing a video documentary that shows some of our top athletes in action; cooperating with the Tacoma Athletic Commission on the publication of Playgrounds to the Pros: An Illustrated History of Sports in Tacoma-Pierce County which provides an historical perspective of over 40 sports, and on the establishment of the Clay Huntington Broadcast Center which offers photos, bios and radio and TV broadcasts of local sports announcers. An online virtual tour can be found here: https://www.tacomasportsmuseum.com/virtual-tour/.

Throughout the years, Tacoma-Pierce County has been fortunate to receive acclaim and publicity thanks to the national and international caliber of athletes and teams. There has never been one place in which these athletes, as well as the countless number of other recreational, amateur and professional athletes could be recognized for the distinction they have brought or will bring to our community. Under the auspices of the Tacoma Athletic Commission, which was founded in 1943 and dedicated to the promotion of amateur athletics and civic betterment, and a generous contribution by Fred Shanaman, Jr., the museum became a reality when it opened in October 1994.

– Shanaman Sports Museum

The Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at our satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display.

Virtual Tour Tips:

To navigate between adjoining rooms in the tours, click on the blue arrow links on the floor or use the navigation map in the upper right of the presentation screen.

Look for the camera icon which gives you a close-up view of a particular object or exhibit panel.

Try zooming in as some of the images are stitched together from individual pictures in order to create very high resolution giga-pixel images.

https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour

Seattle’s Museum of Flight is the largest independent, non-profit air and space museum in the world. With over 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, dozens of exhibits and experiences and a world-class library, the Museum and its people bring mankind’s incredible history of flight to life. (iMage courtesy Museum of Flight) https://www.museumofflight.org/Explore-The-Museum/Virtual-Museum-Online

Image Courtesy Museum of Flight Image Courtesy Museum of Flight

Tour the world’s largest museum, the Louvre online: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne

See the virtual tour of the National Cowboy Museum here: https://nationalcowboymuseum.org/. Check out their Twitter feed, or read about it, it’s both heartwarming and hilarious: https://www.boredpanda.com/national-cowboy-museum-head-of-security-twitter/

Tacoma Art Museum is continuing to provide mission-focused content via the Museum’s website and digital channels during the Museum’s closure. Utilizing TAM’s permanent collection on eMuseum people can view and interact with the collection from their home computers: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/explore/collections/.

Many more can be found online, from Kitsap County’s U.S. Naval Under Sea Museum to the British Museum in London. Here are two articles to explore: https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75809/12-world-class-museums-you-can-visit-online AND https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-pass-the-time-in-self-isolation-with-virtual-museum-tours.html.