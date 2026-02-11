Re: Spearman

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on March 13, 2026, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at Outside the Second Floor Entrance of the Pierce County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

UNIT 401, HARBOR PLACE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200104120689, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200104125005, RECORDS Of PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Also, more accurately described as:

UNIT 401, HARBOR PLACE, A CONDOMINIUM, SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200104125005, DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200104120689, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 25, 2016, recorded March 2, 2016, under Auditor’s File No. 201603020469, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Alex Spearman, as his separate estate, as Grantor, to Trustee Services, Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Red Canoe Credit Union, as Beneficiary.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Default other than failure to make monthly payments: Grantor’s failure to avoid having junior liens recorded against property.

Default Action Needed:

Deliver proof of payment in full of junior liens recorded against property.

Grantor’s failure to pay the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust in full when it matured on February 28, 2023, as follows: Principal Balance: $339,250.57

Interest as of March 30, 2023: $4,390.77

TOTAL DUE AS OF MARCH 30, 2023: $343,641.34

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal $339,250.57, together with interest from March 30, 2023, as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 13, 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by March 2, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 2, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 2, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Alex Spearman

2316 N 31st Street, Apt 401

Tacoma, WA 98403

Alex Spearman

PO Box 1956

Tacoma, WA 98401

by both first-class and certified mail on August 4, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were provided with said written notice of default as the written notice of default was posted on August 8, 2025, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: October 28, 2025.

Michelle M. Bertolino,

Successor Trustee

Address: 121 SW Morrison Street

Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: 503-228-6044

Washington Contact Address:

c/o Joseph T. Hunt, Meridian Family Law 901 5th Avenue, Suite 2800A

Seattle, WA 98164

Telephone: (206) 859-6800

STATE OF OREGON )

) ss.

County of Multnomah )

On this day personally appeared before me Michelle M. Bertolino, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that she signed the same as her voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 28th day of October, 2025.

Erin P. Clark

Notary Public – State of Oregon

Address for Service of Process:

Michelle M. Bertolino, Successor Trustee

c/o Joseph T. Hunt, Meridian Family Law 901 5th Avenue, Suite 2800A

Seattle, WA 98164

Telephone: (206) 859-6800

IDX-1025739

February 11, March 4, 2026