Re: RUBEN ESTRADA

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

GRANTOR(S): RUBEN ESTRADA, a married man as his separate estate and DIEGO CARRILLO, a married man as his separate estate

GRANTEE(S) Current beneficiary of the deed of trust:

JANET M. GLENN and PAULINE L. CRAIG

ABBREVIATED LEGAL: Section 15 Township 20 Range 04 Quarter 22 : E 212 FT OF W 692 FT OF N 1/2 OF N 1/2 OF NW OF NW OF SEC EXC CO RD

TRUSTEE: McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

ASSESSOR’S TAX PARCEL NO.: 0420152050

REFERENCE NUMBER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: 202105140930

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Janet M. Glenn and Pauline L. Craig

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Janet M. Glenn and Pauline L. Craig

TO: Ruben Estrada

10318 32nd St East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

The Ruben Jesus Estrada and Maria D.R. De Estrada Revocable Living Trust

10318 32nd St East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

Unknown Occupants

10318 32nd St East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

Diego Carrillo and Crystal Jasmine Estrada

10318 32nd Street East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

Ruben Estrada

P.O. Box 1015

Milton, WA 98354

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

Diego Carrillo and Crystal Jasmine Estrada

P.O. Box 1015

Milton, WA 98354

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

I. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned trustee will on the on the 7th day of March, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the second floor entrance steps of the Pierce County Court House, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL A:

THE WEST 32 FEET OF THE EAST 164 FEET OF THE WEST 824 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THEREFROM SACKET-THOREN ROAD.

PARCEL B:

THE EAST 180 FEET OF THE WEST 660 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W.M. EXCEPT SACKET-THOREN ROAD.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Abbrev. Legal: LOT(S): Section 15 Township 20 Range 04 Quarter 22 : E 212 FT OF W 692 FT OF N 1/2 OF N 1/2 OF NW OF NW OF SEC EXC CO RD

Addresses known as:

10318 32nd Street East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Tax Parcel No.: 0420152050

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 14, 2021, and recorded on May 14, 2021, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202105140930, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Ruben Estrada and Diego Carrillo, as Grantor, to Fidelity National Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Janet M. Glenn and Pauline L. Craig, as Beneficiary. McFerran Law, P.S., was subsequently appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument dated November 19th, 2024, and recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202411270462.

II. THERE ARE NO LEGAL ACTIONS PENDING

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. DEFAULTS

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are in arrears:

10318 32nd Street East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Tax Parcel No. 0420152050

A. MONETARY DEFAULTS

(1) Principal Balance

$475,000.00

(2) Default interest as of November 14, 2024 $15,037.50

(3) Late Fee as of November 25,

2024 (10% of unpaid installment payment)

$1,306.25

(4) Insurance Premiums

$2,650.24

Total amount in arrears: $493,993.99

*$156.16 per diem thereafter.

B. OTHER VIOLATIONS

(1) 2022 Delinquent Property Taxes $9,020.37

(2) 2023 Delinquent Property Taxes $10,523.48

(3) 2024 Delinquent Property Taxes $9,224.95

Total violations: $28,768.80

C. OTHER CHARGES, COSTS

AND FEES:

(1) Cost of Title Report for foreclosure $ 750.00 (est.)

(2) Mailing of Notice of Default $75.00 (est.)

(3) Posting of Notice of Default $90.00 (est.)

(4) Publication Costs: $700.00 (est.)

(5) Recording Fees: $325.00 (est.)

(6) Trustee Fees: $4,500.00 (est.)

TOTAL CHARGES, COSTS AND FEES: $6,440.00 (est.)

IV. SUM OWING ON THE OBLIGATION

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $475,000.00, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 14th day of May, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. ACTS REQUIRED TO CURE DEFAULT

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 7th day of March 2025. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 24th day of February 2025 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 24th day of February 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 24th day of February 2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. PRIOR NOTICE OF DEFAULT TRANSMITTED

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Diego Carrillo and Crystal Jasmine Estrada

10318 32nd Street East

Edgewood, WA 98372

Reuben Jimenes Estrada and Maria Dolores Reynoso de Estrada

10318 32nd Street East

Edgewood, WA 98372

by both first class and certified mail on the 29th day of October 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor(s) were served on October 23, 2024, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. STATEMENT OF COSTS AND FEES

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. EFFECT OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. RESTRAINT OF SALE BY LAWSUIT

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the twentieth (20th) day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the twentieth (20th) day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this 3rd day of December 2024.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

By: /s/ Afsaneh Hassani

Matthew Link, Successor-Trustee

Afsaneh Hassani

3906 South 74th St.

Tacoma, Washington 98409

(253) 284-3856

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

On this 3 day of December 2024, before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared AFSANEH HASSANI, to me known to be the agent for McFerran Law, P.S., the corporation that executed the foregoing instrument, and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned, and on oath stated that he is authorized to execute said instrument and that the seal affixed is the corporate seal of said corporation.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal 3 day of December 2024.

/s/ MEGAN CLAIRE NELSON

Megan Claire Nelson

(Print Notary Name)

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of WA. My Appointment Expires on 10-4-28

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THIS NOTICE IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

IDX-1006960

January 31, 2025, February 21, 2025