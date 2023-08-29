Re: PS31, LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: PROJECT S31 LLC, a Washington limited liability company

Current beneficiaries of the deed of trust:

1) BETTY M. MARTIN, Trustee of the Thomas and Betty Martin Living Trust dated November 19, 2003; and 2) ESTATE OF L. GAYLE BRUNNER Current trustee of the deed of trust: NORTHWEST ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COMPANY

Current Mortgage Servicer Of the deed of trust: NONE

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201908230530

Parcel Nos.: 207423-001-0, 207423-002-0, 207423-004-0, 207423-005-0 and 207423-006-0

TO: Project S31, LLC Stratford Company, LLC

18605 17th Avenue N.W.

Shoreline, WA 98177

Attn: George Webb

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 29th day of September, 2023 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the lobby of the Pierce County Courthouse 930 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

Lots 1 through 12, Block 7423, TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., according to the plat thereof filed July 7, 1884 office of Pierce County Auditor, Washington;

TOGETHER WITH that portion of the vacated East “F” Street, adjoining, pursuant to the City of Tacoma Ordinance No. 21388, recorded under Recording No. 2913418, records of Pierce County, Washington.

SITUATE in the County Pierce, State of Washington.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 23, 2019 and recorded on August 23, 2019 in the records of Pierce County, Washington, under Auditor’s File No. 201908230530, from PS31, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as Grantor, to Old Republic Title Ltd., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Betty M. Martin, Trustee of the Thomas and Betty Martin Living Trust dated November 19, 2003 and the Estate of L. Gayle Brunner, as Beneficiaries. The beneficiaries duly appointed Northwest Administrative Services Company successor trustee under an Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202301050173.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Amount due: $1,724,375.00

Interest to June 30, 2023: $ 350,827.64

Late Fees: $ 86,218.75

Payment ($100,000.00)

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is listed below together with such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

After June 30, 2023:

Failure to pay obligation at Maturity

Principal $1,724,375.00

Interest to June 30, 2023 $350,827.64

Late charge $86,218.75

Attorneys’ Fee $10,000.00

Less Payment ($100,000.00)

TOTAL $2,071,421.39

Per Diem after June 30, 2023 $850.38

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 29th day of September, 2023. The default(s) referred to in paragraph IV must be cured by the 18th day of September, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 18th day of September, 2023, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph IV are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 18th day of September, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Project S31, LLC Stratford Company, LLC

18605 17th Avenue N.W.

Shoreline, WA 98177

Attn: George Webb

by both first-class and certified mail on the 15th day of February, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 16th day of February, 2023, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW.

DATED: June 23, 2023.

NORTHWEST ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COMPANY

By Douglas W. Purcell, its President

Address: 7127 – 196th Street SW Suite 201

Lynnwood, Washington 98036

Telephone: (425) 774-0444

