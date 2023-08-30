No: 21-4-01702-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

[RCW 11.56.100]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of:

SHARON NOREEN MILLS AKA SHARON FONTANA

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MADLIN MIGASHI, in her capacity as the Guardian/Conservator of SHARON NOREEN MILLS AKA SHARON FONTANA, has sold by negotiation the following described real property located in Pierce County:

PARCEL A

THE SOUTH 93 FEET OF THE EAST 70.12 FEET OF BLOCK 89 OF AMENDED MAP OF FIRST SCHOOL LAND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS AT PAGE 77, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

PARCEL B

THE EAST 13 FEET OF THE SOUTH 88 FEET OF THE WEST 70 FEET OF THE EAST 140.12 FEET OF BLOCK 89 OF AMENDED MAP OF FIRST SCHOOL LAND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS AT PAGE 77, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel ID: 7470025781

for the gross sum of Three Hundred Seventy-Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars and Zero Cents ($377,500.00) with the Seller paying title and escrow fees. Application to confirm will be made to the Court on or after the 9th day of September, 2023. Further offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 30, 2023.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

c/o HOLLY A. SURFACE 612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 212-0220

Presented with Respect to the Court by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By: /s/Holly A. Surface, WSBA No. 59445 Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-983033

August 30, 2023