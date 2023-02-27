Re: ProvencioPineda-AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Provencio/Pineda

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et. seq.

File No.: 2022-3016. Grantors: Jesus Manuel Provencio Jr. and Myrna Guadalupe Pineda. Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Done with Land, LLC. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Franzel Law, PLLC. Current Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Madison Management Services, LLC. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: 202111231452. Tax Parcel ID No.: 031733-3016. I. On March 31st, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the 2nd floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, Washington, 98402, the undersigned trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property,” situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington: ALL OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING;

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.;

THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 33, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 33, 1,020 FEET;

THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 33, 936.00 FEET;

THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33 TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 33;

THENCE SOUTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE 932.96 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALSO EXCEPT THE EAST 810 FEET OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33, ALSO

EXCEPT THE SOUTH 990 FEET OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33, ALSO

EXCEPT GRISSINGER COUNTY ROAD ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly Known as: O R Wall, Roy, WA, 98580 Assessor’s Tax Parcel: 031733-3016

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/23/2021, recorded on 11/23/2021, under Auditor’s File No. 202111231452, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Jesus Manuel Provencio Jr. and Myrna Guadalupe Pineda, Borrowers/Grantors, to Land Title Company of Mason County, a Washington Corporation, as Trustee, to secure an obligation (“Obligation”) in favor of Done with Land, LLC, beneficiary. The tax parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description, if included, are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes are not intended to supplement, amend, or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation. III. The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults. Monthly Payments: $ 9,000.00

Interest (4/1/22-12/2/22) $ 3,649.07

Late Charges: $ 450.00

Balance of Property Taxes Paid By Lender: $ n/a

Lender’s Fees and Costs: $ 375.00

Trustee’s Expenses: Trustee’s Fee: $ 1025.00

Title Report: $ 495.00

Statutory Mailings: $ 20.00

Recording Costs: $ 140.00

Postings: $ 75.00

Sale Costs: $ Total Default Amount: $ 15,229.07

OTHER DEFAULT

ACTION NECESSARY TO CURE

Nonpayment of Taxes/Assessments Deliver to Trustee written proof

that all taxes and assessments

against the property are paid current. IV. The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $ 87,298.42 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 11/23/2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute. V. The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on March 31st, 2023. The defaults must be cured, and the total default amount referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 20th, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the close of the Trustee’s business on March 20th, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fee and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 20th, 2023 and before the sale by the borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and, curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the beneficiary or Trustee to the following addresses: NAME and ADDRESS:

Jesus Manuel Provencio and Myrna Guadalupe Pineda

PO Box 646 Grapeview, WA 98546

by both first-class and either registered or certified mail, return receipt requested on or before July 31st, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on or before July 31st, 2022, the Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all foreclosure costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. Franzel Law, PLLC is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed as an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. Dated: 12/27/2022 Franzel Law, PLLC as Trustee By: Ian P. Franzel Address: 92 Lenora St., #140, Seattle, WA, 98121, For questions call toll-free: (206) 257-9931, Trustee Sale Number: 2022-3016. IDX-971867

February 27, March 20, 2023