NO. 23-4-00029-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00029-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of KATHLEEN ANN GEE, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: February 28, 2023

/s/TIMOTHY ACKER

Timothy Acker, Attorney for Victoria Nancy Marie Klassen,

Person Rep.

c/o Law Offices of Timothy Acker,

PLLC

4423 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW, Suite 210 Gig Harbor, WA 98335 253.851.0012

IDX-972419

February 28, March 7, 14, 2023