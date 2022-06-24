RE: MURFITTSTUCK-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

RE: MURFITT/STUCK

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears; $59,209.44 (together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due) IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $248,273.94, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 10/01/2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 22nd day of July, 2022. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 11th day of July, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 11th day of July, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11th day of July, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Current Occupant 7919 192nd Street Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 7919 192nd Street Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Curtis A. Murfitt 7919 192nd Street Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Curtis A. Murfitt 7919 192nd

Street Court East Spanaway, WA 98387 Curtis

A. Murfitt 7919 E 192nd Street Ct Spanaway, WA 98387-5096 Falcon

Creek Homeowners Association 19617 79th Avenue Ct E Spanaway,

WA 98387-5095 Amber M. Stuck 7919 192nd Street Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Amber M. Stuck 7919 192nd Street Court East Spanaway, WA 98387 Falcon Creek Homeowners Association PO Box 73291 Puyallup, WA 98373-0291 by both first-class and certified mail on the 10th day of February, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 11th day of February, 2022, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VIL. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. ERIC MARSHACK, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW

61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee's Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163. Dated: 3-11-2022 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC 1212 N. Washington, Suite 308 Spokane, WA 99201 (509)-866-5375 By: Eric Marshack Title: Duly Appointed Successor Trustee THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission. Telephone: 1-877-894-4663 Telephone: 1-877-894-4663 Website: httns://dfi.wa.gov/homeownership/mortgage-assistance-programs The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Telephone: 1-800-225-5342 Website: https ://www.hud. gov/program offices/housing/sfh/fharesourcectr The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys. Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Website: https://nwiustice.org/get-legal-help NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24 RCW The attached Notice of Trustee’s Sale is a consequence of default(s) in the obligation to Rocket Mortgage, LLC Formerly Known As (FKA) Quicken Loans, LLC Formerly Known As (FKA) Quicken Loans Inc., the Beneficiary of your Deed of Trust and holder of the obligation secured thereby. Unless the default(s) is/are cured, your property will be sold at auction on the 22nd day of July, 2022. To cure the default(s), you must bring the payments current, cure any other defaults, and pay accrued late charges and other costs, advances, and attorneys’ fees as set forth below by 11th day of July, 2022 [11 days before the sale date]. To date, these arrears and costs are as follows: PAYOFF; Principal Balance: $248,273.94 TOTAL PRINCIPAL PAYOFF GOOD THROUGH MARCH 18,2022 $248,273.94 OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES: Interest: $29,780.25 Escrow Advance: $14,297.07 Other Fees and Costs: $17,627.88 Trustee Fees, Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $1,083.45 TOTAL OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES GOOD THROUGH MARCH 18,2022 $62,788.65 REINSTATEMENT: Total Payment Amount: $56,107.42 Number of Payments: 29 Other Fees and Costs: $3,102.02 TOTAL REINSTATEMENT GOOD THROUGH MARCH 18,2022 $59,209.44 Including Trustee Fees, Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $1,083.45 TOTAL OTHER REINSTATEMENT CHARGES GOOD THROUGH MARCH 18,2022 $1,083.45 To pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as of the 18th day of March, 2022, you must pay a total of $248,273.94 in principal, $29,780.25 in interest, plus other costs and advances, estimated to date in the amount of $33,008.40. From and after the date of this notice you must submit a written request to the Trustee to obtain the total amount to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as of the payoff date. As to the defaults which do not involve payment of money to the Beneficiary of your Deed of Trust, you must cure each such default. Listed below are the defaults which do not involve payment of money to the Beneficiary of your Deed of Trust. Opposite each such listed default is a brief description of the action necessary to cure the default and a description of the documentation necessary to show that the default has been cured. The current Beneficiary, Rocket Mortgage LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., alleges that you are in default for the following reason(s): FAILURE TO PAY THE MONTHLY PAYMENT DUE OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST AND SUBSEQUENT INSTALLMENTS DUE THEREAFTER; PLUS LATE CHARGES; TOGETHER WITH ALL SUBSEQUENT SUMS ADVANCED BY BENEFICIARY PURSUANT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SAID DEED OF TRUST. You may reinstate your Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby at any time up to and including the 11th day of July, 2022 [11 days before the sale date], by paying the amount set forth or estimated above and by curing any other defaults described above. Of course, as time passes other payments may become due, and any further payments coming due and any additional late charges must be added to your reinstating payment. Any new defaults not involving payment of money that occur after the date of this notice must also be cured in order to effect reinstatement. In addition, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time, and because the amount necessary to reinstate or to pay off the entire indebtedness may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property or to comply with state or local law, it will be necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender reinstatement or the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be made to: ERIC MARSHACK, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509) 866 – 5375 AFTER THE 11™ DAY OF JULY, 2022, YOU MAY NOT REINSTATE YOUR DEED OF TRUST BY PAYING THE BACK PAYMENTS AND COSTS AND FEES AND CURING THE OTHER DEFAULTS AS OUTLINED ABOVE. The Trustee will respond to any written request for current payoff or reinstatement amounts within ten days of receipt of your written request. In such a case, you will only be able to stop the sale by paying, before the sale, the total principal balance, plus accrued interest, costs and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the documents and by curing the other defaults as outlined above. You may contest this default by initiating court action in the Superior Court of the county in which the sale is to be held. In such action, you may raise any legitimate defenses you have to this default. A copy of your Deed of Trust and documents evidencing the obligation secured thereby are enclosed. You may wish to consult a lawyer. Legal action on your part may prevent or restrain the sale, but only if you persuade the court of the merits of your defense. You may contact the Department of Financial Institutions or the statewide civil legal aid hotline for possible assistance or referrals. The court may grant a restraining order or injunction to restrain a trustee’s sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130 upon five days’ notice to the trustee of the time when, place where, and the judge before whom the application for the restraining order or injunction is to be made. This notice shall include copies of all pleadings and related documents to be given to the judge. Notice and other process may be served on the trustee at: ERIC MARSHACK, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509) 866 – 5375 If you do not reinstate the secured obligation and your Deed of Trust in the manner set forth above, or if you do not succeed in restraining the sale by court action, your property will be sold. The effect of such sale will be to deprive you and all those who hold by, through or under you of all interest in the property. Eric Marshack may be considered a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. A-4744011

06/24/2022, 07/15/2022