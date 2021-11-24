Re: Liang, Shiyu

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24 RCW:

Recording # of DOT 201811020426

Parcel # 5000981880

Grantor of DOT Shiyu Liang

Beneficiary of DOT

Toorak Capital Partners, LLC

Trustee of DOT

Affinia Default Services, LLC

Mortgage Servicer Polsinelli PC

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Affinia Default Services, LLC will on December 3, 2021, at 9:00AM at the following location: 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the County Courthouse, Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified check (from a federal or state chartered bank) at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

AS IN SAID DEED OF TRUST AND DESCRIBED BELOW.

LOT 188, OF THE PLAT OF NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, AS RECORDED UNDERAUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF LOT 188 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CORNER COMMON TO LOT 188, 195 AND 197 OF SAID PLAT; THENCE SOUTH 05°33’30” WEST, ALONG THE LINE COMMON TO LOTS 197, 198 AND 188, 92.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 188; THENCE NORTH 77°57’30” WEST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT 188, 12.16 FEET; THENCE NORTH 05°33’30” EAST, 103.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT 188; THENCE SOUTH 38°45’00” EAST, ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE, 17.29 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 3623 42nd Ave NE, Tacoma, WA 98422

The afore-described real property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 30, 2018, recorded on November 2, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201811020426, records of Pierce County, State of Washington from Shiyu Liang as Grantor to WFG National Title as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Magnolia Capital Partners LLC, the original Beneficiary. The beneficial interest was assigned by Magnolia Capital Partners LLC, a Washington limited liability company to Toorak Capital Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company by Assignment of Mortgage dated November 9, 2018, recorded on November 13, 2018 under Auditor’s File No. 201811130892.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

* The loan matured on November 1, 2020 and you have failed to make the payment owed: $$337,874.31, including principal and interest, late charges, accrued fees and costs as due pursuant to the terms of the loan documents and as specified on the promissory note dated October 30, 2018.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: $337,874.31 together with interest as provided in the Note and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note and Deed of Trust and as are provided by statute. Of course, as time passes other payments may become due, and any further payments coming due and any additional late charges must be added to the reinstating payment. Any new defaults not involving payment of money that occur after the date of this notice must also be cured in order to effect reinstatement. In addition, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time and because the amount necessary to reinstate may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property, or to comply with state or local laws, it is necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender reinstatement so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be in the full amount by certified funds or cash equivalent to the Trustee whose address is: Affinia Default Services, LLC

320 120th Ave NE, Suite B203

Bellevue, WA 98005

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on December 3, 2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by November 22, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before November 22, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), or by other dates as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after November 22, 2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, and any successor by both first class and certified mail proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower, Grantor, and any successor in interest were personally served with the written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. All of these requirements were completed by June 9, 2021.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever are afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. Service of process of any lawsuit or legal action may be made on Affinia Default Services, LLC whose address is: 320 120th Ave NE, Suite B203, Bellevue, WA 98005.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR

TENANTS:

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Phone: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Phone: 1-800-569-4287

Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Phone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED July 26, 2021

By: Larissa Anderson

Title: Officer of Trustee Affinia Default Services, LLC

For further information please use this File Number: 21-00119WA and contact us at: 425-800-4703 or larissa.anderson@affiniadefault.com. Trustee Website:

www.affiniadefault.com Trustee: Affinia Default Services, LLC

Trustee Address: 320 120th Ave NE, Suite B203, Bellevue, WA 98005

IDX-943780

November 24, 2021