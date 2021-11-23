METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

2022 Seafood Purchases

BID NO. 2021001

Advertisement for Bids

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive sealed bids for Seafood Purchases at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, at the zoo’s Administration office, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma, WA 98407 until 10am Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bids will then be read and reviewed and bidders will be notified as to results. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

Bid Scope

Bids for multiple seafood items for animal food, including sustainable seafood practices.

Questions During Bidding

For questions concerning preparation of bids, please contact: Tresa Edmonds at 253-404-3631, tresa.edmonds@pdza.org. For sustainable practices information contact Cindy Roberts at 253-404-3800 X 3720, email cindy.roberts@pdza.org. Bidding Documents

Bidding documents may be obtained at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Contact Tresa Edmonds at number listed above. Or on the Metro Parks Tacoma website; https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

IDX-943694

Scheduled Advertisement- Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021