METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
2022 Seafood Purchases
BID NO. 2021001
Advertisement for Bids
The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive sealed bids for Seafood Purchases at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, at the zoo’s Administration office, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma, WA 98407 until 10am Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bids will then be read and reviewed and bidders will be notified as to results. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.
Bid Scope
Bids for multiple seafood items for animal food, including sustainable seafood practices.
Questions During Bidding
For questions concerning preparation of bids, please contact: Tresa Edmonds at 253-404-3631, tresa.edmonds@pdza.org. For sustainable practices information contact Cindy Roberts at 253-404-3800 X 3720, email cindy.roberts@pdza.org. Bidding Documents
Bidding documents may be obtained at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Contact Tresa Edmonds at number listed above. Or on the Metro Parks Tacoma website; https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/
