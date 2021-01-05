Re: JMR Property Holdings-TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: JMR Property Holdings

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

(CH. 61.24 RCW)

1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David J. Britton, Attorney at Law, Trustee, will on Friday, 02/05/2021, at 10:00:00 AM At the West (Yakima Avenue) entrance to the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described parcel of real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington: BEG ON THE N. LINE OF THE W.M. SAVAGE DONATION LAND CLAIM No. 42, AT A POINT 1997.45 FEET E. OF THE NW COR OF SAID DONATION LAND CLAIM; THENCE S. 381.04 FEET TO THE TRUE POB; THENCE S. 250 FEET TO THE COUNTY ROAD (LAKE STREET); THENCE W. 174 FEET; THENCE N. 250 FEET; THENCE E. 174 FEET TO THE POB; IN SEC 22, TWP 19 N, R 2 E. OF THE W.M., TOG/W A 1978 STATLER 71/14 MH, VIN #S7120, WHICH SHALL NOT BE SEVERED FROM THE LAND. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON; Tax Parcel ID Nos. 0219221041; 4426010080, Commonly Known As: 7407 146th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98439,

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 09/30/2019, and recorded in Pierce County on 10/02/2019, under AFN 201910020160, from Pacific Services Northwest, Inc. as Grantor, for the benefit of JMR Property Holdings, LLC as the Beneficiary. On July 22, 2020, said Beneficiary appointed David J. Britton, attorney at law, as Successor Trustee under said Deed of Trust. 2. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the said Deed of Trust. 3. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $325,000.00. 4. The principal sums owing on the obligations secured by the above Deeds of Trust are as follows: $325,000.00, together with such other costs and fees as are provided by statute and the terms of each Deed of Trust. 5. The above-described Parcels will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 02/05/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph (3) must be cured by 01/25/2021 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 01/25/2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph (3) is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federal charted bank. The sale may be terminated any time after 01/25/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust. 6. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor by both first class and certified mail on 07/05/2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph 1 above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. 7. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. 8. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. 9. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS- The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. DATED this 29th day of October 2020. DAVID J. BRITTON, Trustee. For Service of Process, Non-Sale, Payoff & Reinstatement information: Britton Law Office, PLLC, 535 Dock Street, Suite 108, Tacoma, WA 98402. (253) 383-7113; brittonlaw@comcast.net

IDX-916005

January 5, 26, 2021