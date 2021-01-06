Re: Patten, Michael K-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Patten, Michael K

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 09/25/2020 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PIERCE COUNTY RECORDER. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:19-125772 Title Order No.:8758639 Grantor: Michael K. Patten, a single individual Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Bank of America, N.A. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 200308010734 Parcel number(s): 052036-6004 Abbreviated legal description: LOT 2, PIERCE COUNTY SP NO. 78-339, VOL 26, PG 77 Commonly known as: 8315 230th Avenue East, Buckley, WA 98321 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on February 5, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 am At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2, PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 78-339, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 28, 1978 IN VOLUME 25 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 77, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2003, recorded August 1, 2003, under Auditor’s File No. 200308010734, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Michael K. Patten, a single individual as Grantor, to Rainier Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 201106210375. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the March 1, 2014 installment on in the sum of $119,691.20 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $9,737.90 as of September 23, 2020. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $146,275.17. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $173,970.61, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from February 1, 2014, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $286,304.23. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on February 5, 2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 25, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Estate of Michael Patten 8315 230th Avenue East Buckley, WA 98321 Estate of Michael Patten P.O. Box 1476 Ephrata, WA 98823 Delores Patten, mother of Michael Kevin Patten, deceased 1165 Spruce Drive Enumclaw, WA 98022 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Michael Patten, deceased 8315 230th Avenue East Buckley, WA 98321 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Michael Patten, deceased P.O. Box 1476 Ephrata, WA 98823 Mishele Barnett, potential heir of Michael Kevin Patten, deceased 11312 136th Avenue E Puyallup, WA 98374 Mishele Barnett, potential heir of Michael Kevin Patten, deceased 25 Makenna Lane East Wenatchee, WA 98802 Chenelle Barnett, potential heir of Michael Kevin Patten, deceased 28 Sunwest Drive Ephrata, WA 98823 Chenelle Barnett, potential heir of Michael Kevin Patten, deceased P.O. Box 1476 Ephrata, WA 98823 Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Michael Patten, deceased 8315 230th Avenue East Buckley, WA 98321 Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Michael Patten, deceased P.O. Box 1476 Ephrata, WA 98823 Occupant(s) 8315 230th Avenue East Buckley, WA 98321 by both first class and certified mail on October 17, 2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 17, 2019 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The declaration by the beneficiary pursuant to RCW 61.24.030(7)(a) was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the above addresses on October 17, 2019, proof of which is in possession of the Trustee. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 24th day of September, 2020 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 24th day of September, 2020, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Kira Lynch Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 10/6/2020 KIRA LYNCH NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON MY COMMISSION EXPIRES OCTOBER 6, 2020 NPP0371589 To: TACOMA DAILY INDEX IDX916797 01/06/2021, 01/27/2021