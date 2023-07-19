Re: AVT Services

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

Grantor: AVT SERVICES, LLC

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: 1892 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: 1892 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Reference number of deed of trust: 202212280416

Parcel Numbers: 401541-7430 and 041919-3000

Legal Description: PTN SW ¼ SW ¼ STR 19-19-4; & PTN OF TRACT 225, FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACT, DIV 4, BOOK 10, PG 93

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 18th day of August, 2023 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock, A.M., outside the Pierce County Courthouse, Second Floor Entry Plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

ASSESSOR PROPERTY TAX PARCEL NO(S).: Parcel A: 401541-7430 and Parcel B: 041919-3000

THE REAL PROPERTY OR ITS ADDRESS IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS:

PARCEL A: 5415 160TH STREET E., PUYALLUP, WA 98375

PARCEL B: XXXX CANYON RD. E., PUYALLUP, WA 98375

Real Property in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE WEST 355 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M.;

THENCE NORTH ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION, 28.28 RODS;

THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 28.28 RODS;

THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION, 28.28 RODS;

THENCE WEST 28.28 RODS TO THE BEGINNING;

EXCEPT FROM SAID WEST 355 FEET, THE WEST 40 FEET AND THE SOUTH 30 FEET FOR ROADS; AND

EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY INSTRUMENTS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2487187 AND RECORDING NO. 9607220353;

PARCEL B:

THE WEST 325 FEET OF TRACT 225, FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS, DIVISION 4, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 10 OF PLATS AT PAGE 93; EXCEPT THE NORTH 85 FEET THEREOF; AND

EXCEPT FROM SAID WEST 325 FEET THE WEST 10 FEET FOR ROAD; AND

EXCEPT PORTION CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY UNDER RECORDING NO. 9607220353 FOR ADDITIONAL ROAD.

(commonly known as 5415 160TH STREET E., PUYALLUP, WA 98375 and XXXX CANYON RD. E., PUYALLUP, WA) which is subject to that Certain Deed of Trust dated July 13, 2021, recorded December 28, 2022 under Auditor’s File No. 202212280416, records of Pierce County, Washington, from AVT Services, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company, as Grantor, to Michael E. Royse, Eisenhower Carlson, PLLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of 1892 Capital Partners, LLC, as Beneficiary. Subject to that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee dated February 10, 2023 and recorded February 13, 2023 under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202302130381, Roberts Johns & Hemphill, PLLC was appointed successor Trustee.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Balloon Payment of principal and interest: $ 1,009,967.49

Late Charge: $ 100,996.75

Default Interest:

December 15, 2022 to May 12, 2023 $ 103,292.11

TOTAL PAYMENTS AND LATE CHARGES: $ 1,214,256.35

Nonpayment of Taxes/Assessments:

Parcel No. 041919-3000 – $11,356.23 plus interest and penalties

Parcel No. 401541-7430 – $2,971.44 plus interest and penalties

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $956,688.25, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 13th day of July, 2021 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 18th day of August, 2023. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 7th day of August, 2023 (eleven (11) days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 7th day of August, 2023 (eleven (11) days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7th day of August, 2023 (eleven (11) days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Name & Address

AVT Services, LLC

1633 S. Geiger Street

Tacoma, WA 98465

Vladimir Ktach 1633 Geiger Street

Tacoma, WA 98465

by both first class and either registered or certified mail on the 23rd day of February, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served on the 7th day of March, 2023, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: May 12, 2023

TRUSTEE:

ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

By: Michael W. Johns, WSBA #22054

Address: 7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone No. (253) 858-8606

IDX-980608

July 19, August 9, 2023