Re: #2Dickerson, Rosalyn-Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Re: #2/Dickerson, Rosalyn

Document Title: Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Grantor: Eisenhower Carlson PLLC

Grantee: Estate of Rosalyn H. Dickerson

Current Beneficiary of

Deed of Trust: Pierce County Community Development Corporation

Current Trustee of

Deed of Trust: Eisenhower Carlson PLLC

Current Mortgage Servicer of

Deed of Trust: N/A (No Servicer Used)

Reference Number(s) of

Deed of Trust: 201008250059

Legal Description: LT 58 OF MT. PARK PH I, DIV. 1, REC NO. 8204090073

Tax Parcel Nos.: 6167010580

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Issued Pursuant to RCW 61.24.040

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on July 22, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. at the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 2nd floor entrance, located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington:

LOT 58, MOUNTAIN PARK PHASE I, DIV. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED APRIL 9, 1982 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8204090073, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

the postal address of which is more commonly known as 9413 – 163rd St. Ct. E, Puyallup, WA 98375, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 20, 2010 and recorded on August 25, 2010 with the Pierce County Auditor under Recording No. 201008250059, records of Pierce County (referred to herein as “Deed of Trust”), from Estate of Rosalyn H. Dickerson, as Grantor, to Puget Sound Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Pierce County Community Development Corporation, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows:

The death of Borrower/Grantor is a default under paragraph 6.1.8 of the Secured Promissory Note and under paragraph 7.1.8 of the Deed of Trust.

The failure of the Borrower/Grantor to reside in the collateral property is a default under paragraph 6.1.4 of the Secured Promissory Note and under paragraph 7.1.4 of the Deed of Trust.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal of $45,073.84 together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from August 20, 2010, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on July 22, 2022. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by July 11, 2022 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before July 11, 2022 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated by the Grantor any time after July 11, 2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, interest, late charges, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, and/or Guarantor at the following addresses by both first class and certified mail, on May 19, 2021, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee: Estate of Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower),

or Occupant (“Occupant”)

9413 – 163rd St. Ct. E

Puyallup, WA 98375

Heirs and Devisees of Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower),

9413 – 163rd St. Ct. E

Puyallup, WA 98375

Corliss D. Washington Heir to Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower)

9413 – 163rd St. Ct. E

Puyallup, WA 98375

Joseph L. Dickerson III Heir to Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower)

872 Vernon St.

Manchester, CT 06042

Joan Marie Konzelman regarding

Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower)

6215 Pioneer Way E

Puyallup, WA 98371

Puyallup Evangelical Community Church Heir to Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower)

2411 – 5th Ave. SE

Puyallup, WA 98374

Corliss D. Washington Heir to Rosalyn H. Dickerson (Grantor/Borrower)

141 Street East

Puyallup, WA 98373

Current Resident / Occupant

9413 – 163rd St. Ct. E

Puyallup, WA 98375

The written Notice of Default was also posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above on May 21, 2021. The Trustee has in Trustee’s possession proof of such service/posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address is set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under Grantor, of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

Notice to Occupants or Tenants

The purchaser at the trustee’ sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchase has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and non-residential tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and non-residential tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For residential tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Residential tenant-occupied property means property comprised solely of a single-family residence, or a condominium, cooperative, or other dwelling unit in a multiplex or other building containing fewer than five residential units.

XI.

Notice to Guarantors

If this Notice is being mailed or directed to any Guarantor, said Guarantor should be advised that: (1) the Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

XII.

Owner-Occupied Residential Property Notice

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN

WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Website:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free telephone: 1-800-569-4287

Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys :

Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819

Website:

http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

DATED this 1st day of March, 2022.

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

Successor Trustee By: /s/ Darren R. Krattli Darren R. Krattli, Member

Address: 909 A St., Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: (253) 572-4500

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE)

This record was acknowledged before me on March 1, 2022 by DARREN R. KRATTLI as a MEMBER of EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2022. /s/ Jennifer Fernando Name: Jennifer Fernando Notary Public in and for the State of

Washington, residing at: Federal

Way My Commission Expires: 10/21/2022 IDX-951443

June 1, 8, 15, 22, July 12, 2022