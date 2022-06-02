No.: 22-4-01214-8-NOTICE TO CREDITOR

No.: 22-4-01214-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITOR

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Estate of:

MASAMI COOMBER, Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors-RCW 11.40.030 The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator, or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED at Fircrest, Washington, this 31st day of May, 2022.

/s/Elizabeth Stone, Administrator

Estate of Masami Coomber

Presented by:

Jonete W. Rehmke, WSBA No. 28970

/s/Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

1021 Regents Blvd.

Fircrest, Washington 98466

Attorney for Administrator

DATE OF FILING: 05/31/2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 06/02/2022

IDX-955957

June 2, 9, 16, 2022