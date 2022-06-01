Cause No. 21-2-08881-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PRAIRIEWOOD ESTATES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOHN HOGUE AND PERSON DOE HOGUE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: JOHN HOGUE AND PERSON DOE HOGUE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 25415 166TH ST. E., BUCKLEY, WA 98321.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,660.59 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 24, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT(S) 2, AS SHOWN ON SHORT PLAT NO. 8212080236, AND AS AMENDED BY AFFIDAVIT OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NUMBER 8401310284, FILED WITH PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0619305026

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, ATTY

ERIK R. OLSEN, ATTORNEY

6703 S 234TH ST, STE 300 KENT, WA. 98032

(253)520-5000

IDX-955556

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022