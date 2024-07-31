PUY-CV-PO-2024-0053-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2024-0053

Nature of Case: Protection Order

Case Name:

CHRISTINE LEANN ERICKSON, Petitioner(s) v. JAELYN DAVID DE LOS SANTOS, Respondent(s).

TO: Jaelyn David De Los Santos

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on July 26, 2025. This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-1000145

July 31, August 7, 14, 2024