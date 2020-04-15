PUY-CV-PO-2019-120-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2019-120

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: Joslynn Geraldine D. Jones Case Name: House of Respect v Joslynn Geraldine D. Jones PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians terminated a Protection Order against you and dismissed without prejudice the above-entitled case.

Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404.

If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-896497

April 15, 22, 29, 2020