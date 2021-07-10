PUY-CV-PO-2018-0054-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2018-0054

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: MITCHELL SHARP

Case Name: MIKAYLA STRICKLER v. MITCHELL SHARP. Protected Parties: S, .P & S., A (DOB(s): 06/04/2015 & 12/11/2016)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on July 7th 2022. This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to law enforcement. A Review Hearing has been scheduled in this Court on June 8th 2022 at 10:00 AM to consider reissuing the Protection Order. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and reissue the protection order against you for a period not exceeding one year. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

July 12, 19, 26, 2021