Pure Nature Reviewed (KaraMD)

Pure Nature is a superfood supplement created by KaraMD.

Featuring a blend of greens, fruits, and vegetables, Pure Nature claims to support nutrition, energy, and good health using 20 superfoods.

Does Pure Nature live up to the hype? How does Pure Nature work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Pure Nature today in our review.

What is Pure Nature?

Pure Nature is a nutritional supplement featuring fruit and vegetable extracts to support overall health.

By taking four veggie capsules of Pure Nature daily, you can purportedly boost health and energy while getting your daily recommended intake of fruits and vegetables.

In fact, according to manufacturer KaraMD, Pure Nature helps to ensure “you don’t ever have to buy fruits or vegetables again”.

Some people buy Pure Nature because they find it difficult to get their recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables. Others buy Pure Nature to support overall health, wellness, and immunity. Whatever your goals may be, Pure Nature aims to support them with a proven formula.

Pure Nature is priced at $39.95 per bottle and backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Pure Nature Work?

Pure Nature is a whole food formula with a blend of 20 greens, fruits, and veggie superfoods. Dr. Kara and the KaraMD team carefully collected these ingredients to give your body the ideal nutrients to thrive.

By taking four capsules of Pure Nature daily, you can purportedly:

Increase energy levels

Improve digestion and metabolism

Provide your body with healthy nutrients

Many people take superfood supplements daily for health and wellness. Studies show greens, fruits, and veggie superfoods can give your body the nutrients it needs to live and feel better.

If you’re not getting the nutrients you need through diet alone, then Pure Nature can help. Each serving of Pure Nature contains a substantial dose of plant-based nutrients and superfoods to support your health and wellness goals.

KaraMD recommends taking four capsules of Pure Nature daily with 8 fl oz of water. It’s part of a 5-step process behind Pure Nature’s methods of action:

Take 4 capsules a day with water The fruit and vegetable nutrients enter your stomach The nutrients are distributed through your body and cells Antioxidants eat up free radicals and toxins Phytonutrients start to “renovate” your body and restore energy

Instead of eating 20 separate fruits and vegetables per day, you can take just one serving (four capsules) of Pure Nature.

What’s Inside Pure Nature?

Pure Nature’s formula consists of three broad superfood blends, including greens, fruits, and veggie superfoods:

Greens: Pure Nature contains alfalfa, barley, kale, and other nutrient-rich leafy greens. According to KaraMD, these leafy greens can help reduce the risk of illness, strengthen the immune system, and support cardiovascular health, among other effects.

Fruits: Pure Nature also contains a blend of superfood fruits, including antioxidant-rich berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. These ingredients are rich with phytochemicals, anthocyanins, and other plant-based antioxidants to boost energy, support health and wellness, support digestive health, boost metabolism, and promote weight management, among other benefits.

Veggie Superfoods: Pure Nature contains vegetable superfoods, including beets, carrots, and garlic. These vegetables are linked to overall health and wellness, and studies show they can help with cognition, heart health, immunity, and more.

Why Whole Fruits & Vegetables Aren’t Always Good

You could take one serving of Pure Nature daily. Or, you could take 20 fruits and vegetables.

However, even if you eat lots of fruits and vegetables, you may not be getting the nutritional value you expect. Industrial farming has stripped nutrients from the soil, for example, and pesticides can cause your vegetables to do more harm than good.

Here are some of the downsides of taking whole fruits and vegetables, according to KaraMD:

Industrial farming is stripping nutrients from the soil, removing crucial vitamins and minerals from the foods you eat

Whole fruits and vegetables may be rich with herbicides, pesticides, hormones, and other compounds that increase toxicity

It’s expensive and time consuming to buy fresh produce every week

It takes a long time to prepare vegetables in a healthy, tasty way

Many people throw away hundreds of dollars’ worth of fruits and vegetables each year due to spoilage

Certain members of your family – including kids – may dislike eating their vegetables

For all of these reasons, KaraMD advertises Pure Nature as a superior alternative to whole fruits and vegetables. You get all of the convenience of a capsulated formula with the benefits of whole fruits and vegetables.

Scientific Evidence for Pure Nature

Pure Nature claims to replicate the benefits of whole fruits, vegetables, and superfoods by giving you 20 ingredients in each serving. We’ll review some of the science behind Pure Nature below – including how the supplement could support your health and wellness goals.

Alfalfa powder is one of the largest ingredients in Pure Nature. Multiple studies have connected alfalfa juice to various benefits. A 2015 study, for example, found alfalfa improved blood glucose and cholesterol levels in rats with diabetes, for example. Other studies have connected alfalfa to a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and more. As WebMD explains, alfalfa is rich with antioxidants that fight free radicals, helping your body defend against diseases, illnesses, and injury.

Pure Nature also contains a significant dose of barley grass. A 2018 study found taking a high dose (1.2g) of barley grass per day was linked to detoxification in humans. Researchers found barley grass was linked to a reduced risk of chronic disease, antidiabetic properties, better sleep, and anti-inflammatory effects, among other benefits. Because of these findings, researchers concluded barley grass “may be one of the best functional foods for preventive chronic diseases.”

95% of American adults don’t get their recommended daily intake of fiber. That’s one reason why Pure Nature contains a substantial dose of apple fiber. Fiber is linked to a range of significant effects, including everything from digestion to inflammation to weight loss. A 2015 study published in Nutrients found apple fiber can help with your gut microbiota, leading to improved digestion. That study also linked apple fiber to cardiovascular health.

Other active ingredients in Pure Nature include beet root. A 2015 study linked red beetroot powder to higher levels of nitric oxide (NO), which is linked to blood flow. In fact, many people take beet extract daily for blood flow, cardiovascular health, and overall heart wellness.

Overall, Pure Nature contains a blend of science-backed fruits and vegetables linked to a range of benefits. By taking Pure Nature daily, you can give your body a blend of whole fruits and vegetables to support overall health in various ways.

Pure Nature Ingredients

Pure Nature contains 20 fruit, vegetable, and superfood extracts for different health and wellness goals.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 4 capsule serving of Pure Nature according to the Supplement Facts label:

1,600mg of a Pure Greens Blend with alfalfa powder, barley grass, organic oat grass, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, parsley, cucumber, celery, and asparagus extract

1,200mg of a Fruit & Vegetable Blend with apple fiber, beet root, carrot, tomato extract, strawberry, garlic, blueberry, ginger, raspberry juice, and red bell pepper

Other (inactive) ingredients, including vegetable cellulose (vegetable capsule), maltodextrin, and silicon dioxide

The Pure Nature formula is non-GMO and vegan.

Pure Nature Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Pure Nature is backed by strong reviews online. Pure Nature is one of KaraMD’s most popular products, and many reviewers like how the supplement is doctor-formulated, lab tested, and proven to contain a blend of science-backed ingredients.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers online via verified reviews:

Many people claim to have experienced a range of benefits after taking Pure Nature, including weight loss, improved digestion, better energy, and other noticeable changes in health

Some reviewers take Pure Nature because they struggle to get good daily nutrition through their diet alone; Pure Nature helps to fill in the gaps, allowing them to balance and support their diet

Some reviewers claim they feel younger, have more energy, and enjoy more stamina after taking Pure Nature

Other reviewers like the level of transparency they get with Pure Nature, including certificates of analysis from lab tests and fully-disclosed lists of ingredients

Pure Nature is also popular with people who don’t want to eat 20 different fruits and vegetables daily but still want to enjoy the benefits of those ingredients; with a single serving of Pure Nature, you can give yourself a strong dose of difficult-to-find superfoods like alfalfa, barley grass, and apple fiber, among other ingredients

Some claim to feel they have a higher metabolism after taking Pure Nature, with better energy and better weight maintenance overall

Overall, Pure Nature has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on the KaraMD online store, and the vast majority of customers have given the supplement a score of 4 or 5 stars out of 5.

Pure Nature Pricing

Pure Nature is priced at $39.95 per bottle as its ordinary retail price. However, the price drops as low as $29.95 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles as part of a special 2022 promotion.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Pure Nature online today:

1 Bottle: $39.95 + Free US Shipping

$39.95 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $107.85 + Free US Shipping

$107.85 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $179.70 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 1 month supply of Pure Nature, or 120 capsules (30 servings). You take four capsules (1 serving) daily to support health and wellness.

Pure Nature Refund Policy

Pure Nature is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

If unsatisfied with Pure Nature for any reason, you can request a complete refund within 90 days.

About KaraMD

KaraMD is a supplement company created by Dr. Mahmud Kara. For over 30 years, Dr. Kara has used natural, functional medicine to help patients and their families enjoy healthier lives.

Dr. Kara began his career at The Cleveland Clinic. He has also served as the Medical Director, advisor, and Chief Medical Officer at multiple healthcare institutions, including the Maplewood Extended Care Facility and the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Dr. Kara is also a trusted advisor to the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

In addition to Pure Nature, popular KaraMD supplements include Comfort Guard X24, Pure Burn XS, GutBio Max, and UltraBeets, among others.

You can contact KaraMD via the following:

Phone: 800-991-4518

800-991-4518 Email: contact@karamd.com

contact@karamd.com Registered Address: 8200 Sweet Valley Drive, Suite 103, Cleveland, OH 44125

KaraMD manufactures supplements in the United States in an FDA-registered facility. The company’s products are doctor formulated and third party lab tested.

Final Word

Pure Nature is a doctor-formulated superfood supplement featuring a blend of science-backed ingredients.

Each four capsule serving of Pure Nature contains alfalfa, barley grass, apple fiber, and other ingredients linked to a range of effects. By taking Pure Nature daily, you can purportedly support weight management, energy, stamina, digestion, and more.

To learn more about KaraMD’s Pure Nature and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at TryPureNature.com.

