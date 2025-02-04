Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: February 4, 2025 – February 18, 2025

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to one participant in PLIA’s Heating Oil Loan and Grant (HOLG) Program and one participant in PLIA’s Underground Storage Tank Loan and Grant (USTLG) Program who reside in Pierce County. Prior to starting these participants’ projects, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following projects:

HOLG Project located at 1510 N Madison St., Tacoma, WA 98406

USTLG Project located at 1504 E Main Avenue, Puyallup, WA 98372

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by February 18, 2025, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1008595

January 4, 2025