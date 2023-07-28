Public Notice-SEPA Determination of Non-Significance

Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: July 28 – August 11, 2023

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Heating Oil Loan and Grant Program who resides in Pierce County. Prior to starting this project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comments on the project, which is located at 1610 Bridgeview Drive, Tacoma, WA 98406.

You may review documents regarding these projects at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-981222

July 28, 2023