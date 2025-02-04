PUBLIC NOTICE

LAND PATENT

Legal Description: A portion of land in Tract 12, Ryan’s First Addition to Sumner per plat recorded in Pierce Co. Auditor’s Office at Vol. 10, p. 103; being in the SE4 of S24, T20N, R4E, W.M., Pierce Co., Washington; and that part of existing US Patent #497.

Legal claim to this land must be made within 60 days hereof or forever be precluded from making any claim upon my patented land. Todd Olson

15127 E Main St. 104, #132

Sumner, WA 98390

IDX-1008573

February 4, 11, 18, 2025