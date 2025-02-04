PUBLIC NOTICE
LAND PATENT
Legal Description: A portion of land in Tract 12, Ryan’s First Addition to Sumner per plat recorded in Pierce Co. Auditor’s Office at Vol. 10, p. 103; being in the SE4 of S24, T20N, R4E, W.M., Pierce Co., Washington; and that part of existing US Patent #497.
Legal claim to this land must be made within 60 days hereof or forever be precluded from making any claim upon my patented land. Todd Olson
15127 E Main St. 104, #132
Sumner, WA 98390
IDX-1008573
February 4, 11, 18, 2025