PUBLIC HEARING-CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY OF FIRCREST

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for proposed amendments to FMC Chapter 22 and the adopted Form-based Code concerning a potential development project at 2119 Mildred Street. The project webpage can be found here: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/mildred-development-project/. The hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, commencing at 6:00 pm or thereafter, to consider these amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or submit your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record. Contact: Jayne Westman, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253-564-8901; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net. Staff reports will be posted on the above website on or before September 15, 2022, and will be available at the hearing.

IDX-962505

September 8, 2022