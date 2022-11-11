Proud Patriots 100th Anniversary Collectible US Morgan Coin Review

Online retailer Proud Patriots is selling a 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan Coin online at a discount price.

By buying the coin online today, you can buy a US Morgan coin similar to the one minted by Chief Engraver George T. Morgan in the 1800s.

Is Proud Patriots’ discounted coin offer a scam? How does the free coin offer work? Is Proud Patriots legit? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Proud Patriots’ 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan coin today in our review.

What is Proud Patriots?

Proud Patriots is an American-owned online retailer offering a range of collectibles, memorabilia, and coins.

The company is best-known for its Trump series of coins, its rare currency series, and its gold series. Proud Patriots also offers unique products like The Trumpinator bobblehead, Let’s Go Brandon patriot pins, coins commemorating historical events, patriotic holiday collection bundles, and Space Force-themed currency, among other products.

According to the company’s About Us page, Proud Patriots was founded based on three principles, including:

To promote the American way of life To employ American workers To provide good customer service

Proud Patriots describes itself as “American-made,” suggesting all coins, bills, shirts, hats, and other products are made in the United States. The company also claims all people who ship their products and handle customer service work in the United States.

Proud Patriots is based in Orlando, Florida.

About the 100th Anniversary Collectible US Morgan Coin

As part of a 2022 promotion, Proud Patriots is offering discounted rates on a 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan coin.

The Morgan Dollar tribute centennial silver coin is nicknamed the “King of America’s Coins,” according to Proud Patriots. It was designed by the Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, George T. Morgan. The US Mint minted the coin from 1878 to 1904 and again in 1921.

At the time of the original minting, the iconic silver dollar US Morgan coin represented America’s westward expansion and industrial development.

Today, Proud Patriots’ iconic silver dollar US Morgan features the original design of the coin, including Lady Liberty with a cap, flora, and crown atop her head, 13 stars, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and the date of issuance.

The reverse side of the coin features an eagle with outstretched wings clasping three arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other. The eagle is surrounded by a wreath along with inscriptions for UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, IN GOD WE TRUST, AND CENTENNIAL.

Your 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan coin comes in a protective acrylic case. Each purchase also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The coin is available at a special, discount rate because of Proud Patriots’ 2022 promotion:

1 x Morgan Coin: $14.95

$14.95 2 x Morgan Coins: $25.90 ($12.95 per coin)

$25.90 ($12.95 per coin) 5 x Morgan Coins: $49.75 ($9.95 per coin)

$49.75 ($9.95 per coin) 10 x Morgan Coins: $99.50 ($9.95 per coin)

As part of a 2022 promotion, you can add two upsell options to your Morgan coin purchase, including:

Morgan Bill (+$12.95): Proud Patriots created a limited supply of Morgan $1 bills. You can buy part of this limited supply and own a $1 bill to match your Morgan coin. Each dollar bill comes with a full-color certificate of authenticity.

Proud Patriots created a limited supply of Morgan $1 bills. You can buy part of this limited supply and own a $1 bill to match your Morgan coin. Each dollar bill comes with a full-color certificate of authenticity. Rush Order (+$2.97): You can rush your order by paying an extra $2.97, bumping you to the front of the fulfillment line.

About the Free Melania Trump National Portrait US Coin

As part of a joint offer, Proud Patriots is selling a Melania Trump national portrait US coin online. If you already purchased the US Morgan coin, or if you decide the coin isn’t for you, then you may receive an exclusive offer for a free Melania Trump coin.

For the promotion, Proud Patriots is giving away the Melania Trump national portrait US coins free of charge. The coins are “free,” although you pay shipping and handling costs.

The free Melania Trump coin is made in the United States. It’s also genuine, legal tender.

Each coin is a half dollar. One side features Melania Trump’s official portrait, while the other side features America’s coat of arms and inscriptions for UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and HALF DOLLAR.

Proud Patriots designed the coin as part of a limited collector’s series. Once they run out of free Melania Trump coins, they will not be releasing any more.

Here’s how pricing works for the free Melania Trump national portrait US coins:

1 x Melania Trump JFK Coin: $0 + $7.99 Shipping

$0 + $7.99 Shipping 2 x Melania Trump JFK Coins: $0 + $15.98 Shipping

$0 + $15.98 Shipping 5 x Melania Trump JFK Coins: $0 + $39.95 Shipping

$0 + $39.95 Shipping 10 x Melania Trump JFK Coins: $0 + $79.90 Shipping

With all purchases, you pay the same $7.99 shipping and handling fee per coin. All purchases also include a 14 day trial to the 1776 Society.

The ordering page has two upsell offers available, including:

Rosie the Riveter $2 Bills (+$19.95): You can add an extra $19.95 to your order to receive a Rosie the River $2 bill, honoring the World War II icon with a collectible $2 bill.

You can add an extra $19.95 to your order to receive a Rosie the River $2 bill, honoring the World War II icon with a collectible $2 bill. Rush Shipping (+$1.95): You can pay an extra $1.95 to get to the front of the shipping line, giving your order priority in the fulfillment center.

You can pay an extra $1.95 to get to the front of the shipping line, giving your order priority in the fulfillment center. American Blade Club Smith & Wesson Knife ($0 + $6.95 Shipping + $59.95 Per Month Subscription to Liberty Magazine): You can add a “free” knife to your order by paying a $6.95 shipping fee and agreeing to a $59.95 per month subscription. The liner lock knife features the Smith & Wesson logo and was made by American Blade Club.

You can add a “free” knife to your order by paying a $6.95 shipping fee and agreeing to a $59.95 per month subscription. The liner lock knife features the Smith & Wesson logo and was made by American Blade Club. Trump $100 Gold Bar: You can also add a Trump-themed $100 gold bar to your order. This gold bar features the likeness of Donald Trump with a gold-plated design. It’s currently out of stock.

What is the 1776 Society?

As part of a 2022 promotion, Proud Patriots is bundling a free 14-day trial to the 1776 Society with some coin purchases. If you purchase a Morgan coin, a $50 gold buffalo coin, a Melania Trump coin, or certain other products from Proud Patriots today, you may receive exclusive access to the 1776 Society.

After your 14 day trial completes, you will be billed $19.99 per month to maintain membership in the 1776 Society. If you do not cancel before your 14 day trial expires, then you will be charged $19.99 per month and continue to be charged $19.99 per month until you cancel.

All 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan coin purchases, for example, come with a free 14-day trial to the 1776 Society, followed by an ordinary $19.99 per month subscription fee.

Here are some of the key features of the 1776 Society, according to Proud Patriots:

Designed for true patriots of the United States

Enjoy members-only discounts and other exclusive offers

Receive a free gift each month

Get access to a private members-only community and join discussions with like-minded people

Here’s how 1776 Society pricing breaks down:

14 Day Trial: Free

Free Monthly Subscription: $19.99 per month

You can contact support@proudpatriots.com or call 321-888-3957 to cancel your subscription at any time.

Is Proud Patriots Legit? Proud Patriots Hidden Fees + Reviews

Proud Patriots is a legitimate Orlando, Florida-based company. The company claims to be American-made and to manufacture products in the United States.

Some customers are happy with their Proud Patriots purchases, while others are not. The company has an average rating of 3.2 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot and few reviews on other review aggregator websites.

Multiple customers complain about not receiving products they ordered through Proud Patriots. Other customers describe difficulty dealing with customer service.

Proud Patriots also bundles “hidden” membership fees into certain online purchases. When you purchase certain Proud Patriots products online, you’re automatically agreeing to a $19.95 subscription program called the 1776 Society.

Several Proud Patriots products come with a complimentary 14-day trial to the 1776 Society. If you read the fine print at the bottom of the sales page, you’ll find you are agreeing to pay $19.99 per month once that 14 day trial concludes.

The 1776 Society is a genuine membership program featuring exclusive discounts, monthly gifts, and access to a community of like-minded patriots. Many people are willing to join the community for free, but they may not be willing to pay $19.99 per month for membership.

You can avoid these fees and cancel your subscription at any time by emailing support@proudpatriots.com or calling 321-888-3957.

Proud Patriots Refund Policy

Proud Patriots offers a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee for all currency products and bobbleheads. If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, then you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of your original purchase date.

Email support@proudpatriots.com with your order number, receipt, or invoice and other information to complete the refund process.

Contact Proud Patriots

Proud Patriots is an Orlando, Florida-based company offering a range of coins, memorabilia, Trump-themed products, and other American-themed gifts.

You can contact Proud Patriots via the following:

Email: support@proudpatriots.com

support@proudpatriots.com Phone: 321-888-3957

321-888-3957 Mailing Address: 100 E Pine Street, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32801

Final Word

Proud Patriots is offering several discounted coins online, including a 100th anniversary collectible US Morgan coin, a free $50 gold buffalo coin, and a free Melania Trump coin, among other purchases.

You can buy the products at a discounted rate online today. All purchases also come with a free 14-day trial to Proud Patriots’ 1776 Society, a membership program featuring discounts and access to a like-minded community of patriots.

To learn more about Proud Patriots free coin offer and how it works, or to buy the free coins online today, visit the official website.

