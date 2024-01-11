PROBATE NO. 23-4-08761-2 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Matter of the Estate of

MARY ELIZABETH LEMAY,

Deceased.

The Executor named below has been appointed as Executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 11, 2024

Executor: HAROLD W. LEMAY Attorney for the Personal Representative: DEREK W. WOOLSTON Address for Mailing or Service:

Harold W. LeMay, Executor Estate of Mary Elizabeth LeMay 1702 288th St S. Roy, WA 98580 Derek W. Woolston Hillis Clark Martin & Peterson, P.S.

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600 Seattle, WA 98104 Court of Probate Proceedings and

King County Superior Court,

Seattle Cause Number: 23-4-08761-2 SEA

/s/ HAROLD W. LEMAY, Executor

Attorney for the Executor:

HILLIS CLARK MARTIN & PETERSON P.S.

/s/ Derek W. Woolston Derek W. Woolston,

WSBA # 27742

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 623-1745

IDX-989929

January 11, 18, 25, 2024