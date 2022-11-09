Prima Slim Reviewed – Is PrimaSlim Legit?

Prima Slim is a weight loss supplement available exclusively online through GetPrimaSlim.com.

Using a blend of natural ingredients from Polynesia, Prima Slim aims to help you rapidly lose weight with limited diet or exercise changes required.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Prima Slim, its effects, and how it works today in our review.

What is Prima Slim?

Prima Slim is a diet pill featuring a blend of natural ingredients to help you rapidly lose weight.

Based on a Polynesian ritual, Prima Slim contains a blend of ingredients to help you burn away stubborn fat, fit into your old clothes, and lose significant amounts of weight without adjusting your diet, lifestyle, or exercise habits.

By spending a few seconds taking PrimaSlim each morning, you can take advantage of a Polynesian ritual to blast away belly fat, end the vicious cycle of weight gain, and permanently lose a significant amount of weight within just weeks.

Who Created PrimaSlim?

PrimaSlim was created by a woman named Sheila Roberts. Sheila realized she needed to lose weight after her obesity nearly killed her husband, Roger.

One day, Roger and Sheila were hosting a barbecue. A fire broke out. Roger desperately yelled at Sheila to come outside with a bucket of water. However, Sheila’s obesity made it difficult to get there in time.

Although Roger and Sheila survived the fire scare, Sheila realized she needed to lose weight.

Sheila started to research natural weight loss cures. Her journey led her to a remote island in the South Pacific, where she met a doctor who revealed the secret to weight loss via an unusual Polynesian ceremony.

Sheila describes her discovery as one of the most thrilling discoveries of the 21st century, claiming she “quickly and effortlessly torched 67 pounds” of stubborn fat using Prima Slim – all without avoiding her favorite foods or spending hours at the gym every day. In fact, Sheila claims she continued to eat pasta primavera, double bacon cheeseburgers, hot fudge sundaes, and other unhealthy foods while still rapidly losing weight.

To test her formula, Sheila gave it to a group of friends. Over a 28-day period, her friends lost around 1lb of fat per day – anywhere from 25lbs to 39lbs in just four weeks.

Now, Sheila wants to share her success with the world. Today, anyone can buy PrimaSlim online to enjoy similar weight loss results. In fact, Sheila claims she has helped “thousands” of people enjoy similar weight loss results.

How Prima Slim Works

According to Sheila Roberts, PrimaSlim works by targeting your immune system.

According to Sheila, your immune system is secretly inhibiting your weight loss results. Even if you’re eating right and exercising, you may struggle to lose weight because of your immune system.

Sheila describes it as a “fat-swarming” phenomenon. Here’s how it works:

Many people who gained weight after 35 did so because of a “fat swarming” phenomenon linked to your immune system

Your immune system detects toxins and inflammation in your body, and it swarms those toxins with immune cells to fight back

Your immune system “quarantines” the toxins by wrapping immune cells around your organs; this protects your organs from further harm and limits the effects of the toxins

This fat swarming, however, also makes it difficult to lose weight; although your immune system is doing its job, this fat swarming also forces your body to cling to fat

The best way to fight back against this fat swarming, according to Sheila, is to practice her recommended Polynesian ritual by taking Prima Slim daily

According to Sheila, Prima Slim switches off your fat-swarming switch, helping you feel like your old self again; you can lose weight rapidly after flipping this switch

You don’t need to travel to an island in the South Pacific to participate in the Polynesian weight loss ritual; instead, you can take one serving of Prima Slim daily to experience similar weight loss results.

Who is Sheila Roberts?

Sheila is the creator of Prima Slim. She traveled to a South Pacific island to research the ingredients in PrimaSlim. Then, she lost 67lbs of stubborn fat within weeks of taking the supplement for the first time. So who is Sheila Roberts? What type of medical or professional background does Sheila have?

Sheila comes from a small town outside of Atlanta, Georgia. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger.

Starting in her mid-30s, Sheila and Robert grew increasingly disconnected. Sheila gained weight. Roger played more golf while raising their two kids. Their sex life disappeared, and even eye contact was scarce. It always felt like Roger was somewhere else.

Sheila tried dieting and exercising to lose weight. She tried Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, the South Beach Diet, the keto diet, paleo, home workout programs, and other strategies. Some of them worked, but none of them provided the permanent weight loss Sheila was looking for.

Frustrated by her lack of results, Sheila decided to skip town. She flew to a remote island in the South Pacific for a few weeks. She describes it as her “own version of Eat, Pray, Love.”

Sheila ended up in the Marshall Islands in early 2020. She was planning to spend just two weeks on a remote island in the archipelago. Because of the pandemic, however, she ended up spending two months on the island.

One day at the market, Sheila met a woman named Dr. Bonnie. Dr. Bonnie told Sheila about a blend of ingredients she could use to lose weight permanently without eating right, exercising, or exerting any effort whatsoever.

To make a long story short, Sheila used Dr. Bonnie’s recommended formula, lost 67lbs, flew home to meet up with her husband, and rejuvenated her relationship – all thanks to a natural, Polynesian ritual and the ingredients in PrimaSlim.

Who is Dr. Bonnie?

PrimaSlim’s formula comes from a woman named Dr. Bonnie. Sheila met Dr. Bonnie on a remote island in the Marshall Islands, later describing her as a “doctor from San Diego” who “was 63, but looked like she could have been 35.”

Dr. Bonnie had lost her entire family in a car accident. After the devastating loss, she moved to the Marshall Islands, where she volunteered with local clinics.

Although Sheila does not claim to be a medical expert, Dr. Bonnie does appear to have medical expertise. She used that medical expertise and professional education to formulate the ultimate weight loss aid, Prima Slim, based on a Polynesian ritual from the Marshall Islands.

PrimaSlim Ingredients

PrimaSlim contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to fat burning, including capsaicin, fucoxanthin, and other plant-based ingredients.

Some of these ingredients are used in the Polynesian weight loss ritual mentioned above. Others were added by Sheila and her team while perfecting the formula.

Here are all of the ingredients in Prima Slim and how they work:

Fucoxanthin from Polynesian Imu Algae: The superstar ingredient in Prima Slim is fucoxanthin, sourced from a rare type of algae in the South Pacific. Dr. Bonnie calls it “Polynesian Imu algae,” claiming the fucoxanthin within this algae releases the fat-swarming effect within your body to help you rapidly lose weight. Although most supplements use fucoxanthin sourced from brown seaweed extract, Prima Slim sources its fucoxanthin from Polynesian Imu algae. Regardless of the source, fucoxanthin has been linked to significant weight loss in multiple trials, and researchers attribute this benefit to fucoxanthin’s antioxidant effects.

Pineapple Extract: Pineapple extract is rich in bromelain, a natural chemical with antioxidant properties. Pineapple has been linked to weight loss in some small studies, and others take pineapple extract daily for other benefits. According to Sheila and Dr. Bonnie, the pineapple in Prima Slim encourages natural lipolysis – or fat burning – while also helping you avoid the fat-swarming effect.

Capsaicin: Capsaicin is the natural chemical in pepper linked to spiciness. It’s also linked to fat burning. Many weight loss supplements use capsaicin to accelerate fat burning. Studies show it boosts metabolism, helping you burn more calories at rest than you normally would.

Magnesium: Magnesium is a valuable mineral responsible for multiple important functions throughout the body. It’s particularly important for nerve function. And some small studies have linked magnesium to weight loss. If you’re deficient in magnesium, then you may struggle to lose weight.

Spirulina: Spirulina is a green superfood packed with antioxidants linked to healthy inflammation. Found in many green superfood formulas sold online today, spirulina has been linked to weight loss, immune efficiency, inflammation, and other effects in multiple studies.

EGCG: Described as “South Pacific green tea,” epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) has natural antioxidant properties. It’s found naturally in all types of green tea – including green tea from Asia and the South Pacific. Multiple studies have linked green tea to significant weight loss results, and researchers have attributed this benefit to the natural EGCG in green tea.

Sheila Tested PrimaSlim on a Group of 12 Friends

After Sheila and Dr. Bonnie both lost significant weight with Prima Slim, they decided to test the formula on others. Describing Prima Slim as the “Polynesian ceremony in a bottle,” they gathered a group of 12 friends who wanted to lose weight, then measured the effects.

Here’s what happened when Sheila’s 12 friends took PrimaSlim for the first time:

Sheila gathered a group of 12 friends from her hometown and other parts of the country

Some wanted to lose 20lbs, while others wanted to lose 60, 70, or 100 lbs

Sheila told her friends to add Dr. Bonnie’s formula to their daily routine without adding new diets or exercise routines; the only change they made was taking Dr. Bonnie’s formula

One friend lost 5lbs in the first 5 days of taking PrimaSlim

Other friends reported boosts in energy, better sleep, better libido, and more

After two weeks of taking Prima Slim, one friend reported losing 10lbs, while another reported losing 12lbs; another friend reported losing 1lb per day

“Almost everyone had lost at least 10lbs” after taking Prima Slim for just 14 days, according to Sheila, and one of her friends lost 16lbs – all without changing their diet or exercise routines; in fact, “every single person” in the small trial lost weight, “which is basically unheard of,” explains Sheila

Sheila’s friends didn’t restrict their diet; they continued to eat pizza and pasta as they normally would, yet they were losing nearly 1lb of fat per day; Sheila also claims none of her friends were performing intense workouts

After 4 weeks of taking Prima Slim, multiple participants in the trial lost 1lb per day, with some losing more than 1lb per day; most women lost between 25lbs and 39lbs in just 28 days (4 weeks) of using Prima Slim while experiencing other benefits

Because of these results, Sheila and Dr. Bonnie knew they had a miraculous weight loss supplement. They decided to package the formula in a supplement and sell it to the world in the form of Prima Slim.

Prima Slim Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The Prima Slim website is filled with reviews from customers who have lost significant weight in a short period with the supplement.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials featured on the official website:

Sheila and Dr. Bonnie both claim to have lost significant weight using the Polynesian ritual behind Prima Slim, with Sheila losing 67lbs of stubborn fat using the supplement.

Sheila and Dr. Bonnie claim to have conducted a small trial involving 12 friends. In that trial, most women lost around 1lb of fat per day while taking Prima Slim without changing their diet or exercise habits, with most women losing 25lbs to 39lbs over the 28-day period.

One customer claims she is down 3 dress sizes after taking Prima Slim for just 5 weeks.

Another customer has lost “30 pounds in less than a month” with PrimaSlim and has eliminated the old “fat belt” he had around his waist.

One woman has lost 50lbs with PrimaSlim.

Overall, Prima Slim is backed by a 5-star rating and 100,000+ reviews from happy customers, making it one of the internet’s best-selling and highest-rated weight loss supplements.

Scientific Evidence for Prima Slim

Prima Slim uses a natural remedy from the Marshall Islands to help you rapidly lose weight without significant dieting or exercising. By taking the natural ingredients in Prima Slim daily, you can purportedly switch off the “fat swarming” phenomenon, causing weight loss within your body because of your poor immunity. We’ll review some of the science behind Prima Slim below.

There’s a definite connection between immunity and weight loss. Research shows people who are overweight tend to have worse immune systems than people who have a healthy weight and that losing weight can lead to a significant boost in immunity. Although not everyone experiences this same boost, people generally have a stronger immune system when they have a healthy weight.

Capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili pepper, is linked to significant weight loss results. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers found ample evidence capsaicin reduced body weight and exhibited anti-obesity effects, which could make it a valuable treatment for obesity and related conditions.

In multiple studies, fucoxanthin, a seaweed-sourced antioxidant found in Prima Slim, has also been linked to weight loss. In this 2015 study, for example, researchers found fucoxanthin had antidiabetic, antitumor, anti-obesity, and anti-inflammatory effects. It also protected the liver and supported other aspects of the body.

Prima Slim contains a specific type of fucoxanthin sourced from Polynesian Imu algae, which is purportedly extra effective for reversing the fat-swarming effect. The word “limu” means “algae” in Hawaiian and certain other Polynesian languages. There are 100+ kinds of Imu algae. It’s unclear which type is used in Prima Slim.

PrimaSlim contains spirulina for its weight loss benefits. Although capsaicin and fucoxanthin are well-known for their weight loss effects, spirulina is another popular green superfood. In this 2020 study, researchers found spirulina significantly impacted both weight loss and blood lipids, helping you lose weight and balance cholesterol.

Overall, Prima Slim contains a small but science-backed blend of ingredients to help you lose weight and achieve significant fat-burning results by reversing your fat-swarming effect.

Prima Slim Pricing

Prima Slim is exclusively available online through GetPrimaSlim.com, where it’s priced at $39 to $59 per bottle.

Here’s how much you pay when buying Prima Slim online today through the official website:

1 Bottle: $59 + Shipping

$59 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free US Shipping + 1 Free Bonus

$147 + Free US Shipping + 1 Free Bonus 6 Bottles: $234 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Prima Slim or 60 capsules. You take two capsules per day to reverse the fat-swarming effect and begin to lose weight rapidly. According to a small trial involving Sheila’s friends, you can expect to lose 25 to 40lbs with each 30-day supply of Prima Slim, or around 1lb of fat per day – without adjusting your diet and exercise routine.

Bonuses Included with Prima Slim

As part of a 2022 promotion, certain Prima Slim purchases come with a bonus eBook and bonus supplement.

If you buy the 3-bottle package, you receive one bonus eBook. If you buy the 6-bottle package, you receive a bonus eBook and a bonus one-month supply of a detox supplement.

The two bonuses included with PrimaSlim include:

Bonus #1: The Modern Prima Workbook eBook: Dr. Bonnie, the doctor who helped create Prima Slim, is a big believer in targeting your primal cellular mechanisms to reverse weight gain at the cellular level. In this eBook, you can discover additional strategies for boosting weight loss at a primal level, including everyday routines, dietary changes, and other strategies you can implement today. The eBook normally retails for $49.99.

Bonus #2: Primal Detox: Primal Detox is a separate dietary supplement under the Prima Slim label. It features a blend of detoxifying ingredients to enhance the weight loss effects of Prima Slim. Taking two capsules daily can release toxins from your body and aid the natural fat-burning effects of the original Prima Slim formula. Each bottle is normally priced at $67, but you receive a free bottle with all 6 bottles of PrimaSlim purchases.

PrimaSlim Refund Policy

Prima Slim comes with a 180-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days if you are unsatisfied for any reason.

If you did not lose significant weight with Prima Slim – around 1lb per day without changing your diet and exercise routine, according to GetPrimaSlim.com – then you are entitled to a complete refund within 180 days. Just return the bottle, even if it’s empty, to receive a full refund minus shipping.

About Prima Slim

PrimaSlim is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The company ships all orders from a warehouse in Colorado.

Prima Slim was formulated by a doctor named Dr. Bonnie, who worked with a woman named Sheila Roberts to refine the formula. Dr. Bonnie and Sheila partnered with a Michigan-based supplement company named Trust Organix to launch the formula online. That company offers certified organic, non-GMO supplements targeting various health and wellness goals.

You can contact the makers of Prima Slim via the following:

Email: support@getprimaslim.com

support@getprimaslim.com Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Dr, #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

All Prima Slim batches undergo third-party testing to verify purity and potency.

Final Word

PrimaSlim is a Polynesian weight loss ceremony in a bottle. By taking one serving of Prima Slim daily, you can purportedly lose weight by reversing your fat-swarming switch, blocking your immune system from surrounding your organs with protective compounds.

According to GetPrimaSlim.com, women in a small test group lost more than 1lb per day while taking Prima Slim, dropping as much as 39lbs in just 28 days without changing their diet and exercise routine.

To learn more about Prima Slim and how it works or to buy the popular diet pill online today, visit the official website at GetPrimaSlim.com.

