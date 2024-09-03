POWER-GLASS, INC. -NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION

NOTICE OF CORPORATE

DISSOLUTION

POWER-GLASS, INC.

Power-Glass, Inc. dba ProGlass, a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”), filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on August 29, 2024. The dissolution was effective upon its filing on August 29, 2024. The Corporation requests that all persons and organizations who have claims against it present them immediately by letter to the Corporation at: Carl R. Peterson

Eisenhower Carlson PLLC

909 A St., Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

All claims must include the name and address of the claimant, the amount claimed, the basis for the claim and the date(s) on which the event(s) on which the claim is based occurred.

NOTICE: Because of the dissolution of Power-Glass, Inc. dba ProGlass, any claims against it may be barred in accordance with Chapter 23B.14 RCW if not timely asserted. IDX-1001794

September 3, 10, 17, 2024