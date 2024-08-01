PORT OF TACOMA

PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Middle Blair Navigation Safety Improvement Project Description of proposal: The Port of Tacoma proposes maintenance dredging in the Blair Waterway, across from Washington United Terminal (WUT), to allow ships to safely transit the waterway.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The Project is located at Port of Tacoma – Blair Waterway, Washington United Terminals; 1815 Port of Tacoma Road Tacoma, WA 98421; Section 35, Township 21, Range 03, NE ¼ 47. 26372° N / 122.38866° E

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comments and Request for Reconsideration: Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: August 1, 2024

Comment End Date:

August 15, 2024

IDX-1000290

August 1, 2024