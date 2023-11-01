Port of Tacoma-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given pursuant to RCW 53.35.020 that on November 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, or as soon thereafter as it may be called on the agenda, the Port of Tacoma Commission will meet in Room 104 of The Fabulich Center, 3600 Port of Tacoma Road, Tacoma, Washington, for the purpose of a hearing on and adoption of the statutory budget for the Port District for the year 2024. Members of the public may submit written comment via email to comment@portoftacoma.com. Written comments received by 9:00 a.m. PT, Monday, November 20, 2023 will be distributed to Commissioners prior to the public hearing. Members of the public may also provide comment in person at the hearing. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Commission Meeting page of the Port’s website: www.portoftacoma.com. Notice is also given that the 2024 preliminary budget for the Port of Tacoma has been prepared and is on file at the Port of Tacoma Administrative Offices, One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, Washington. A copy may be obtained by any taxpayer at that address during regular business hours. A copy is also available for review on the Port of Tacoma’s Website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/about/financial-information.

Notice is further given that The Port of Tacoma (Homeport) budget impacts The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) budget, as the NWSA acts as the manager of the marine interests of the Homeport. Deanna Keller, President

Port of Tacoma Commission

November 1, 8, 2023