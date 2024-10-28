PORT OF TACOMA

DETERMINATION OF

NON-SIGNIFICANCE

WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Update to the Port of Tacoma’s Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements (CSHI). Description of proposal: The 2024 Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements includes changes to the Port of Tacoma logo and language within the document to make the text more current and purposeful. Additionally, a new property list in table format is attached noting all properties owned by the Port of Tacoma and their currently planned or existing uses. Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The document, 2024 Port of Tacoma Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements, applies to the boundaries of Pierce County, WA, the identified planning area of the Port of Tacoma. However, the properties referenced in the document are those owned by the Port of Tacoma, which are concentrated in the Port of Tacoma Manufacturing and Industrial Center

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma , the lead agency for this proposal, has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Responsible official: Jason Jordan

Position/title: Director, Environmental and Planning Programs

Signature Comment Start Date: October 29, 2024

Comment End Date:

November 12, 2024

IDX-1004532

October 28, 2024