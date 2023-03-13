Plumbing Contractor Construction Manager (PCCM)-Clark Construction Group

Request For Qualifications –

Plumbing Contractor Construction Manager (PC/CM)

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) and The Department of Social Health Services (DSHS) as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of 3 new buildings: a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital (HOS), a 3-story mass timber administration building (ADM), and a 1-story prefabricated steel facilities annex building. The new Forensic Hospital is required to achieve LEED silver performance under v.4 for Healthcare. In addition, the facility must comply with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction intends to select the Plumbing Contractor Construction Manager utilizing an alternative procurement method in accordance with the provisions of RCW 39.10.385. Per RCW 39.10.385, Clark Construction, DES, and DSHS have determined that this project meets the criteria established in RCW 39.10.385 for use of the alternative subcontractor selection process. The selection process will consist of two phases:

1. Phase One – Request for Qualifications: Prospective subcontractors will submit written qualifications which will be evaluated by a committee of DES, DSHS, Clark, and the Design Team and scored and ranked in accordance with the criteria set forth in this solicitation. The three most qualified firms (finalists) will be invited to proceed to Phase Two. 2. Phase Two – Interview and Request for Proposal: The three finalists selected in Phase One will be (1) interviewed, (2) will submit a GC and fee proposal for preconstruction services and a (3) proposal for the construction cost of work. The construction cost of work proposal will be based on the 50% DD drawing set. RFQ Issued: 3/13/2023

Pre-bid Meeting: 3/22/2023 1:00PM

Western State Hospital Campus 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood WA 98498, Building 10 (Staff Development and New Employee Orientation). A map of the meeting location can be found at the URL link below.

RFI Deadline: 3/29/2023 5:00 PM

Addendum (if required): 3/30/2023 RFQ Due: 4/5/2023 5:00 PM

Shortlist Decision: 4/6/2023 5:00 PM

Owner: DSHS and DES

GC/CM: Clark Construction Group

RFQ from: GC/CM

Bids to: GC/CM

Email link to RFQ documents: RFQ documents will be distributed via Building Connected. Please email Kyle Green at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com to be sent an invite via Building Connected.

Scope:

The PC/CM will work collaboratively and proactively with Clark, the Owner and Architect to proceed with planning, design and development of the work in a manner that supports the Clark’s efforts to keep costs within the Owner’s budget. The PC/CM shall provide Preconstruction Management services for approximately 12 months (May 2023 – May 2024). The PC/CM shall provide preconstruction services, including but not limited to: Assistance in identifying safe work practices and requirements for construction. Assessing and recommending site logistics requirements. Recommending phasing, sequencing of work and construction scheduling. Providing cost-estimating including MACC Negotiated Support Services budgeting. Determining and reconciling constructability issues and performing constructability analysis of the design documents prior to subcontract bidding. Assessing alternative construction options for cost savings. Identifying products for Value Engineering (VE) and engineering systems for life cycle cost design considerations and recommending all work necessary to support their implementation. Participating in the design and execution of the demolition phase of the project. Participating in for Owner’s design and construction document phase coordination reviews. Prepare subcontract bid packages and manage the bidding process. In addition, the PC/CM must be familiar with the local labor market and be capable of generating viable pricing alternatives. During preconstruction and design the PC/CM actively shall participate as a member of the project team with Clark, the Owner and the Architect. The PC/CM shall be responsible for providing necessary consulting expertise to Clark and the Owner to ensure that the program scope is maximized, and the construction budget and the project schedule are met. Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, women, small, veteran, disadvantaged, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

IDX-973065

March 13, 20, 27, 2023